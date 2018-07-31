Log in
UTAH MEDICAL PRODUCTS, INC.
07/24UTAH MEDICAL : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Utah Medical Products, Inc. Reports Financial Performance for Second Quarter
GL
06/14UTAH MEDICAL PR : Ex-dividend day for
FA
Utah Medical Products, Inc. : Announces Quarterly Dividend

07/31/2018

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2018 / Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: UTMD) announces that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of twenty-seven cents ($.27) per share of common stock payable on October 2, 2018 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 14, 2018. This is a 2% increase over the dividend declared in the same quarter of the prior year.

Utah Medical Products, Inc., with particular interest in health care for women and their babies, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of disposable and reusable specialty medical devices recognized by clinicians in over a hundred countries around the world as the standard for obtaining optimal long term outcomes for their patients. For more information about Utah Medical Products, Inc., visit UTMD's website at www.utahmed.com.

Contact:

Crystal Rios
(801) 566-1200

SOURCE: Utah Medical Products, Inc


Technical analysis trends UTAH MEDICAL PRODUCTS, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin L. Cornwell Chairman, President, CEO & Secretary
Brian Koopman Chief Financial Officer & Controller
Ernst G. Hoyer Lead Independent Director
Paul Olson Richins Director
Barbara A. Payne Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UTAH MEDICAL PRODUCTS, INC.16.52%358
MEDTRONIC PLC10.32%120 654
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL10.40%39 642
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY56.88%29 096
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS4.84%23 805
HOYA CORPORATION16.39%22 869
