Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  UTStarcom Holdings Corp    UTSI   KYG9310A1141

UTSTARCOM HOLDINGS CORP (UTSI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

UTStarcom to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Friday, August 3, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/27/2018 | 12:01pm CEST

HONG KONG, July 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (“UTStarcom” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ:UTSI), a global telecommunications infrastructure provider, announced today that it will report its unaudited financial results for the second quarter 2018 ended June 30, 2018 before the U.S. market open on Friday, August 3, 2018.  The Company will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 p.m. Hong Kong/Beijing Time) the same day.

To participate in the call, please dial the numbers below. The access code is 6394963.  This call can also be accessed via webcast on the Investor Relations section of UTStarcom’s website at http://www.utstar.com.

United States: +1 (866) 519-4004
Canada: + 1 (866) 386-1016
Hong Kong: +852-3018-6771
China: 4006-208-038
Other International: +65 6713-5090
The attendee passcode is 6394963.

A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion and will remain available until September 3, 2018.

The conference call replay numbers are as follows:

United States: +1 (855) 452-5696
Hong Kong: 800-963-117
China: 4006-022-065
Other International: +61-2-8199-0299
The replay passcode for accessing the recording is 6394963.

About UTStarcom Holdings Corp.

UTStarcom is a global telecom infrastructure provider dedicated to developing technology that will serve the rapidly growing demand for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications.  We work with carriers globally, from Asia to the Americas, to meet this demand through a range of innovative broadband packet optical transport and wireless/fixed-line access products and solutions.  The Company’s end-to-end broadband product portfolio, enhanced through in-house Software Defined Networking (SDN)-based orchestration, enables mobile and fixed-line network operators and enterprises worldwide to build highly efficient and resilient future-proof networks for a range of applications, including mobile backhaul, metro aggregation, broadband access and Wi-Fi data offload.  Our strategic investments in media operational support service providers expand UTStarcom’s capabilities in the field of next generation video platforms.  UTStarcom was founded in 1991, started trading on NASDAQ in 2000, and has operating entities in Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; San Jose, USA; Delhi and Bangalore, India; Hangzhou and China.  For more information about UTStarcom, please visit http://www.utstar.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

UTStarcom Holdings Corp.
Tel: +852-3951-9757

Ms. Fei Wang, Director of Investor Relations
Email: [email protected]

Ms. Ning Jiang, Investor Relations
Email: [email protected]

In the United States:
The Blueshirt Group
Mr. Ralph Fong
Tel: +1 (415) 489-2195
Email: [email protected]

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UTSTARCOM HOLDINGS CORP
12:01pUTStarcom to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Friday, August..
GL
07/24UTStarcom Showcases Cutting-Edge Technologies in Live Demonstration
GL
07/19UTStarcom Unveils New Products in Softbank World 2018
GL
05/11UTStarcom Reports Unaudited Financial Results for First Quarter 2018
GL
04/19UTStarcom Announces SRv6 Router Product Line
GL
04/17UTStarcom Files 2017 Form 20-F
GL
03/09UTStarcom Reports Unaudited Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full..
GL
03/09UTSTARCOM HOLDINGS CORP : UTStarcom Holdings Corp. to Host Earnings Call
AC
03/08UTStarcom Wins Major Project in India
GL
03/05UTStarcom to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results on ..
GL
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/11UTStarcom's (UTSI) CEO Tim Ti on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
05/11UTStarcom returns to profit in Q1 
05/11UTStarcom, Inc. 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
05/11UTStarcom reports Q1 results 
03/09Technology - Top Gainers / Losers as of 2.55 pm (3/9/18) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 110 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,21x
Capi. / Sales 2019 -
Capitalization 133 M
Chart UTSTARCOM HOLDINGS CORP
Duration : Period :
UTStarcom Holdings Corp Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UTSTARCOM HOLDINGS CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 6,00 $
Spread / Average Target 57%
Managers
NameTitle
Ten Ling Ti Chief Executive Officer & Director
Himanshu Harshad Shah Chairman
Zhao Chen Huang Chief Operating Officer
Eric Lam Vice President-Finance
Steven Chen Senior VP-Product Development & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UTSTARCOM HOLDINGS CORP-32.15%133
CISCO SYSTEMS13.66%202 976
QUALCOMM-0.69%88 097
ERICSSON35.19%27 578
ARISTA NETWORKS INC17.28%20 406
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS38.53%20 113
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.