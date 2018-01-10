Log in
Vail Resorts : Takes Next Step Toward Zero Footprint by Hiring Renewable Choice Energy

01/10/2018 | 06:14pm CET
BROOMFIELD, Colo. - Jan. 10, 2018 -
Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) today announced that the Company has engaged Boulder, Colo.-based Renewable Choice Energy (RCE), a Schneider Electric company, to help identify and implement renewable energy projects that the Company may purchase or fund as part of its comprehensive sustainability commitment. In hiring RCE, the Company is taking another important step in pursuing its 'Epic Promise for a Zero Footprint,' which includes three ambitious sustainability goals: zero net emissions by 2030, zero waste to landfill by 2030, and zero net operating impact to forests and habitat. 'This is an exciting step towards our net zero emissions goal,' said Rob Katz, chairman and chief executive officer of Vail Resorts. 'Bringing more renewable energy to the market and onto the grid is a great opportunity, and one that highlights our passion for environmental stewardship.' 'We are thrilled to be working with Vail Resorts,' said Hans Royal, associate vice president for cleantech and sustainability specialist Renewable Choice Energy-Schneider Electric. 'The company's zero net emissions commitment and 100 percent renewable energy goal illustrates true sustainability leadership, and will be an inspiration to many in the outdoor recreation industry and business community at large.' In addition to Vail Resorts' plan to bring new renewable energy online, Vail Resorts has also committed to capital improvement projects at several of its resorts designed to realize energy efficiencies and reduce the Company's energy use. Vail Resorts' Epic Promise for a Zero Footprint will enable resort guests - visiting Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge and Keystone in Colorado; Park City in Utah; Heavenly, Northstar and Kirkwood in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in British Columbia, Canada; Perisher in Australia; Stowe in Vermont; Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin; Afton Alps in Minnesota and Mt. Brighton in Michigan - and the Company's more than 30,000 employees the opportunity to enjoy the natural environment and resources with minimal impact. For more information about Vail Resorts' Epic Promise for a Zero Footprint, visit www.epicpromise.com/zerofootprint.

Vail Resorts Inc. published this content on 10 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2018 17:14:00 UTC.

