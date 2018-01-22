VALBIOTIS : Announces a Significant Effect of VALEDIA® on Intestinal Microbiota

∙ In addition to the Phase I/II efficacy results in humans, this
additional data strengthens the value of VALEDIA® for
preventing type 2 diabetes
∙ VALBIOTIS continues its metagenomics program to assess how its
products affect the microbiota
Regulatory News:
VALBIOTIS (Paris:ALVAL) (FR0013254851 - ALVAL / PEA/SME eligible),
a company that specializes in developing innovative nutrition solutions
designed to prevent cardiometabolic diseases and provide nutritional
support for patients, announces that VALEDIA® has shown
significant effects on the intestinal microbiota, in murine models of
metabolic diseases. These results were selected for presentation at the
Keystone "Bioenergetics and Metabolic Disease" symposium from 21 to 25
January 2018 in Keystone, Colorado (United States).
Recent studies have proven that certain imbalances in the intestinal
microbiota are associated with the development of metabolic disorders,
particularly insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes1. The
data presented show that VALEDIA® acts on these imbalances.
In physiological murine models, VALEDIA® significantly
increases intestinal microbiota diversity, with a specific impact on
populations of microorganisms involved in developing type 2 diabetes.
This effect on the gut microbiota completes VALEDIA®'s
multi-targeted mechanism of action andaddsvalue
to this product, which has already obtained positive clinical Phase I/II
data for preventing type 2 diabetes.
Sébastien Peltier, CEO of VALBIOTIS, comments: "This result is
highly valuable as it proves for the first time that VALEDIA®
is able to balance the intestinal microbiota in addition to its expected
action on the other organs involved in the onset of type 2 diabetes.
Given the strong link between microbiota and cardiometabolic diseases,
it will be a real scientific and marketing asset for the product. More
generally speaking, our microbiota research program, led in
collaboration with recognized experts, will generate data with strategic
value for our preventive products and will help VALBIOTIS to rank among
the performing players in the field of microbiota."
The microbiota: a leading field with massive R&D investments
Over the last 10 years, the microbiota has become a prolific area of
health research, and the number of yearly publications on the subject
has multiplied by 15 since 2008. The microbiota has long been referred
to as the intestinal flora, and it designates the population of billions
of multi-species microorganisms living in the human digestive tract.
Modification — or dysbiosis — of this very diverse ecosystem is now
correlated with multiple metabolic (obesity, diabetes and metabolic
syndrome), digestive (IBD) and cancerous conditions (digestive tumours).
Dysbiosis is even suspected to trigger certain neurological conditions1,2.
Thanks to new metagenomics methods, the microbiota has become a
high-valued target for developing innovative health applications. The
many potential opportunities are leading to massive fund-raising, and
the total amount surpassed a billion dollars in 2016 in Europe and the
United States. In particular, the sector is drawing the attention of
major global pharmaceutical players. Janssen, Roche, Boeringher,
Celgene, BMS, Pfizer, Novartis and Nestlé Health Science have all
aligned themselves with companies in the sector by signing license
agreements, creating joint ventures or making private investments 2,
3. The challenge remains to show the clinical efficacy of these
products acting on the microbiota.
Correct dysbiosis: a sought-after method of preventing
cardiometabolic diseases
In the field of metabolic disorders, targeting intestinal dysbiosis is a
documented pathway for the development of preventive products or even
new treatments. Recent studies have shown a strong correlation between
the onset of these diseases (obesity and type 2 diabetes), a lowering in
microbiota diversity and specific changes in its composition. Dysbiosis
then triggers an increase in lipid and carbohydrate absorption in the
intestine, and promotes a pro-inflammatory state, one of the causes of
insulin resistance1.
VALEDIA®: significantly impacts intestinal
microbiota imbalances, which supports the preliminary efficacy data
obtained in clinics
VALEDIA® is designed to reduce risk factors of type 2
diabetes, and has already obtained positive Phase I/II clinical results
concerning glucose metabolism in humans. To study its potential effect
on the intestinal microbiota, VALBIOTIS launched an extensive
metagenomic sequencing program, first conducted in murine models, to be
continued in human subjects. The program benefited from collaboration
with expert partners in the field: Biofortis-Merieux Nutrisciences and
the Université Catholique de Louvain, with Prof. Patrice Cani.
The data presented shows the significant impact of VALEDIA®
on the diversity and composition of the gut microbiota in murine models
of metabolic diseases, especially on groups of microorganisms associated
with type 2 diabetes (Firmicutes, Bacteroidetes, etc.).
In detail, the study revealed that a high-fat diet reduced the diversity
and modified the composition of the microbiota compared to the control
(normal diet), as expected. However, the models supplemented with VALEDIA®
and fed the same high-fat diet were found to have a significantly higher
taxonomic diversity (Shannon index), intermediate overall composition
compared to the control, and a higher Firmicutes/Bacteroidetes
ratio, closer to normal state. More precisely, VALEDIA® had a
specific impact on the bacterial families whose abundance correlates
with metabolic dysfunction: a significant increase of Porphyromonadaceae
(Bacteroidetes) and Sutterellaceae (Proteobacteria)
was identified, accompanied by a decrease in Lachnospiraceae (Firmicutes).
In light of current knowledge, these very positive results on the
intestinal microbiota are coherent with the efficacy already shown by
VALEDIA® on metabolic parameters, in animals and humans. Such
results strengthen the rationale for preventing type 2 diabetes.
ABOUT VALBIOTIS
VALBIOTIS specializes in developing innovative nutrition solutions
designed to prevent cardiometabolic diseases and provide nutritional
support for patients. Its products are made for manufacturers in the
agri-food and pharmaceutical industries. VALBIOTIS particularly focuses
on solutions to prevent type 2 diabetes, NASH (nonalcoholic
steatohepatitis), obesity and cardiovascular diseases.
VALBIOTIS was founded in La Rochelle in early 2014 and has formed
numerous partnerships with top academic centers in France and abroad,
including the La Rochelle University, the CNRS and the Clermont Auvergne
University located in Clermont-Ferrand, where the company opened a
second office. These agreements enable it to benefit from a considerable
leverage effect since it was set up thanks, in particular, to the
experts and technical partners mobilized for these projects. VALBIOTIS
is a member of the “BPI Excellence” network and received the “Innovative
Company” status accorded by BPI France. VALBIOTIS has also been awarded
“Young Innovative Company” status and has received major financial
support from the European Union for its research programs by obtaining
support from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF).
Find out more about VALBIOTIS:
http://valbiotis.com/
Name: VALBIOTIS
ISIN code: FR0013254851
Mnemonic Code: ALVAL
1 Suez et al. Role of the microbiome in the normal and
aberrant glycemic response, Clinical Nutrition Experimental, 2016
2
La Tribune, 12 June 2017, www.latribune.fr/entreprises-finance/industrie/chimie-pharmacie/les-investisseurs-de-plus-en-plus-seduits-par-les-therapies-basees-sur-le-microbiote-733963.html
3
The Wall street Journal, 18 sept 2016, www.wsj.com/articles/microbiome-companies-attract-big-investments-1474250460
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180121005042/en/