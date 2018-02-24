Log in
VALENS GROWORKS CORP (VGW)

VALENS GROWORKS CORP (VGW)
02/24/2018

DGAP-News: Valens GroWorks Corp. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Valens GroWorks Announces Change in Board and Management

24.02.2018 / 00:18
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vancouver, News Release--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2018) - Valens GroWorks Corp. (CSE: VGW) (the 'Company' or 'Valens'), a multi-licenced, vertically integrated provider of cannabis products, announces a change in the composition of its board of directors and management team. Tim Tombe, John Binder and Rob van Santen have resigned as directors of the Company, Mr. van Santen has also resigned as an officer.

Management and the board of directors would like to thank Messrs. Tombe, Binder and van Santen for their contributions to the Company.

The company is pleased to announce that John Cullen will be joining the board of directors of Valens.

Mr. Cullen has 30 years experience in public company financing, corporate / capital structuring and management. Following 15 years in the Canadian investment brokerage industry, including 10 years with Nesbitt Burns, Mr. Cullen has founded a number of public companies in the international resource sector.

The Company is pleased to announce that it has granted 2,500,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company exercisable at a price of $2.50 per share and expiring on February 23, 2023, to a consultant of the Corporation. The common shares issuable upon exercise of the options are subject to a four-month hold period from the original date of grant. The grant of options is subject to ratification at the next annual shareholder meeting.

About Valens GroWorks Corp.

Valens GroWorks Corp. is a multi-licenced, vertically integrated provider of Canadian cannabis products with two wholly-owned subsidiaries located in Kelowna, BC. Subsidiary Valens Agritech has initiated cannabis production, processing and sales under a Health Canada Dealers Licence, which includes a supply agreement with Canopy Growth Corporation under their extensive CraftGrow distribution network. Subsidiary Supra THC Services is a Health Canada licenced cannabis testing lab providing sector-leading analytical services and has partnered with Thermo Fisher Scientific to develop a Centre of Excellence in Plant Based Medicine Analytics. For more information, please visit http://valensgroworks.com, http://www.valensagritech.com and http://www.suprathc.ca.

For further information, please contact:

Greg Patchell
Telephone: +1.250.860.8634

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains certain 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as 'anticipates', 'plan', 'continue', 'expect', 'project', 'intend', 'believe', 'anticipate', 'estimate', 'may', 'will', 'potential', 'proposed', 'positioned' and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions 'may' or 'will' occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Corporation is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

The CSE or other regulatory authority has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this press release. We seek Safe Harbour.

24.02.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Valens GroWorks Corp.
Canada
ISIN: CA91913D1069

 
End of News DGAP News Service

657443  24.02.2018 

© EQS 2018
