Valeo : Patrick Pérez appointed Scientific Director of Valeo.ai

He will start his new role at Valeo.ai in early March.

Patrick Pérez is an internationally renowned expert in machine learning and computer vision research. With nearly 300 co-authored publications and around 30 filed patents to his name, he has a total of 27 years of experience including top positions in the public research sector (research director at the French National Institute for Computer Science and Applied Mathematics - INRIA) as well as the private sector (a combined 12 years at Microsoft Research and Technicolor Research).

In line with Valeo's open innovation strategy, Patrick Pérez will continue to build the Group's connections with the global academic and scientific community, both in artificial intelligence and the automotive industry, while ensuring that Valeo.ai works closely with Valeo's application centers worldwide. Valeo.ai will also become a platform for exchanging ideas and developing future applications with start-ups in these fields.

In this role, Patrick Pérez will be supported by a scientific committee that will include, in particular, Stéphane Mallat, Professor and Data Science Chair at the Collège de France, in order to assist Valeo in its strategic thinking and research projects in artificial intelligence.

Alongside the appointment of a Scientific Director and the establishment of a scientific committee at Valeo.ai, the Group also announced that it has entered into strategic partnerships and strengthened academic ties with leading scientific institutions.

Jacques Aschenbroich, Valeo's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented: 'The challenges relating to autonomous cars position Valeo, a technological leader, at the scientific forefront of artificial intelligence and deep learning. The arrival of a world-renowned expert of Patrick Pérez's caliber at Valeo.ai and the signing of academic partnerships with leading scientists attest to our ambitions and to our accelerating pace on this technological journey.'