Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Valeo    FR   FR0013176526

VALEO (FR)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Valeo : Patrick Pérez appointed Scientific Director of Valeo.ai

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/30/2018 | 08:35am CET

He will start his new role at Valeo.ai in early March.

Patrick Pérez is an internationally renowned expert in machine learning and computer vision research. With nearly 300 co-authored publications and around 30 filed patents to his name, he has a total of 27 years of experience including top positions in the public research sector (research director at the French National Institute for Computer Science and Applied Mathematics - INRIA) as well as the private sector (a combined 12 years at Microsoft Research and Technicolor Research).

In line with Valeo's open innovation strategy, Patrick Pérez will continue to build the Group's connections with the global academic and scientific community, both in artificial intelligence and the automotive industry, while ensuring that Valeo.ai works closely with Valeo's application centers worldwide. Valeo.ai will also become a platform for exchanging ideas and developing future applications with start-ups in these fields.

In this role, Patrick Pérez will be supported by a scientific committee that will include, in particular, Stéphane Mallat, Professor and Data Science Chair at the Collège de France, in order to assist Valeo in its strategic thinking and research projects in artificial intelligence.

Alongside the appointment of a Scientific Director and the establishment of a scientific committee at Valeo.ai, the Group also announced that it has entered into strategic partnerships and strengthened academic ties with leading scientific institutions.

Jacques Aschenbroich, Valeo's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented: 'The challenges relating to autonomous cars position Valeo, a technological leader, at the scientific forefront of artificial intelligence and deep learning. The arrival of a world-renowned expert of Patrick Pérez's caliber at Valeo.ai and the signing of academic partnerships with leading scientists attest to our ambitions and to our accelerating pace on this technological journey.'

Valeo SA published this content on 30 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2018 07:34:09 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VALEO
08:35a VALEO : Patrick Pérez appointed Scientific Director of Valeo.ai
01/26 VALEO : François Marion Appointed New Valeo China President
01/25 VALEO : Researchers Submit Patent Application, "Vehicular Air Conditioning Devic..
01/25 VALEO : Patent Issued for Adaptive Spectacles for Motor Vehicle Drivers Or Passe..
01/25 VALEO : Patent Issued for Light Module with LED and OLED Diodes (USPTO 9869447)
01/22 VALEO : Foreign-Trade Zone (FTZ) 47--Boone County, Kentucky; Authorization of Pr..
01/22 VALEO : Approval of Subzone Status; Valeo North America, Inc.; Winchester, Kentu..
01/20 VALEO : North America Proposes Production Activity For Winchester, Kentucky Faci..
01/11 VALEO : Patent Issued for Device for the Thermal Management of a Cabin and of a ..
01/08 CES LAS VEGAS 2018 : Valeo’s latest innovations, at the epicenter of three..
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/04 Oppenheimer International Growth Fund Inst (OIGYX) December Summary
01/02 Valeo Stuck In A Construction Zone, But An Attractive Highway Awaits
2017 Oppenheimer International Growth Fund Inst (OIGYX) November Summary
2017 VALEO : A Cheap Growth Company
2017 Oppenheimer International Growth Fund Inst (OIGYX) October Summary
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 18 765 M
EBIT 2017 1 466 M
Net income 2017 1 007 M
Debt 2017 1 626 M
Yield 2017 2,12%
P/E ratio 2017 15,14
P/E ratio 2018 13,16
EV / Sales 2017 0,91x
EV / Sales 2018 0,81x
Capitalization 15 386 M
Chart VALEO
Duration : Period :
Valeo Technical Analysis Chart | FR | FR0013176526 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends VALEO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 66,1 €
Spread / Average Target 3,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jacques Aschenbroich Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christophe Périllat-Piratoine Chief Operating Officer
Robert Charvier Chief Financial Officer
Jean-François Tarabbia SVP-Product Marketing, Research & Development
Pascal Colombani Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALEO3.10%19 014
CONTINENTAL9.49%61 219
DENSO CORP2.04%51 466
DELPHI AUTOMOTIVE11.38%24 588
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD.--.--%22 534
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.0.74%21 221
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.