VALERO ENERGY
117.375 USD   +2.16%
Valero Energy Corporation to Participate in the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference

08/07/2018 | 09:10pm CEST

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) ("Valero") today announced that Joe Gorder, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Valero Energy Corporation will present at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference on Wednesday, September 5, 2018.

A live audio webcast of these remarks, along with the associated slides, will be accessible via Valero’s website at www.valero.com.  A replay of the presentation will be available on Valero’s website. 

About Valero
Valero Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is an international manufacturer and marketer of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products.  Valero, a Fortune 50 company based in San Antonio, Texas, with approximately 10,000 employees, is an independent petroleum refiner and ethanol producer, and its assets include 15 petroleum refineries with a combined throughput capacity of approximately 3.1 million barrels per day and 11 ethanol plants with a combined production capacity of 1.45 billion gallons per year.  The petroleum refineries are located in the United States (“U.S.”), Canada, and the United Kingdom (“U.K.”), and the ethanol plants are located in the Mid-Continent region of the U.S.  In addition, Valero owns the 2 percent general partner interest and a majority limited partner interest in Valero Energy Partners LP (“VLP”), a midstream master limited partnership.  Valero sells its products in both the wholesale rack and bulk markets, and approximately 7,400 outlets carry Valero’s brand names in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and Ireland.  Please visit www.valero.com for more information.

Valero Contacts
Investors:
John Locke, Vice President – Investor Relations, 210-345-3077
Karen Ngo, Senior Manager – Investor Relations, 210-345-4574
Tom Mahrer, Manager – Investor Relations, 210-345-1953

Media:
Lillian Riojas, Executive Director – Media Relations and Communications, 210-345-5002

 

© GlobeNewswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 115 B
EBIT 2018 4 172 M
Net income 2018 2 818 M
Debt 2018 4 791 M
Yield 2018 2,79%
P/E ratio 2018 17,84
P/E ratio 2019 11,38
EV / Sales 2018 0,47x
EV / Sales 2019 0,43x
Capitalization 49 520 M
Chart VALERO ENERGY
Valero Energy Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends VALERO ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 132 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph W. Gorder Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
R. Lane Riggs Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Donna M. Titzman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Cheryl Thomas Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Robert A. Profusek Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALERO ENERGY25.54%49 520
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-4.11%339 469
BP8.44%147 298
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP6.20%114 570
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES29.82%109 827
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.16.40%67 252
