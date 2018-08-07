Valero Energy Corporation to Participate in the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) ("Valero") today announced that Joe Gorder, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Valero Energy Corporation will present at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference on Wednesday, September 5, 2018.



A live audio webcast of these remarks, along with the associated slides, will be accessible via Valero’s website at www.valero.com. A replay of the presentation will be available on Valero’s website.

About Valero

Valero Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is an international manufacturer and marketer of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. Valero, a Fortune 50 company based in San Antonio, Texas, with approximately 10,000 employees, is an independent petroleum refiner and ethanol producer, and its assets include 15 petroleum refineries with a combined throughput capacity of approximately 3.1 million barrels per day and 11 ethanol plants with a combined production capacity of 1.45 billion gallons per year. The petroleum refineries are located in the United States (“U.S.”), Canada, and the United Kingdom (“U.K.”), and the ethanol plants are located in the Mid-Continent region of the U.S. In addition, Valero owns the 2 percent general partner interest and a majority limited partner interest in Valero Energy Partners LP (“VLP”), a midstream master limited partnership. Valero sells its products in both the wholesale rack and bulk markets, and approximately 7,400 outlets carry Valero’s brand names in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and Ireland. Please visit www.valero.com for more information.

