VALERO ENERGY (VLO)
Valero Energy : Reports Planned Maintenance at McKee Refinery in Texas

07/24/2018 | 11:17pm CEST

By Dan Molinski

Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) reported planned tune-up work Tuesday at its McKee refinery in the Texas panhandle.

"Planned maintenance work will be performed on the electrostatic precipitator computer and transformer rectifier sets," the refinery said in a statement to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, adding the purpose was to "enhance the reliability of the ESP."

It also said the ESP "may potentially experience a brief interruption of control due to the maintenance work."

The work was happening Tuesday afternoon and was expected to last about 2 hours, it said, although it also noted maintenance work that was done July 18. Representatives from Valero weren't immediately available to reconcile the two different dates for the maintenance work.

The nearly 200,000-barrel-a-day refinery is in Sunray, 65 miles north of Amarillo.

Write to Dan Molinski at [email protected]

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
VALERO ENERGY 0.93% 107.27 Delayed Quote.15.63%
WTI 1.27% 68.64 Delayed Quote.13.33%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 105 B
EBIT 2018 4 177 M
Net income 2018 3 162 M
Debt 2018 4 178 M
Yield 2018 3,01%
P/E ratio 2018 15,23
P/E ratio 2019 10,58
EV / Sales 2018 0,48x
EV / Sales 2019 0,43x
Capitalization 45 779 M
Chart VALERO ENERGY
Duration : Period :
Valero Energy Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALERO ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 132 $
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph W. Gorder Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
R. Lane Riggs Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Donna M. Titzman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Cheryl Thomas Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Robert A. Profusek Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALERO ENERGY15.63%45 779
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-2.68%344 634
BP8.46%148 903
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP4.08%112 713
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES22.56%103 734
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.16.75%67 011
