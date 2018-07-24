Valero Energy : Reports Planned Maintenance at McKee Refinery in Texas

By Dan Molinski



Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) reported planned tune-up work Tuesday at its McKee refinery in the Texas panhandle.

"Planned maintenance work will be performed on the electrostatic precipitator computer and transformer rectifier sets," the refinery said in a statement to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, adding the purpose was to "enhance the reliability of the ESP."

It also said the ESP "may potentially experience a brief interruption of control due to the maintenance work."

The work was happening Tuesday afternoon and was expected to last about 2 hours, it said, although it also noted maintenance work that was done July 18. Representatives from Valero weren't immediately available to reconcile the two different dates for the maintenance work.

The nearly 200,000-barrel-a-day refinery is in Sunray, 65 miles north of Amarillo.

