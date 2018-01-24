Log in
News Summary

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Whether the Sale of Validus Holdings, Ltd. to American International Group, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders

01/24/2018 | 08:04pm CET

The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased Validus Holdings, Ltd. (“Validus” or the “Company”) (NYSE:VR) stock prior to January 22, 2018.

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of Validus to American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) for $68.00 per share. To learn more about the investigation and your rights, go to:

http://www.zlk.com/mna/validus-holdings-ltd

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The investigation concerns whether the Board of Validus breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction, and whether AIG is underpaying for Validus shares, thus unlawfully harming Validus shareholders.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


Financials ($)
Sales 2017 2 565 M
EBIT 2017 -156 M
Net income 2017 83,3 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 2,23%
P/E ratio 2017 300,00
P/E ratio 2018 16,23
Capi. / Sales 2017 2,09x
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,98x
Capitalization 5 364 M
Chart VALIDUS HOLDINGS, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Validus Holdings, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | VR | BMG9319H1025 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends VALIDUS HOLDINGS, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 58,1 $
Spread / Average Target -14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward Joseph Noonan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kean D. Driscoll President & Global Head-Reinsurance
Michael Richard Moore Group Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Jeffrey D. Sangster Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Matthew J. Grayson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALIDUS HOLDINGS, LTD.43.65%5 364
MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG6.67%36 811
HANNOVER RÜCKVERSICHERUNG6.67%16 620
EVEREST RE GROUP4.17%9 513
RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.1.97%5 210
ASPEN INSURANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED3.94%2 507
