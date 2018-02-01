Validus : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results
02/01/2018 | 10:17pm CET
Validus Holdings, Ltd. (“Validus” or the “Company”) (NYSE:VR) today
reported a net (loss) attributable to Validus common shareholders of
$(8.7) million, or $(0.11) per diluted common share, for the three
months ended December 31, 2017, compared to net income available to
Validus common shareholders of $7.8 million, or $0.10 per diluted common
share, for the three months ended December 31, 2016. Net (loss)
attributable to Validus common shareholders was $(63.5) million, or
$(0.80) per diluted common share, for the year ended December 31, 2017,
compared to net income available to Validus common shareholders of
$359.4 million, or $4.36 per diluted common share, for the year ended
December 31, 2016.
Net operating income available to Validus common shareholders was $4.2
million, or $0.05 per diluted common share, for the three months ended
December 31, 2017, compared to $58.5 million, or $0.73 per diluted
common share, for the three months ended December 31, 2016. Net
operating (loss) attributable to Validus common shareholders was $(85.0)
million, or $(1.07) per diluted common share, for the year ended
December 31, 2017, compared to net operating income available to Validus
common shareholders of $320.9 million, or $3.90 per diluted common
share, for the year ended December 31, 2016.
Book value per common share at December 31, 2017 was $44.06, compared to
$44.51 at September 30, 2017. Book value per diluted common share at
December 31, 2017 was $42.71, compared to $43.13 at September 30, 2017,
reflecting a quarterly decrease of (0.1)%, inclusive of common dividends.
Commenting on the results for the three months ended December 31, 2017,
Validus’ Chairman and CEO Ed Noonan stated:
“We continue to position the Company well, utilizing both traditional
retro and the Validus-sponsored Tailwind Re catastrophe bond to improve
the risk return characteristics of our portfolio. Through portfolio
optimization we were able to take advantage of rate increases while
reducing our peak U.S. hurricane PML’s, which are down 65% since their
height in 2013. Looking ahead, we are very excited to become part of the
AIG Group at closing and are looking forward to being able to continue
to serve our clients and brokers in new and exciting ways.”
(Loss) income (attributable) available to Validus common shareholders by
segment for the three months ended December 31, 2017 and December 31,
2016 was as follows:
Three Months Ended December 31,
(Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars,
except per share information)
2017
2016
Reinsurance segment - Underwriting income
$
30.7
$
61.3
Insurance segment - Underwriting (loss)
(36.8
)
(19.1
)
Asset Management segment - (Loss) income
(1.1
)
6.3
Total segmental (loss) income
(7.2
)
48.5
Total managed investment return (a)
30.3
(20.5
)
Corporate expenses
(30.9
)
(19.3
)
Other items
(0.9
)
(0.9
)
Net (loss) income (attributable) available to Validus common
shareholders
$
(8.7
)
$
7.8
Net (loss) income per diluted share (attributable) available to
Validus common shareholders
$
(0.11
)
$
0.10
Net operating income available to Validus common shareholders (b)
$
4.2
$
58.5
Net operating income per diluted share available to Validus
common shareholders(b)
$
0.05
$
0.73
(a)
Total managed investment return includes returns generated on
managed assets governed by the Company’s investment policy statement
(“IPS”) and excludes returns on non-managed assets held in support
of consolidated AlphaCat variable interest entities which are not
governed by the Company’s IPS.
(b)
Net operating income available to Validus common shareholders is
presented after tax and is considered a non-GAAP financial measure.
A reconciliation of net (loss) income (attributable) available to
Validus common shareholders, the most comparable GAAP measure, to
net operating income available to Validus common shareholders is
presented at the end of this release.
January 2018 Reinsurance Renewals - Reinsurance and Asset Management
segments
During the January 2018 renewal season, the Reinsurance and Asset
Management segments underwrote $921.2 million in gross premiums written,
an increase of 41.6% from the January 2017 renewal period. This renewal
data does not include: (i) the Insurance segment’s operations as the
business is distributed relatively evenly throughout the year; or (ii)
the Reinsurance and Asset Management segment's agricultural premiums.
The following table presents the Reinsurance and Asset Management
segments’ January 2018 and 2017 reinsurance renewals by Catastrophe XOL,
Per Risk XOL and Proportional premiums:
Reinsurance and Asset Management segment's combined premium
(Dollars in thousands)
Catastrophe XOL
Per Risk XOL
Proportional
Total
2018
$
545,536
$
65,740
$
309,923
$
921,199
2017
$
380,870
$
66,016
$
203,548
$
650,434
Increase (decrease)
43.2
%
(0.4
)%
52.3
%
41.6
%
The following table presents the Reinsurance and Asset Management
segments' January 2018 and 2017 reinsurance renewals by line of business:
Reinsurance segment premium
Property
Specialty -
Short-tail
Specialty -
Other
Total
(Dollars in thousands)
U.S.
International
2018
$
147,152
$
119,588
$
262,444
$
117,616
$
646,800
2017
$
107,364
$
103,298
$
231,149
$
45,383
$
487,194
Increase
37.1
%
15.8
%
13.5
%
159.2
%
32.8
%
Asset Management segment premium
Property
Specialty - Short-tail
Specialty - Other
Total
(Dollars in thousands)
U.S.
International
2018
$
242,684
$
27,467
$
4,248
$
—
$
274,399
2017
$
136,574
$
21,538
$
5,128
$
—
$
163,240
Increase (decrease)
77.7
%
27.5
%
(17.2
)%
—
%
68.1
%
Reinsurance and Asset Management segments’ combined premium
Property
Specialty - Short-tail
Specialty - Other
Total
(Dollars in thousands)
U.S.
International
2018
$
389,836
$
147,055
$
266,692
$
117,616
$
921,199
2017
$
243,938
$
124,836
$
236,277
$
45,383
$
650,434
Increase
59.8
%
17.8
%
12.9
%
159.2
%
41.6
%
During the January 2018 renewal season, the Reinsurance segment
underwrote $646.8 million in gross premiums written (excluding
agriculture premiums), an increase of $159.6 million, or 32.8% from the
2017 renewal season. The increase was primarily driven by:
An increase in the specialty - other lines of $72.2 million, or 159.2%
as a result of the continued build out of the Company’s casualty
portfolio and the timing of renewals; and
An increase in U.S. property renewals of $39.8 million, or 37.1%
driven by rate increases and significant premium growth on a few lines
where the Company participated with large gross positions and managed
its net exposure through strategic retrocession purchases.
The Asset Management segment underwrote $274.4 million in gross premiums
written during the January 2018 renewal season, an increase of $111.2
million, or 68.1% from the 2017 renewal season. The increase was
primarily driven by significant rate increases in the retrocession
component of the portfolio and an increase in assets under management.
This earnings release should be read in conjunction with the Company's
fourth quarter 2017 investor financial supplement that has been posted
to the Investors section of the Company's website located at www.validusholdings.com.
Fourth Quarter 2017 Results
Highlights for the fourth quarter 2017 were as follows:
Gross premiums written for the
three months ended December 31, 2017 were $443.3 million compared to
$339.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2016, an
increase of $103.9 million, or 30.6%. The increase was primarily
driven by an increase in the Insurance segment.
Reinsurance premiums ceded for the
three months ended December 31, 2017 were $96.4 million compared to
$40.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2016, an
increase of $55.8 million, or 137.3%. The increase was primarily
driven by an increase in the Reinsurance and Insurance segments.
Net premiums earnedfor the
three months ended December 31, 2017 were $651.5 million compared to
$540.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2016, an
increase of $111.1 million, or 20.6%. The increase was primarily
driven by an increase in the Insurance and Reinsurance segments.
Loss ratio for the three months
ended December 31, 2017 and 2016 was 73.7% and 50.9%, respectively,
and included the following:
Notable losses of $120.8 million, or 18.5 percentage points of the
loss ratio during the three months ended December 31, 2017
compared to $52.3 million, or 9.7 percentage points of the loss
ratio during the three months ended December 31, 2016. Notable
losses during the three months ended December 31, 2017 included
$78.0 million, or 12.0 percentage points of the loss ratio, of
losses attributable to AlphaCat investors and noncontrolling
interests, compared to $15.3 million, or 2.8 percentage points of
the loss ratio during the three months ended December 31, 2016;
Non-notable losses of $9.7 million, or 1.5 percentage points of
the loss ratio during the three months ended December 31, 2017
compared to $0.3 million during the three months ended
December 31, 2016;
Favorable loss reserve development on prior accident years of
$42.9 million during the three months ended December 31, 2017,
which benefited the loss ratio by 6.6 percentage points compared
to favorable development of $46.8 million during the three months
ended December 31, 2016, which benefited the loss ratio by 8.7
percentage points. The favorable development of $42.9 million
during the three months ended December 31, 2017 was primarily
driven by favorable development on attritional losses; and
Attritional losses of $392.3 million, or 60.3 percentage points of
the loss ratio during the three months ended December 31, 2017
compared to $269.3 million, or 49.8 percentage points of the loss
ratio during the three months ended December 31, 2016. The
increase was primarily driven by the addition of Crop Risk
Services, Inc. (“CRS”) and a higher frequency of mid-size losses
which did not meet the non-notable loss threshold.
Combined ratio for the three
months ended December 31, 2017 and 2016 was 109.7% and 89.6%,
respectively, an increase of 20.1 percentage points.
Total managed investment return
from our managed investment portfolio for the three months ended
December 31, 2017 was $30.3 million compared to $(20.5) million for
the three months ended December 31, 2016, an increase of $50.7
million, or 247.8%.
Annualized return on average equityfor the three months ended December 31, 2017 of (1.0)%, compared
to 0.8% for the three months ended December 31, 2016.
Annualized net operating return on average
equity for the three months ended December 31, 2017 of
0.5%, compared to 6.3% for the three months ended December 31, 2016.
Notable and Non-notable Losses
The Company defines a notable loss event as an event whereby
consolidated net losses and loss expenses aggregate to a threshold
greater than or equal to $30.0 million. The Company defines a
non-notable loss event as an event whereby consolidated net losses and
loss expenses aggregate to a threshold greater than or equal to $15.0
million but less than $30.0 million.
Notable Loss Events
During the three months ended December 31, 2017, the Company incurred
losses and loss expenses from fourth quarter 2017 notable loss events as
described below:
Northern California Wildfires
(Dollars in thousands)
Reinsurance segment
Insurance
segment
Asset Management segment
Total
Net losses and loss expenses
$
4,762
$
10,250
$
72,742
$
87,754
Less: Net losses and loss expenses attributable to AlphaCat third
party investors and noncontrolling interests
—
—
(67,592
)
(67,592
)
Validus’ share of net losses and loss expenses
4,762
10,250
5,150
20,162
Less: Net impact on premiums earned (a)
(8,024
)
—
—
(8,024
)
Net loss attributable to Validus
$
(3,262
)
$
10,250
$
5,150
$
12,138
Southern California Wildfires
(Dollars in thousands)
Reinsurance segment
Insurance
segment
Asset Management segment
Total
Net losses and loss expenses
$
19,108
$
4,387
$
15,000
$
38,495
Less: Net losses and loss expenses attributable to AlphaCat third
party investors and noncontrolling interests
—
—
(13,837
)
(13,837
)
Validus’ share of net losses and loss expenses
19,108
4,387
1,163
24,658
Less: Net impact on premiums earned (a)
—
—
—
—
Net loss attributable to Validus
$
19,108
$
4,387
$
1,163
$
24,658
Total Notable Loss Events
(Dollars in thousands)
Reinsurance segment
Insurance
segment
Asset Management segment
Total
Net losses and loss expenses
$
23,870
$
14,637
$
87,742
$
126,249
Less: Net losses and loss expenses attributable to AlphaCat third
party investors and noncontrolling interests
—
—
(81,429
)
(81,429
)
Validus’ share of net losses and loss expenses
23,870
14,637
6,313
44,820
Less: Net impact on premiums earned (a)
(8,024
)
—
—
(8,024
)
Net loss attributable to Validus
$
15,846
$
14,637
$
6,313
$
36,796
(a)
Net impact on premiums earned includes reinstatement premiums
assumed and the net impact of accelerating unearned premiums assumed
and ceded.
Partially offsetting the losses and loss expenses noted above was net
favorable development on third quarter 2017 notable loss events of $5.4
million, which benefited the loss ratio by 0.9 percentage points. During
the three months ended December 31, 2016, the Company incurred losses
and loss expenses from notable loss events of $52.3 million, or 9.7
percentage points of the loss ratio. Net of losses attributable to
AlphaCat investors and noncontrolling interests of $15.3 million and
reinstatement premiums of $0.7 million, the net loss attributable to the
Company was $36.3 million.
Non-notable Loss Events
There were no non-notable loss events occurring during the three months
ended December 31, 2017. However, as a result of loss events occurring
in the fourth quarter, the Company reallocated retrocession recoveries
between all 2017 loss events. As such, the Company increased its net
loss estimate on the third quarter 2017 Mexico City Earthquake which
caused this event to exceed the $15.0 million threshold and become a
non-notable loss event. Net losses and loss expenses incurred from the
Mexico City Earthquake non-notable loss event were $9.7 million, or 1.5
percentage points of the loss ratio during the three months ended
December 31, 2017 and $13.5 million, or 1.9 percentage points of the
loss ratio during the three months ended September 30, 2017.
Reinsurance Segment
Highlights for the fourth quarter 2017 were as follows:
Gross premiums written for the
three months ended December 31, 2017 were $52.0 million compared to
$41.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2016, an
increase of $10.1 million, or 24.3% and included the following:
Property premiums of $18.1 million during the three months ended
December 31, 2017, compared to $8.5 million during the three
months ended December 31, 2016, an increase of $9.6 million, or
113.8%, primarily driven by premium adjustments on existing
business;
Specialty - short-tail premiums of $13.0 million during the three
months ended December 31, 2017, compared to $(8.8) million during
the three months ended December 31, 2016, an increase of $21.8
million, or 248.3%. The increase was primarily driven by favorable
premium adjustments on Agriculture business; and
Specialty - other premiums of $20.8 million during the three
months ended December 31, 2017, compared to $42.1 million during
the three months ended December 31, 2016, a decrease of $21.3
million, or 50.5%. The decrease was primarily driven by the timing
of renewals in the casualty class of business.
Reinsurance premiums ceded for the
three months ended December 31, 2017 were $40.7 million compared to
$7.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2016, an increase
of $32.9 million. The increase was primarily driven by an increase in
the property lines of $33.5 million as a result of new retrocession
cover purchased from Tailwind Re.
Net premiums earnedfor the
three months ended December 31, 2017 were $250.6 million compared to
$234.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2016, an
increase of $16.4 million, or 7.0%. The increase was primarily driven
by ongoing growth in the specialty - other lines of business over the
last two years.
Loss ratio for the three months
ended December 31, 2017 and 2016 was 54.2% and 39.9%, respectively,
and included the following:
Notable losses of $14.7 million, or 5.9 percentage points of the
loss ratio during the three months ended December 31, 2017,
compared to $18.6 million, or 7.9 percentage points of the loss
ratio during the three months ended December 31, 2016. Notable
losses during the during the three months ended December 31, 2017
included losses from fourth quarter 2017 notable loss events of
$23.9 million, or 9.5 percentage points of the loss ratio,
partially offset by favorable development on third quarter 2017
notable loss events of $9.2 million or 3.6 percentage points of
the loss ratio;
Non-notable losses of $9.4 million, or 3.7 percentage points of
the loss ratio during the three months ended December 31, 2017,
compared to $nil during the three months ended December 31, 2016.
The non-notable losses incurred during the three months ended
December 31, 2017 related to adverse development on the third
quarter 2017 Mexico City Earthquake loss event due to reallocation
of retrocession recoveries;
Favorable loss reserve development on prior accident years of
$21.2 million during the three months ended December 31, 2017,
which benefited the loss ratio by 8.5 percentage points compared
to favorable development of $34.9 million during the three months
ended December 31, 2016, which benefited the loss ratio by 14.9
percentage points. The favorable development of $21.2 million
during the three months ended December 31, 2017 was primarily
driven by favorable development on attritional losses; and
Attritional losses of $132.9 million, or 53.1 percentage points of
the loss ratio during the three months ended December 31, 2017
compared to $109.8 million, or 46.9 percentage points of the loss
ratio during the three months ended December 31, 2016. The
increase was primarily due to a single mid-size loss which did not
meet the non-notable loss threshold.
General and administrative expensesfor the three months ended December 31, 2017 were $23.6 million
compared to $21.2 million for the three months ended December 31,
2016, an increase of $2.4 million or 11.1%. The increase in general
and administrative expenses was primarily driven by a higher
allocation of costs to the segment during the three months ended
December 31, 2017.
Combined ratio for the three
months ended December 31, 2017 and 2016 was 87.8% and 73.8%,
respectively, an increase of 14.0 percentage points.
Underwriting incomefor the
three months ended December 31, 2017 was $30.7 million compared to
$61.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2016, a decrease
of $30.5 million or 49.8%.
Insurance Segment
Highlights for the fourth quarter 2017 were as follows:
Gross premiums written for the
three months ended December 31, 2017 were $377.0 million compared to
$297.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2016, an
increase of $79.1 million, or 26.6% and included the following:
Property premiums of $105.0 million during the three months ended
December 31, 2017, compared to $96.2 million during the three
months ended December 31, 2016, an increase of $8.8 million, or
9.1%. The increase was primarily driven by the continued build out
of product offerings in the U.S. short-tail property lines;
Specialty - short-tail premiums of $155.2 million during the three
months ended December 31, 2017, compared to $86.6 million during
the three months ended December 31, 2016, an increase of $68.7
million, or 79.3%. The increase was primarily driven by new
agriculture business written through CRS; and
Specialty - other premiums of $116.8 million during the three
months ended December 31, 2017, compared to $115.1 million during
the three months ended December 31, 2016, an increase of $1.7
million, or 1.4%.
Reinsurance premiums ceded for the
three months ended December 31, 2017 were $56.4 million compared to
$32.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2016, an
increase of $23.5 million, or 71.6%, primarily driven by increases in
the property and specialty - short-tail lines of $12.9 million and
$8.6 million, respectively. The increase in the property lines was
primarily driven by the growth in gross premiums written as noted
above and new reinsurance cover purchased from Tailwind Re. The
increase in the specialty - short-tail lines was due to an increase in
ceded agriculture premiums relating to new business written through
CRS.
Net premiums earnedfor the
three months ended December 31, 2017 were $333.0 million compared to
$240.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2016, an
increase of $92.9 million, or 38.7%. The increase was primarily driven
by an increase the specialty - short-tail lines of $85.7 million due
to agriculture net premiums earned relating to new business written
through CRS.
Loss ratio for the three months
ended December 31, 2017 and 2016 was 73.5% and 68.5%, respectively,
and included the following:
Notable losses of $20.9 million, or 6.3 percentage points of the
loss ratio during the three months ended December 31, 2017
compared to $17.7 million, or 7.4 percentage points of the loss
ratio during the three months ended December 31, 2016. Notable
losses during the during the three months ended December 31, 2017
included losses from fourth quarter 2017 notable loss events of
$14.6 million, or 4.4 percentage points of the loss ratio, and
losses from third quarter 2017 notable loss events of $6.3
million, or 1.9 percentage points of the loss ratio;
Non-notable losses of $(2.3) million, which benefited the loss
ratio by 0.7 percentage points during the three months ended
December 31, 2017 compared to $0.2 million during the three months
ended December 31, 2016. The reduction in non-notable losses
incurred during the three months ended December 31, 2017 related
to favorable development on the third quarter 2017 Mexico City
Earthquake loss event;
Favorable loss reserve development on prior accident years of
$19.7 million during the three months ended December 31, 2017,
which benefited the loss ratio by 5.9 percentage points compared
to favorable development of $10.8 million during the three months
ended December 31, 2016, which benefited the loss ratio by 4.5
percentage points. The favorable development of $19.7 million
during the three months ended December 31, 2017 was primarily
driven by favorable development on attritional losses; and
Attritional losses of $246.0 million, or 73.8 percentage points of
the loss ratio during the three months ended December 31, 2017
compared to $157.3 million, or 65.5 percentage points of the loss
ratio during the three months ended December 31, 2016. The
increase was primarily driven by the addition of CRS and a higher
frequency of mid-size losses which did not meet the non-notable
loss threshold.
Policy acquisition cost ratio for
the three months ended December 31, 2017 was 18.1% compared to 24.3%
for the three months ended December 31, 2016, a decrease of 6.2
percentage points. The decrease was primarily driven by new
agriculture business written during the three months ended
December 31, 2017 which carries lower acquisition costs.
General and administrative expensesfor the three months ended December 31, 2017 were $64.9 million
compared to $33.1 million for the three months ended December 31,
2016, an increase of $31.9 million or 96.4%. General and
administrative expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2017
included $11.8 million of CRS expenses, of which $1.8 million related
to the amortization of intangible assets acquired. The remaining
increase in general and administrative expenses was primarily driven
by a higher allocation of costs to the segment during the three months
ended December 31, 2017 and a reduction in the performance bonus
accrual during the three months ended December 31, 2016.
Combined ratio for the three
months ended December 31, 2017 and 2016 was 112.2% and 108.1%,
respectively, an increase of 4.1 percentage points.
Underwriting (loss)for the
three months ended December 31, 2017 was $(36.8) million compared to
$(19.1) million for the three months ended December 31, 2016, an
increase of $17.6 million or 92.1%.
Asset Management Segment
Highlights for the fourth quarter 2017 were as follows:
Assets under managementwere
$3.4 billion as at January 1, 2018, compared to $2.9 billion as at
October 1, 2017, of which third party assets under management were
$3.2 billion as at January 1, 2018, compared to $2.7 billion as at
October 1, 2017. During the three months ended January 1, 2018, a
total of $1,045.3 million of capital was raised, of which $1,029.1
million was raised from third parties. During the three months ended
January 1, 2018, $402.4 million was returned to investors, of which
$401.4 million was returned to third party investors.
Fee revenues earned for the three
months ended December 31, 2017 were $5.5 million compared to $4.7
million during the three months ended December 31, 2016, an increase
of $0.8 million or 17.4%. Third party fee revenues earned during the
three months ended December 31, 2017 were $5.1 million compared to
$3.9 million during the three months ended December 31, 2016, an
increase of $1.1 million or 28.8%. The increase in third party fee
revenues was primarily driven by an increase in management fees as a
result of an increase in assets under management over the last twelve
months.
Total expenses for the three
months ended December 31, 2017 were $2.6 million compared to $2.9
million during the three months ended December 31, 2016, a decrease of
$0.3 million, or 10.1%.
Validus’ share of investment (loss) from
AlphaCat Funds and Sidecars for the three months ended
December 31, 2017 was $(4.0) million compared to income of $4.5
million during the three months ended December 31, 2016, a decrease of
$8.5 million. The decrease was driven by the fourth quarter 2017
notable loss events.
Asset Management segment (loss)
for the three months ended December 31, 2017 was $(1.1) million
compared to income of $6.3 million during the three months ended
December 31, 2016, a decrease of $7.4 million.
Managed investments
Highlights for the fourth quarter 2017 were as follows:
Managed net investment income for
the three months ended December 31, 2017 was $41.6 million compared to
$35.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2016, an
increase of $5.7 million, or 16.0%. The increase was primarily driven
by increased returns on the Company’s portfolio of managed fixed
maturities and other investments.
Annualized effective yield on managed
investments for the three months ended December 31, 2017
was 2.44%, compared to 2.25% for the three months ended December 31,
2016, an increase of 19 basis points.
Net realized gains on managed investments
for the three months ended December 31, 2017 were $7.2 million
compared to $9.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2016.
Change in net unrealized (losses) on managed
investments for the three months ended December 31, 2017
was $(24.9) million compared to $(67.7) million for the three months
ended December 31, 2016. Changes in unrealized (losses) on managed
investments during the three months ended December 31, 2017 were
primarily driven by the impact of interest rate increases on the
Company’s managed fixed maturity portfolio.
Income from investment affiliates
for the three months ended December 31, 2017 was $6.3 million compared
to $2.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2016, an
increase of $4.2 million, or 192.9%. The income from investment
affiliates represents equity earnings on investments in funds managed
by Aquiline Capital Partners LLC.
Corporate expenses and other items
Highlights for the fourth quarter 2017 were as follows:
General and administrative expensesfor the three months ended December 31, 2017 were $5.6 million
compared to $20.0 million for the three months ended December 31,
2016, a decrease of $14.4 million, or 72.1%. The decrease was
primarily driven by a lower bonus accrual and a higher allocation of
costs to reporting segments during the three months ended December 31,
2017.
Share compensation expensesfor
the three months ended December 31, 2017 were $4.1 million compared to
$3.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2016, an increase
of $0.3 million, or 7.5%.
Finance expensesfor the
three months ended December 31, 2017 were $15.7 million compared to
$14.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2016, an
increase of $1.2 million, or 8.2%. The increase was primarily driven
by interest expenses relating to short-term borrowings which were
repaid in full during the three months ended December 31, 2017.
Dividends paid on preferred sharesfor the three months ended December 31, 2017 were $5.8 million
compared to $2.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2016,
an increase of $3.6 million, or 164.5% due to $250.0 million of new
preferred shares issued during the second quarter of 2017.
Tax (benefit)for the three
months ended December 31, 2017 was $(0.4) million compared to $(21.2)
million for the three months ended December 31, 2016. The tax benefit
during the three months ended December 31, 2017 mainly related to
operating losses in the Insurance segment and was partially offset by
the re-measurement of net deferred taxes following U.S. Tax Reform.
The tax benefit during the three months ended December 31, 2016
related to a partial release of a valuation allowance which had been
applied against a deferred tax asset related to net operating losses
acquired as part of the Company’s acquisition of Flagstone. The
release was due to the Company believing it is more-likely-than-not
that it will have sufficient future taxable income to realize a
portion of that deferred tax asset over three years beginning in 2017
and in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company was required to record a
tax benefit of $18.4 million during the fourth quarter of 2016.
Foreign exchange (losses)for
the three months ended December 31, 2017 were $(0.8) million compared
to $(0.9) million for the three months ended December 31, 2016.
Shareholders’ Equity and Capitalization
As at December 31, 2017, total shareholders’ equity was $3.9 billion
including $16.7 million of noncontrolling interests and $400.0 million
of preferred shares. Shareholders’ equity available to Validus common
shareholders was $3.5 billion as at December 31, 2017. Total
capitalization available to Validus at December 31, 2017 was $4.7
billion, including $539.2 million of junior subordinated deferrable
debentures and $245.6 million of senior notes. Total capitalization at
December 31, 2017 was $5.7 billion, including $1.0 billion of redeemable
noncontrolling interests and $16.7 million of noncontrolling interests
related to AlphaCat.
Book value per common share was $44.06 at December 31, 2017 based on
79,319,550 common shares outstanding, compared to $44.51 at
September 30, 2017 based on 79,457,253 common shares outstanding. Book
value per diluted common share was $42.71 at December 31, 2017 based on
81,823,409 diluted common shares outstanding, compared to $43.13 at
September 30, 2017 based on 82,001,606 diluted common shares
outstanding, a decrease of 0.1%, inclusive of dividends for the three
months ended December 31, 2017. Book value per diluted common share is a
non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of book value per common
share, the most comparable GAAP measure, to book value per diluted
common share is presented at the end of this release.
Share Repurchases
The Company repurchased 175,308 common shares during the three months
ended December 31, 2017. A summary of the common share repurchases made
to date under the Company’s previously announced share repurchase
programs is as follows:
Total shares repurchased under publicly announced repurchase
program
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Total number of shares repurchased
Aggregate Purchase Price (a)
Average Price per Share (a)
Approximate dollar value of shares
that may yet be purchased under the Program
Cumulative inception-to-date to December 31, 2016
80,508,849
$
2,704,406
$
33.59
$
319,995
Cumulative for the nine months ended September 30, 2017
351,812
18,343
$
52.14
$
301,652
October 1 - 31, 2017
—
—
—
$
301,652
November 1 - 30, 2017
—
—
—
$
301,652
December 1 - 31, 2017
175,308
8,226
$
46.92
$
293,426
Cumulative for the three months ended December 31, 2017
175,308
8,226
$
46.92
Cumulative for the year ended December 31, 2017
527,120
26,569
$
50.40
Cumulative inception-to-date to December 31, 2017
81,035,969
$
2,730,975
$
33.70
$
293,426
Repurchases made subsequent to year-end:
January 1 - 31, 2018
—
—
—
$
293,426
(a)
Share transactions are on a trade date basis through January 31,
2018 and are inclusive of commissions. Average share price is
rounded to two decimal places.
Year to Date 2017 Results
Highlights for the year to date 2017 were as follows:
Gross premiums written for the
year ended December 31, 2017 were $2,950.9 million compared to
$2,648.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2016, an increase of
$302.2 million, or 11.4%.
Reinsurance premiums cededfor
the year ended December 31, 2017 were $469.6 million compared to
$289.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2016, an increase of
$179.9 million, or 62.1%.
Net premiums earnedfor the
year ended December 31, 2017 were $2,581.1 million compared to
$2,249.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2016, an increase of
$331.9 million, or 14.8%.
Loss ratio for the year ended
December 31, 2017 and 2016 was 89.1% and 47.4%, respectively, and
included the following:
Notable losses of $1,046.9 million, or 40.6 percentage points of
the loss ratio during the year ended December 31, 2017 compared to
$90.2 million, or 4.0 percentage points of the loss ratio during
the year ended December 31, 2016. Notable losses during the year
ended December 31, 2017 included $603.4 million, or 23.4
percentage points of the loss ratio, of losses attributable to
AlphaCat investors and noncontrolling interests, compared to $21.7
million, or 1.0 percentage point of the loss ratio during the year
ended December 31, 2016;
Non-notable losses of $50.6 million, or 2.0 percentage points of
the loss ratio during the year ended December 31, 2017 compared to
$70.2 million, or 3.1 percentage points of the loss ratio during
the year ended December 31, 2016;
Favorable loss reserve development on prior accident years of
$222.5 million during the year ended December 31, 2017, which
benefited the loss ratio by 8.6 percentage points compared to
favorable development of $216.2 million during the year ended
December 31, 2016, which benefited the loss ratio by 9.6
percentage points; and
Attritional losses of $1,425.2 million or 55.1 percentage points
of the loss ratio during the year ended December 31, 2017 compared
to $1,120.8 million, or 49.9 percentage points of the loss ratio
during the year ended December 31, 2016.
Combined ratio for the year ended
December 31, 2017 and 2016 was 122.6% and 84.2%, respectively, an
increase of 38.4 percentage points.
Total managed investment return
from our managed investment portfolio for the year ended December 31,
2017 was $188.8 million compared to $168.4 million for the year ended
December 31, 2016, an increase of $20.4 million, or 12.1%.
Annualized return on average equityfor the year ended December 31, 2017 of (1.7)%, compared to 9.7%
for the year ended December 31, 2016.
Annualized net operating return on average
equity for the year ended December 31, 2017 of (2.3)%,
compared to 8.7% for the year ended December 31, 2016.
About Validus Holdings, Ltd.
Validus Holdings, Ltd. is a leading global provider of reinsurance,
insurance, and asset management services, delivering its premier
solutions through four diversified yet complementary operating
companies: Validus Reinsurance, Ltd., a global reinsurance group focused
primarily on treaty reinsurance; Talbot Underwriting Ltd., a specialty
(re)insurance group operating within the Lloyd’s market through
Syndicate 1183; Western World Insurance Group, Inc., a U.S. specialty
lines organization; and AlphaCat Managers, Ltd., a Bermuda-based
investment advisor managing capital for third parties and Validus
through insurance-linked securities and other property catastrophe and
specialty reinsurance investments.
Research and analytics are at the core of Validus’ operations and
provide its team of expert practitioners with the knowledge and insight
required to effectively model and interpret risk – an approach that
consistently benefits clients and ensures their needs are met. Validus
maintains a worldwide presence with more than 1,000 employees in 19
offices across all major regions and is listed on the New York Stock
Exchange under the ticker symbol VR.
More information about the Validus group of companies can be found at
validusholdings.com.
Validus Holdings, Ltd.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
As at December 31, 2017 and 2016
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per
share information)
December 31, 2017
December 31, 2016
Assets
Fixed maturity investments trading, at fair value (amortized cost:
2017—$5,876,261; 2016—$5,584,599)
$
5,858,348
$
5,543,030
Short-term investments trading, at fair value (amortized cost:
2017—$3,381,714; 2016—$2,796,358)
3,381,757
2,796,170
Other investments, at fair value (cost: 2017—$330,416; 2016—$380,130)
355,218
405,712
Investments in investment affiliates, equity method (cost:
2017—$61,944; 2016—$84,840)
100,137
100,431
Cash and cash equivalents
754,990
419,976
Restricted cash
394,663
70,956
Total investments and cash
10,845,113
9,336,275
Premiums receivable
939,487
725,390
Deferred acquisition costs
213,816
209,227
Prepaid reinsurance premiums
132,938
77,996
Securities lending collateral
2,717
9,779
Loss reserves recoverable
1,233,997
430,421
Paid losses recoverable
46,873
35,247
Income taxes recoverable
9,044
4,870
Deferred tax asset
52,467
43,529
Receivable for investments sold
12,182
3,901
Intangible assets
171,411
115,592
Goodwill
229,573
196,758
Accrued investment income
29,096
26,488
Other assets
508,165
134,282
Total assets
$
14,426,879
$
11,349,755
Liabilities
Reserve for losses and loss expenses
$
4,831,390
$
2,995,195
Unearned premiums
1,147,186
1,076,049
Reinsurance balances payable
331,645
54,781
Securities lending payable
2,717
10,245
Deferred tax liability
4,600
3,331
Payable for investments purchased
74,496
29,447
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
1,225,875
587,648
Notes payable to AlphaCat investors
1,108,364
278,202
Senior notes payable
245,564
245,362
Debentures payable
539,158
537,226
Total liabilities
9,510,995
5,817,486
Commitments and contingent liabilities
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
1,004,094
1,528,001
Shareholders’ equity
Preferred shares (Issued and Outstanding: 2017—16,000; 2016—6,000)
400,000
150,000
Common shares (Issued: 2017—161,994,491; 2016—161,279,976;
Outstanding: 2017—79,319,550; 2016—79,132,252)
Total liabilities, noncontrolling interests and shareholders’
equity
$
14,426,879
$
11,349,755
Validus Holdings, Ltd.
Consolidated Statements of (Loss) Income
For the three months and years ended
December 31, 2017 and 2016
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per
share information)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Years Ended December 31,
2017
2016
2017
2016
Revenues
Gross premiums written
$
443,323
$
339,454
$
2,950,938
$
2,648,705
Reinsurance premiums ceded
(96,445
)
(40,635
)
(469,633
)
(289,705
)
Net premiums written
346,878
298,819
2,481,305
2,359,000
Change in unearned premiums
304,599
241,580
99,783
(109,835
)
Net premiums earned
651,477
540,399
2,581,088
2,249,165
Net investment income
48,960
38,153
177,873
150,385
Net realized gains on investments
5,607
9,220
7,623
15,757
Change in net unrealized (losses) gains on investments
(21,257
)
(67,460
)
3,215
16,871
Income (loss) from investment affiliates
6,345
2,166
22,010
(2,083
)
Other insurance related income and other income (loss)
6,939
568
13,179
2,195
Foreign exchange (losses) gains
(283
)
(901
)
(7,447
)
10,864
Total revenues
697,788
522,145
2,797,541
2,443,154
Expenses
Losses and loss expenses
479,842
275,126
2,300,178
1,065,097
Policy acquisition costs
127,067
120,889
471,553
449,482
General and administrative expenses
97,522
77,955
352,137
336,294
Share compensation expenses
10,031
10,442
40,111
42,907
Finance expenses
15,871
14,630
58,546
58,520
Transaction expenses
—
—
4,427
—
Total expenses
730,333
499,042
3,226,952
1,952,300
(Loss) income before taxes, (loss) from operating affiliate and
(income) loss attributable to AlphaCat investors
(32,545
)
23,103
(429,411
)
490,854
Tax benefit
412
21,147
7,580
19,729
Loss from operating affiliate
—
—
—
(23
)
(Income) loss attributable to AlphaCat investors
(37,868
)
(7,080
)
16,929
(23,358
)
Net (loss) income
(70,001
)
37,170
(404,902
)
487,202
Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests
67,136
(27,200
)
357,280
(123,363
)
Net (loss) income (attributable) available to Validus
(2,865
)
9,970
(47,622
)
363,839
Dividends on preferred shares
(5,828
)
(2,203
)
(15,861
)
(4,455
)
Net (loss) income (attributable) available to Validus common
shareholders
$
(8,693
)
$
7,767
$
(63,483
)
$
359,384
Selected ratios:
Ratio of net to gross premiums written
78.2
%
88.0
%
84.1
%
89.1
%
Losses and loss expense ratio
73.7
%
50.9
%
89.1
%
47.4
%
Policy acquisition cost ratio
19.5
%
22.4
%
18.3
%
20.0
%
General and administrative expense ratio
16.5
%
16.3
%
15.2
%
16.8
%
Expense ratio
36.0
%
38.7
%
33.5
%
36.8
%
Combined ratio
109.7
%
89.6
%
122.6
%
84.2
%
Validus Holdings, Ltd.
Segment Information
For the three months and years ended
December 31, 2017 and 2016
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per
share information)
Reinsurance Segment
Three Months Ended December 31,
Years Ended December 31,
2017
2016
2017
2016
Underwriting revenues
Gross premiums written
$
51,960
$
41,813
$
1,195,207
$
1,184,912
Reinsurance premiums ceded
(40,716
)
(7,773
)
(209,289
)
(121,331
)
Net premiums written
11,244
34,040
985,918
1,063,581
Change in unearned premiums
239,320
200,129
37,086
(67,432
)
Net premiums earned
250,564
234,169
1,023,004
996,149
Other insurance related income
15
9
67
25
Total underwriting revenues
250,579
234,178
1,023,071
996,174
Underwriting deductions
Losses and loss expenses
135,804
93,503
692,719
415,505
Policy acquisition costs
58,107
55,352
199,430
189,797
General and administrative expenses
23,604
21,248
80,177
85,000
Share compensation expenses
2,331
2,811
10,762
11,668
Total underwriting deductions
219,846
172,914
983,088
701,970
Underwriting income
$
30,733
$
61,264
$
39,983
$
294,204
Insurance Segment
Three Months Ended December 31,
Years Ended December 31,
2017
2016
2017
2016
Underwriting revenues
Gross premiums written
$
377,014
$
297,905
$
1,453,133
$
1,194,137
Reinsurance premiums ceded
(56,378
)
(32,862
)
(261,055
)
(162,669
)
Net premiums written
320,636
265,043
1,192,078
1,031,468
Change in unearned premiums
12,393
(24,900
)
64,007
(28,524
)
Net premiums earned
333,029
240,143
1,256,085
1,002,944
Other insurance related income
3,957
284
7,035
1,367
Total underwriting revenues
336,986
240,427
1,263,120
1,004,311
Underwriting deductions
Losses and loss expenses
244,908
164,417
934,199
604,741
Policy acquisition costs
60,403
58,394
241,186
232,780
General and administrative expenses
64,945
33,069
207,186
165,529
Share compensation expenses
3,512
3,693
12,774
14,987
Total underwriting deductions
373,768
259,573
1,395,345
1,018,037
Underwriting (loss)
$
(36,782
)
$
(19,146
)
$
(132,225
)
$
(13,726
)
Validus Holdings, Ltd.
Segment Information
For the three months and years ended
December 31, 2017 and 2016
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per
share information)
Asset Management Segment
Three Months Ended December 31,
Years Ended December 31,
2017
2016
2017
2016
Fee revenues
Third party
$
5,061
$
3,928
$
20,349
$
18,771
Related party
418
737
2,150
3,329
Total fee revenues
5,479
4,665
22,499
22,100
Expenses
General and administrative expenses
2,582
2,676
12,904
10,233
Share compensation expenses
41
82
389
249
Finance expenses
30
33
137
947
Tax (benefit) expense
(61
)
90
8
90
Foreign exchange losses
—
2
7
19
Total expenses
2,592
2,883
13,445
11,538
Income before investment (loss) income from AlphaCat Funds and
Sidecars
2,887
1,782
9,054
10,562
Investment (loss) income from AlphaCat Funds and Sidecars
(a)
AlphaCat Sidecars
11
14
79
607
AlphaCat ILS Funds - Lower Risk (b)
961
1,998
(3,102
)
8,901
AlphaCat ILS Funds - Higher Risk (b)
(5,813
)
1,864
(22,662
)
7,471
BetaCat ILS Funds
827
644
536
3,623
PaCRe
—
—
—
(23
)
Validus' share of investment (loss) income from AlphaCat Funds
and Sidecars
(4,014
)
4,520
(25,149
)
20,579
Asset Management segment (loss) income
$
(1,127
)
$
6,302
$
(16,095
)
$
31,141
(a)
The investment income (loss) from AlphaCat funds and sidecars is
based on equity accounting.
(b)
Lower risk AlphaCat ILS funds have a maximum permitted portfolio
expected loss of less than 7%, whereas higher risk AlphaCat ILS
funds have a maximum permitted portfolio expected loss of greater
than 7%. Expected loss represents the average annual loss over the
set of simulation scenarios divided by the total limit.
Corporate and Investments
Three Months Ended December 31,
Years Ended December 31,
2017
2016
2017
2016
Managed investments
Managed net investment income (a)
$
41,609
$
35,875
$
152,955
$
141,718
Net realized gains on managed investments (a)
7,157
9,166
7,437
14,680
Change in net unrealized (losses) gains on managed investments (a)
(24,861
)
(67,676
)
6,371
14,106
Income (loss) from investment affiliates
6,345
2,166
22,010
(2,083
)
Total managed investment return
$
30,250
$
(20,469
)
$
188,773
$
168,421
Corporate expenses
General and administrative expenses
$
5,582
$
19,973
$
48,598
$
72,249
Share compensation expenses
4,147
3,856
16,186
16,003
Finance expenses (a)
15,732
14,546
58,194
57,183
Dividends on preferred shares
5,828
2,203
15,861
4,455
Tax (benefit) (a)
(351
)
(21,237
)
(7,588
)
(19,819
)
Total Corporate expenses
$
30,938
$
19,341
$
131,251
$
130,071
Other items
Foreign exchange (losses) gains (a)
(829
)
(850
)
(8,544
)
10,778
Other income (loss)
—
7
303
(766
)
Transaction expenses
—
—
(4,427
)
—
Total other items
$
(829
)
$
(843
)
$
(12,668
)
$
10,012
Total Corporate and Investments
$
(1,517
)
$
(40,653
)
$
44,854
$
48,362
(a)
These items exclude the components which are included in the Asset
Management segment income (loss) and amounts which are consolidated
from variable interest entities.
Validus Holdings, Ltd.
Segment Information
For the three months ended December 31,
2017 and 2016
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share
information)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2017
Reinsurance Segment
Insurance Segment
Asset Management Segment and Consolidated
VIEs
Corporate & Investments
Eliminations
Total
Underwriting revenues
Gross premiums written
$
51,960
$
377,014
$
14,998
$
—
$
(649
)
$
443,323
Reinsurance premiums ceded
(40,716
)
(56,378
)
—
—
649
(96,445
)
Net premiums written
11,244
320,636
14,998
—
—
346,878
Change in unearned premiums
239,320
12,393
52,886
—
—
304,599
Net premiums earned
250,564
333,029
67,884
—
—
651,477
Other insurance related income
15
3,957
6,778
—
(3,811
)
6,939
Total underwriting revenues
250,579
336,986
74,662
—
(3,811
)
658,416
Underwriting deductions
Losses and loss expenses
135,804
244,908
99,130
—
—
479,842
Policy acquisition costs
58,107
60,403
8,557
—
—
127,067
General and administrative expenses
23,604
64,945
7,202
5,582
(3,811
)
97,522
Share compensation expenses
2,331
3,512
41
4,147
—
10,031
Total underwriting deductions
219,846
373,768
114,930
9,729
(3,811
)
714,462
Underwriting income (loss)
$
30,733
$
(36,782
)
$
(40,268
)
$
(9,729
)
$
—
$
(56,046
)
Net investment return (a)
—
—
9,405
30,250
—
39,655
Other items (b)
—
—
468
(22,038
)
—
(21,570
)
(Income) attributable to AlphaCat investors
—
—
(37,868
)
—
—
(37,868
)
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
—
—
67,136
—
—
67,136
Net income (loss) available (attributable) to Validus common
shareholders
$
30,733
$
(36,782
)
$
(1,127
)
$
(1,517
)
$
—
$
(8,693
)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2016
Reinsurance Segment
Insurance Segment
Asset Management Segment and Consolidated
VIEs
Corporate & Investments
Eliminations
Total
Underwriting revenues
Gross premiums written
$
41,813
$
297,905
$
(264
)
$
—
$
—
$
339,454
Reinsurance premiums ceded
(7,773
)
(32,862
)
—
—
—
(40,635
)
Net premiums written
34,040
265,043
(264
)
—
—
298,819
Change in unearned premiums
200,129
(24,900
)
66,351
—
—
241,580
Net premiums earned
234,169
240,143
66,087
—
—
540,399
Other insurance related income
9
284
4,664
—
(4,396
)
561
Total underwriting revenues
234,178
240,427
70,751
—
(4,396
)
540,960
Underwriting deductions
Losses and loss expenses
93,503
164,417
17,206
—
—
275,126
Policy acquisition costs
55,352
58,394
7,143
—
—
120,889
General and administrative expenses
21,248
33,069
8,061
19,973
(4,396
)
77,955
Share compensation expenses
2,811
3,693
82
3,856
—
10,442
Total underwriting deductions
172,914
259,573
32,492
23,829
(4,396
)
484,412
Underwriting income (loss)
$
61,264
$
(19,146
)
$
38,259
$
(23,829
)
$
—
$
56,548
Net investment return (a)
—
—
2,548
(20,469
)
—
(17,921
)
Other items (b)
—
—
(225
)
3,645
—
3,420
(Income) attributable to AlphaCat investors
—
—
(7,080
)
—
—
(7,080
)
Net (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests
—
—
(27,200
)
—
—
(27,200
)
Net income (loss) available (attributable) to Validus common
shareholders
$
61,264
$
(19,146
)
$
6,302
$
(40,653
)
$
—
$
7,767
(a)
Net investment return includes net investment income, net realized
and change in net unrealized gains (losses) on investments and
income (loss) from investment affiliates.
(b)
Other items includes finance expenses, transaction expenses,
dividends on preferred shares, tax benefit (expense), foreign
exchange gains (losses), income (loss) from operating affiliate and
other income (loss).
Validus Holdings, Ltd.
Segment Information
For the years ended December 31, 2017 and
2016
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per
share information)
Year Ended December 31, 2017
Reinsurance Segment
Insurance Segment
Asset Management Segment and Consolidated
VIEs
Corporate & Investments
Eliminations
Total
Underwriting revenues
Gross premiums written
$
1,195,207
$
1,453,133
$
312,819
$
—
$
(10,221
)
$
2,950,938
Reinsurance premiums ceded
(209,289
)
(261,055
)
(9,510
)
—
10,221
(469,633
)
Net premiums written
985,918
1,192,078
303,309
—
—
2,481,305
Change in unearned premiums
37,086
64,007
(1,310
)
—
—
99,783
Net premiums earned
1,023,004
1,256,085
301,999
—
—
2,581,088
Other insurance related income
67
7,035
23,896
—
(18,122
)
12,876
Total underwriting revenues
1,023,071
1,263,120
325,895
—
(18,122
)
2,593,964
Underwriting deductions
Losses and loss expenses
692,719
934,199
673,260
—
—
2,300,178
Policy acquisition costs
199,430
241,186
30,937
—
—
471,553
General and administrative expenses
80,177
207,186
34,298
48,598
(18,122
)
352,137
Share compensation expenses
10,762
12,774
389
16,186
—
40,111
Total underwriting deductions
983,088
1,395,345
738,884
64,784
(18,122
)
3,163,979
Underwriting income (loss)
$
39,983
$
(132,225
)
$
(412,989
)
$
(64,784
)
$
—
$
(570,015
)
Net investment return (a)
—
—
21,948
188,773
—
210,721
Other items (b)
—
—
737
(79,135
)
—
(78,398
)
Loss attributable to AlphaCat investors
—
—
16,929
—
—
16,929
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
—
—
357,280
—
—
357,280
Net income (loss) available (attributable) to Validus common
shareholders
$
39,983
$
(132,225
)
$
(16,095
)
$
44,854
$
—
$
(63,483
)
Year Ended December 31, 2016
Reinsurance Segment
Insurance Segment
Asset Management Segment and Consolidated
VIEs
Corporate & Investments
Eliminations
Total
Underwriting revenues
Gross premiums written
$
1,184,912
$
1,194,137
$
270,402
$
—
$
(746
)
$
2,648,705
Reinsurance premiums ceded
(121,331
)
(162,669
)
(6,451
)
—
746
(289,705
)
Net premiums written
1,063,581
1,031,468
263,951
—
—
2,359,000
Change in unearned premiums
(67,432
)
(28,524
)
(13,879
)
—
—
(109,835
)
Net premiums earned
996,149
1,002,944
250,072
—
—
2,249,165
Other insurance related income
25
1,367
22,386
—
(20,817
)
2,961
Total underwriting revenues
996,174
1,004,311
272,458
—
(20,817
)
2,252,126
Underwriting deductions
Losses and loss expenses
415,505
604,741
44,851
—
—
1,065,097
Policy acquisition costs
189,797
232,780
26,905
—
—
449,482
General and administrative expenses
85,000
165,529
34,333
72,249
(20,817
)
336,294
Share compensation expenses
11,668
14,987
249
16,003
—
42,907
Total underwriting deductions
701,970
1,018,037
106,338
88,252
(20,817
)
1,893,780
Underwriting income (loss)
$
294,204
$
(13,726
)
$
166,120
$
(88,252
)
$
—
$
358,346
Net investment return (a)
—
—
13,106
168,421
(597
)
180,930
Other items (b)
—
—
(1,364
)
(31,807
)
—
(33,171
)
(Income) attributable to AlphaCat investors
—
—
(23,358
)
—
—
(23,358
)
Net (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests
—
—
(123,363
)
—
—
(123,363
)
Net income (loss) available (attributable) to Validus common
shareholders
$
294,204
$
(13,726
)
$
31,141
$
48,362
$
(597
)
$
359,384
(a)
Net investment return includes net investment income, net realized
and change in net unrealized gains (losses) on investments and
income (loss) from investment affiliates.
(b)
Other items includes finance expenses, transaction expenses,
dividends on preferred shares, tax benefit (expense), foreign
exchange gains (losses), income (loss) from operating affiliate and
other income (loss).
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In presenting the Company’s results, management has included and
discussed certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that
these non-GAAP measures, which may be defined and calculated differently
by other companies, better explain and enhance the understanding of the
Company’s results of operations. However, these measures should not be
viewed as a substitute for those determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
In addition to presenting book value per common share determined in
accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company believes that the following
non-GAAP book value financial measures are key financial indicators for
evaluating performance and measuring overall growth: book value per
diluted common share, book value per diluted common share plus
accumulated dividends and tangible book value per diluted common share.
A reconciliation of book value per common share, a GAAP financial
measure, to the non-GAAP book value financial measures has been included
below.
In addition to presenting net (loss) income (attributable) available to
Validus common shareholders determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the
Company believes that showing net operating income (loss) available
(attributable) to Validus common shareholders, a non-GAAP financial
measure, provides investors with a valuable measure of profitability and
enables investors, analysts, rating agencies and other users of its
financial information to more easily analyze the Company’s results in a
manner similar to how management analyzes the Company’s underlying
business performance.
Net operating income (loss) available (attributable) to Validus common
shareholders, a non-GAAP financial measure, is calculated by the
addition or subtraction of certain Consolidated Statement of (Loss)
Income line items from net (loss) income (attributable) available to
Validus common shareholders, the most directly comparable GAAP financial
measure, and measures the performance of the Company’s operations
without the influence of gains or losses on investments and foreign
currencies and other items as noted in the reconciliation below. The
Company excludes these items from its calculation of net operating
income (loss) available (attributable) to Validus common shareholders
because the amount of these gains and losses is heavily influenced by,
and fluctuates in part, according to availability of investment market
opportunities and other factors. The Company believes these amounts are
largely independent of its core underwriting activities and including
them distorts the analysis of trends in its operations. The Company
believes the reporting of net operating income (loss) available
(attributable) to Validus common shareholders enhances the understanding
of results by highlighting the underlying profitability of the Company’s
core (re)insurance operations. This profitability is influenced
significantly by earned premium growth, adequacy of the Company’s
pricing, as well as loss frequency and severity. Over time it is also
influenced by the Company’s underwriting discipline, which seeks to
manage exposure to loss through favorable risk selection and
diversification, its management of claims, its use of reinsurance and
its ability to manage its expense ratio, which it accomplishes through
its management of acquisition costs and other underwriting expenses.
Return on average equity, a GAAP financial measure, and net operating
return on average equity, a non-GAAP financial measure, represents the
returns generated on common shareholders’ equity during the year and are
presented below.
Validus Holdings, Ltd.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation
Book Value per Common Share, Book Value per Diluted Common Share
and Tangible Book Value per Diluted Common Share
As at December 31, 2017 and 2016
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per
share information)
December 31, 2017
Equity Amount
Common Shares
Per Share Amount (a)
Book value per common share (b)
$
3,495,072
79,319,550
$
44.06
Non-GAAP Adjustments:
Assumed exercise of outstanding stock options (c)(d)
—
—
Unvested restricted shares
—
2,503,859
Book value per diluted common share (e)
3,495,072
81,823,409
$
42.71
Goodwill
(229,573
)
—
Intangible assets
(171,411
)
—
Tangible book value per diluted common share (e)
$
3,094,088
81,823,409
$
37.81
Book value per diluted common share (e)
$
42.71
Accumulated dividends
13.08
Book value per diluted common share plus accumulated dividends (e)
$
55.79
December 31, 2016
Equity Amount
Common Shares
Per Share Amount (a)
Book value per common share (b)
$
3,688,291
79,132,252
$
46.61
Non-GAAP Adjustments:
Assumed exercise of outstanding stock options (c)(d)
614
26,136
Unvested restricted shares
—
2,868,610
Book value per diluted common share (e)
3,688,905
82,026,998
$
44.97
Goodwill
(196,758
)
—
Intangible assets
(115,592
)
—
Tangible book value per diluted common share (e)
$
3,376,555
82,026,998
$
41.16
Book value per diluted common share (e)
$
44.97
Accumulated dividends
11.56
Book value per diluted common share plus accumulated dividends (e)
$
56.53
(a)
Per share amounts are calculated by dividing the equity amount by
the common shares.
(b)
The equity amount used in the calculation of book value per common
share represents total shareholders' equity available to Validus
excluding the liquidation value of the preferred shares.
(c)
Using the "as-if-converted" method, assuming all proceeds received
upon exercise of stock options will be retained by the Company and
the resulting common shares from exercise remain outstanding.
(d)
At December 31, 2017, the weighted average exercise price for those
stock options that had an exercise price lower than book value per
share was $nil (December 31, 2016: $23.48).
(e)
Non-GAAP financial measure.
Validus Holdings, Ltd.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation
Net Operating Income (Loss) available (attributable) to Validus
Common Shareholders, Net Operating Income (Loss) per Diluted Share
available (attributable) to Validus Common Shareholders and
Annualized Net Operating Return on Average Equity
For the three months and years ended
December 31, 2017 and 2016
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per
share information)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Years Ended December 31,
2017
2016
2017
2016
Net (loss) income (attributable) available to Validus common
shareholders
$
(8,693
)
$
7,767
$
(63,483
)
$
359,384
Non-GAAP Adjustments:
Net realized (gains) on investments
(5,607
)
(9,220
)
(7,623
)
(15,757
)
Change in net unrealized losses (gains) on investments
21,257
67,460
(3,215
)
(16,871
)
(Income) loss from investment affiliates
(6,345
)
(2,166
)
(22,010
)
2,083
Foreign exchange losses (gains)
283
901
7,447
(10,864
)
Other (income) loss
—
(7
)
(303
)
766
Transaction expenses
—
—
4,427
—
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
4,597
(412
)
(767
)
457
Tax (benefit) expense (a)
(1,339
)
(5,863
)
521
1,687
Net operating income (loss) available (attributable) to Validus
common shareholders (b)
$
4,153
$
58,460
$
(85,006
)
$
320,885
Weighted average number of diluted common shares outstanding
78,966,938
80,621,967
79,091,376
82,359,460
(Loss) earnings per diluted share (attributable) available to
Validus common shareholders
$
(0.11
)
$
0.10
$
(0.80
)
$
4.36
Non-GAAP Adjustments:
Net realized (gains) on investments
(0.07
)
(0.11
)
(0.10
)
(0.19
)
Change in net unrealized losses (gains) on investments
0.27
0.84
(0.04
)
(0.20
)
(Income) loss from investment affiliates
(0.08
)
(0.03
)
(0.28
)
0.03
Foreign exchange losses (gains)
—
0.01
0.09
(0.14
)
Other (income) loss
—
—
—
0.01
Transaction expenses
—
—
0.06
—
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
0.06
(0.01
)
(0.01
)
0.01
Tax (benefit) expense (a)
(0.02
)
(0.07
)
0.01
0.02
Net operating income (loss) per diluted share available
(attributable) to
Validus common shareholders (b)
$
0.05
$
0.73
$
(1.07
)
$
3.90
Average shareholders' equity available to Validus common
shareholders (c)
$
3,515,680
$
3,702,956
$
3,658,591
$
3,697,114
Annualized return on average equity
(1.0
%)
0.8
%
(1.7
%)
9.7
%
Annualized net operating return on average equity (b)
0.5
%
6.3
%
(2.3
%)
8.7
%
(a)
Represents the tax expense or benefit associated with the specific
country to which the pre-tax adjustment relates to. The tax impact
is estimated by applying the statutory rates of applicable
jurisdictions, after consideration of other relevant factors
including the ability to utilize tax losses carried forward.
(b)
Non-GAAP financial measure.
(c)
Average shareholders’ equity for the three months ended is the
average of the beginning and ending quarter end shareholders’ equity
balances, excluding the liquidation value of the preferred shares.
