VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP (VLY)
Valley National Bancorp : Reports Increased Second Quarter Net Income And Strong Organic Loan Growth

07/26/2018 | 02:01pm CEST

WAYNE, N.J., July 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY), the holding company for Valley National Bank, today reported net income for the second quarter of 2018 of $72.8 million, or $0.21 per diluted common share, as compared to the second quarter of 2017 earnings of $50.1 million, or $0.18 per diluted common share, and net income of $42.0 million, or $0.12 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2018.  Net income for second quarter of 2018 included merger charges of $3.2 million ($2.3 million after-tax) related to our acquisition of USAmeriBancorp, Inc. ("USAB") effective January 1, 2018. The first quarter of 2018 results also included infrequent charges of $26.0 million ($19.2 million after-tax) which mainly consisted of $13.5 million of USAB merger expenses and a $10.5 million increase in litigation reserves. Excluding these charges and other non-core items, our adjusted net income was $75.2 million, or $0.22 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2018, and $61.7 million, or $0.18 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2018. See further details below, including the "Consolidated Financial Highlights" tables.

Key financial highlights for the second quarter:

  • Loan Portfolio: Loans increased $681.9 million, or 12.1 percent on an annualized basis, to approximately $23.2 billion at June 30, 2018 from March 31, 2018. The increase was largely due to solid organic loan growth within most loan categories. Additionally, we sold approximately $195 million of residential mortgage loans resulting in pre-tax gains of $7.6 million during the second quarter of 2018.
  • Net Interest Income: Net interest income on a tax equivalent basis of $212.3 million for the second quarter of 2018 increased $3.1 million as compared to the first quarter of 2018 largely due to our new loan volumes and growth through the first six months of 2018.
  • Provision for Credit Losses: The provision for credit losses declined $3.8 million to $7.1 million for the second quarter of 2018 as compared to the first quarter of 2018. For the second quarter of 2018, the level of the provision was mainly driven by the organic loan growth and a $3.3 million increase in reserves related to impaired taxi medallion loans at June 30, 2018.
  • Credit Quality: Net loan charge-offs totaled only $692 thousand for the second quarter of 2018 as compared to net recoveries in the three consecutive prior quarters.  Net recoveries totaled $612 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2018. Non-accrual loans represented 0.36 percent of total loans at June 30, 2018.
  • Net Interest Margin: Our net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis of 3.11 percent for the second quarter of 2018 decreased by 2 basis points from 3.13 percent for the first quarter of 2018.  See the "Net Interest Income and Margin" section below for more details.
  • Non-interest Income: Non-interest income increased $5.8 million, or 18.0 percent, to $38.1 million for the second quarter of 2018 as compared to the first quarter of 2018 largely due to increased fee income from derivative interest rate swaps executed with commercial loan customers and higher net gains on sales of loans.
  • Non-interest Expense: Non-interest expense decreased $23.8 million, or 13.7 percent, to $149.9 million for the second quarter of 2018 as compared to the first quarter of 2018 primarily due to lower merger charges and litigation reserve related expenses.
  • Performance Ratios: Annualized return on average assets (ROA), shareholders' equity (ROE) and tangible ROE were 0.98 percent, 8.88 percent and 13.76 percent for the second quarter of 2018, respectively. Annualized ROA, ROE and tangible ROE, adjusted for infrequent charges, was 1.01 percent, 9.17 percent and 14.21 percent for the second quarter of 2018, respectively.
  • Efficiency Ratio: Our efficiency ratio was 60.25 percent for the second quarter of 2018 as compared to 72.44 percent and 61.57 percent for the first quarter of 2018 and second quarter of 2017, respectively. Excluding merger expense, amortization of tax credit investments and litigation reserve expense, if applicable, included in non-interest expense, our adjusted efficiency ratio was 57.15 percent for the second quarter of 2018 as compared to 60.23 percent and 57.58 percent for the first quarter of 2018 and second quarter of 2017, respectively. See the "Consolidated Financial Highlights" tables below for additional information regarding this non-GAAP measure.
  • Income Tax Expense: The effective tax rate was 20.7 percent for the second quarter of 2018 as compared to 23.9 percent for the first quarter of 2018.  The decline in the effective tax rate was largely attributable to a $2 million charge included in income tax expense for the first quarter of 2018 related to effect of the USAB acquisition on our state deferred tax assets.  For the remainder of 2018, we currently estimate that our effective tax rate will range from 21 percent to 23 percent.

Ira Robbins, CEO and President commented, "We continue to make significant progress towards reshaping the future of Valley. Our many efforts to enhance growth at the Bank are taking hold and we are seeing greater traction in obtaining new clientele and talent alike. We successfully completed the USAB systems conversion during the quarter and fully integrated the USAmeriBank operations into Valley National Bank. I am proud of the incredible amount of progress that Valley and its employees have achieved over the past six months, and I look forward to what the future brings."

Net Interest Income and Margin

Net interest income on a tax equivalent basis totaling $212.3 million for the second quarter of 2018 increased $45.3 million and $3.1 million as compared to the second quarter of 2017 and first quarter of 2018, respectively.  The increase as compared to the second quarter of 2017 was largely due to the USAB acquisition effective January 1, 2018. Interest income on a tax equivalent basis increased $12.6 million to $281.6 million for the second quarter of 2018 as compared to the first quarter of 2018 mainly due to a $537.2 million increase in average loans and an 8 basis point increase in the yield on average loans. Interest expense of $69.4 million for the second quarter of 2018 increased $9.5 million as compared to the first quarter of 2018 largely due to higher interest rates on many of our interest bearing deposit products and short-term borrowings, as well as a $679.6 million increase in average short-term borrowings.

Our net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis of 3.11 percent for the second quarter of 2018 decreased by 1 basis point and 2 basis points from 3.12 percent and 3.13 percent for the second quarter of 2017 and first quarter of 2018, respectively.  The yield on average interest earning assets increased by 11 basis points on a linked quarter basis mostly due to higher yields on both average loans and taxable investments, as well as one more day during the second quarter of 2018. The yield on average loans increased by 8 basis points to 4.34 percent for the second quarter of 2018 as compared to the first quarter of 2018 due to the high volume of new loan originations at current market rates. The yield on average taxable securities increased 28 basis points to 3.02 percent for the second quarter of 2018 as compared to the first quarter of 2018.  The overall cost of average interest bearing liabilities increased 16 basis points to 1.38 percent for the second quarter of 2018 as compared to the linked first quarter of 2018 due to 12 and 47 basis point increases in the cost of average interest bearing deposits and short-term borrowings, respectively, largely driven by higher market interest rates. Our cost of total average deposits was 0.76 percent for the second quarter of 2018 as compared to 0.68 percent for the first quarter of 2018.

Branch Transformation

Over the past six months, Valley has embarked on a strategy to overhaul its retail network. The Bank is striving to create a branch infrastructure that is more reflective of current and future activity within our target markets. Our new model is going to place greater emphasis on service, sales, advisory and efficiency. We are in the process of upgrading many staff and training components, as well as placing greater importance on mobile and digital implementation and customer education and encouragement of those products. Valley's branch transformation will also include the repositioning, re-branding, functionality, aesthetics, and in many cases, reducing the square footage of our branches.

With that, we have updated our internal branch profitability and growth requirements, initially analyzing our New Jersey and New York network. We have identified 74 branches out of 177 within NJ and NY that presently do not meet our minimum hurdles for success. Of the 74 identified we expect to consolidate about 20 branches by the end of the first quarter 2019, resulting in an approximate estimated annual operating expense savings of $9 million.

For the remaining 54 branches, we are implementing tailored action plans focused on improving profitability and deposit levels as well as upgrades in staffing and training, within a defined timeline. Should the remaining branches not experience improvement within the associated timeline, they will be reviewed for potential consolidation as well.

While we expect the consolidation process, repositioning and renovations to be mostly complete by the end of 2020, it is important to recognize the evolving retail banking landscape combined with the Bank's renewed expectation regarding profitability will make this activity a more permanent piece of Valley's strategy.

Loans, Deposits and Other Borrowings

Loans. Loans increased $681.9 million to approximately $23.2 billion at June 30, 2018 from March 31, 2018. The increase was mainly due to strong quarter over quarter organic growth in total commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans and residential mortgage loans.  During the second quarter of 2018, Valley also originated $219 million of residential mortgage loans for sale rather than held for investment.  Residential mortgage loans held for sale totaled $32.7 million and $15.1 million at June 30, 2018 and March 31, 2018, respectively.

Deposits. Total deposits decreased $319.1 million to approximately $21.6 billion at June 30, 2018 from March 31, 2018 largely due to decreases in NOW and money market deposits partially caused by normal fluctuations in municipal and other escrow accounts.  Additionally, time deposits decreased $104.4 million due to maturities and strong competition for such deposits in our primary markets.  Valley implemented several new deposit gathering campaigns and strategies in the later part of the second quarter of 2018 and July 2018 to better position its deposit offerings for both consumers and businesses. Non-interest bearing deposits; savings, NOW, money market deposits; and time deposits represented approximately 29 percent, 50 percent and 21 percent of total deposits as of June 30, 2018, respectively.

Other Borrowings. Short-term borrowings increased $1.3 billion to approximately $2.9 billion at June 30, 2018 as compared to March 31, 2018 largely due to new FHLB advances used for normal loan funding activity and liquidity purposes during the second quarter of 2018. Long-term borrowings decreased  $249.6 million to $2.1 billion at June 30, 2018 as compared to March 31, 2018 mostly due to maturities of FHLB advances and a partial shift in funding to shorter term borrowings.

Credit Quality

Non-Performing Assets. Our past due loans and non-accrual loans discussed further below exclude PCI loans. Under U.S. GAAP, the PCI loans (acquired at a discount that is due, in part, to credit quality) are accounted for on a pool basis and are not subject to delinquency classification in the same manner as loans originated by Valley. Our PCI loan portfolio totaled $4.6 billion, or 20.0 percent, of our total loan portfolio at June 30, 2018 and included all of the loans acquired from USAB on January 1, 2018.

Total non-performing assets (NPAs), consisting of non-accrual loans, other real estate owned (OREO) and other repossessed assets increased $22.1 million to $97.1 million at June 30, 2018 as compared to March 31, 2018 mainly due to an increase of $24.1 million in non-accrual loans, partially offset by a $2.0 million decline in OREO during the second quarter of 2018. The increase in non-accrual loans was primarily related to taxi medallion loans totaling $31.1 million (See further discussion of our taxi medallion lending below).  As a result, non-accrual loans increased to 0.36 percent of total loans at June 30, 2018 as compared to 0.27 percent of total loans at March 31, 2018.

Total accruing past due loans (i.e., loans past due 30 days or more and still accruing interest) were $33.3 million, or 0.14 percent of total loans, at June 30, 2018 and remained relatively unchanged as compared to $33.2 million, or 0.15 percent of total loans, at March 31, 2018.

During the second quarter of 2018, we continued to closely monitor our NYC and Chicago taxi medallion loans totaling $125.9 million and $9.0 million, respectively, within the commercial and industrial loan portfolio at June 30, 2018.  While the vast majority of the taxi medallion loans are currently performing, negative trends in the market valuations of the underlying taxi medallion collateral could impact the future performance and internal classification of this portfolio.  At June 30, 2018, the medallion portfolio included impaired loans totaling $64.7 million with related reserves of $23.2 million within the allowance for loan losses as compared to impaired loans totaling $65.0 million with related reserves of $19.9 million at March 31, 2018. At June 30, 2018, the impaired medallion loans largely consisted of performing troubled debt restructured (TDR) loans classified as substandard loans, as well as $44.7 million of non-accrual taxi cab medallion loans classified as doubtful.   Our non-accrual taxi medallion loans increased from $13.9 million at March 31, 2018 primarily due to weakened levels of cash flow, collateral and guarantor support in relation to several previously impaired TDR loans, and not due to actual loan performance.

Allowance for Credit Losses. The following table summarizes the allocation of the allowance for credit losses to specific loan categories and the allocation as a percentage of each loan category (including PCI loans) at June 30, 2018, March 31, 2018, and June 30, 2017:

June 30, 2018

March 31, 2018

June 30, 2017


Allocation


Allocation


Allocation


as a % of


as a % of


as a % of

Allowance

Loan

Allowance

Loan

Allowance

Loan

Allocation

Category

Allocation

Category

Allocation

Category

($ in thousands)

Loan Category:










Commercial and industrial loans*

$

78,649

2.05

%

$

70,388

1.94

%

$

53,792

2.04

%

Commercial real estate loans:











Commercial real estate

33,234

0.28

%

36,109

0.31

%

37,180

0.40

%

Construction

20,578

1.49

%

20,570

1.50

%

18,275

2.07

%

Total commercial real estate loans

53,812

0.40

%

56,679

0.43

%

55,455

0.55

%

Residential mortgage loans

4,624

0.13

%

4,100

0.12

%

4,186

0.15

%

Consumer loans:











Home equity

604

0.12

%

547

0.10

%

582

0.13

%

Auto and other consumer

5,465

0.26

%

4,990

0.25

%

4,606

0.26

%

Total consumer loans

6,069

0.23

%

5,537

0.22

%

5,188

0.23

%

Total allowance for credit losses

$

143,154

0.62

%

$

136,704

0.61

%

$

118,621

0.67

%

Allowance for credit losses as a %










of non-PCI loans

0.77

%


0.78

%


0.73

%











* Includes the reserve for unfunded letters of credit.









Our loan portfolio, totaling $23.2 billion at June 30, 2018, had net loan charge-offs totaling $692 thousand for the second quarter of 2018 as compared to net charge-offs of $2.7 million for the second quarter of 2017 and $1.3 million of net recoveries of loan charge-offs during the first quarter of 2018.

During the second quarter of 2018, we recorded a $7.1 million provision for credit losses as compared to $10.9 million and $3.6 million for the first quarter of 2018 and the second quarter of 2017, respectively. The elevated provision during the first half of 2018 was mainly due to higher specific reserves allocated to impaired taxi medallion loans, as well as organic loan growth.

The allowance for credit losses, comprised of our allowance for loan losses and reserve for unfunded letters of credit, as a percentage of total loans was 0.62 percent, 0.61 percent and 0.67 percent at June 30, 2018, March 31, 2018 and June 30, 2017, respectively.  At June 30, 2018, our allowance allocations for losses as a percentage of total loans remained relatively unchanged as compared to March 31, 2018 for most loan categories, except for commercial and industrial loans which increased 0.11 percent largely due to higher specific reserves for impaired taxi medallion loans and, to a much lesser extent, internally classified loans.

Our allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total non-PCI loans (excluding PCI loans with carrying values totaling approximately $4.6 billion) was 0.77 percent, 0.78 percent and 0.73 percent at June 30, 2018, March 31, 2018 and June 30, 2017, respectively. PCI loans are accounted for on a pool basis and initially recorded net of fair valuation discounts related to credit which may be used to absorb future losses on such loans before any allowance for loan losses is recognized subsequent to acquisition.  Due to the adequacy of such discounts, there were no allowance reserves related to PCI loans at June 30, 2018, March 31, 2018 and June 30, 2017.

Capital Adequacy

Valley's regulatory capital ratios continue to reflect its strong capital position. Valley's total risk-based capital, Tier 1 capital, Tier 1 leverage capital, and common equity Tier 1 capital ratios were 11.77 percent, 9.65 percent, 7.72 percent and 8.71 percent, respectively, at June 30, 2018.

Investor Conference Call

Valley will host a conference call with investors and the financial community at 11:00 AM Eastern Standard Time, today to discuss the second quarter 2018 earnings.  Those wishing to participate in the call may dial toll-free (800) 230-1059.  Investor presentation materials will be made available prior to the conference call at www.valleynationalbank.com.

About Valley

Valley National Bancorp is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Wayne, New Jersey with approximately $30 billion in assets. Its principal subsidiary, Valley National Bank, currently operates over 230 branch locations in northern and central New Jersey, the New York City boroughs of Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and Long Island, Florida and Alabama. Valley National Bank is one of the largest commercial banks headquartered in New Jersey and is committed to providing the most convenient service, the latest in product innovations and an experienced and knowledgeable staff with a high priority on friendly customer service. For more information about Valley National Bank and its products and services, please visit www.valleynationalbank.com or call our Customer Service Center at 800-522-4100.

Forward Looking Statements

The foregoing contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Such statements are not historical facts and include expressions about management's confidence and strategies and management's expectations about new and existing programs and products, acquisitions, relationships, opportunities, taxation, technology, market conditions and economic expectations. These statements may be identified by such forward-looking terminology as "should," "expect," "believe," "view," "opportunity," "allow," "continues," "reflects," "typically," "usually," "anticipate," or similar statements or variations of such terms. Such forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

  • weakness or a decline in the economy, mainly in New Jersey, New York, Florida and Alabama, as well as an unexpected decline in commercial real estate values within our market areas;
  • the diversion of management's time on any remaining issues related to the USAB merger integration;
  • the inability to realize expected cost savings and synergies from the merger of USAB with Valley in the amounts or in the timeframe anticipated;
  • the inability to retain USAB's customers and employees;
  • less than expected cost reductions and revenue enhancement from Valley's cost reduction plans including its earnings enhancement program called "LIFT";
  • higher or lower than expected income tax expense or tax rates, including increases or decreases resulting from the impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and other changes in tax laws, regulations and case law;
  • damage verdicts or settlements or restrictions related to existing or potential litigations arising from claims of breach of fiduciary responsibility, negligence, fraud, contractual claims, environmental laws, patent or trade mark infringement, employment related claims, and other matters;
  • the loss of or decrease in lower-cost funding sources within our deposit base may adversely impact our net interest income and net income;
  • cyber attacks, computer viruses or other malware that may breach the security of our websites or other systems to obtain unauthorized access to confidential information, destroy data, disable or degrade service, or sabotage our systems;
  • results of examinations by the OCC, the FRB, the CFPB and other regulatory authorities, including the possibility that any such regulatory authority may, among other things, require us to increase our allowance for credit losses, write-down assets, reimburse customers, change the way we do business, or limit or eliminate certain other banking activities;
  • changes in accounting policies or accounting standards, including the new authoritative accounting guidance (known as the current expected credit loss (CECL) model) which may increase the required level of our allowance for credit losses after adoption on January 1, 2020;
  • our inability or determination not to pay dividends at current levels, or at all, because of inadequate future earnings, regulatory restrictions or limitations, changes in our capital requirements or a decision to increase capital by retaining more earnings;
  • higher than expected loan losses within one or more segments of our loan portfolio;
  • unanticipated loan delinquencies, loss of collateral, decreased service revenues, and other potential negative effects on our business caused by severe weather or other external events;
  • unexpected significant declines in the loan portfolio due to the lack of economic expansion, increased competition, large prepayments, changes in regulatory lending guidance or other factors; and
  • the failure of other financial institutions with whom we have trading, clearing, counterparty and other financial relationships.

A detailed discussion of factors that could affect our results is included in our SEC filings, including the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017.

We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in our expectations.  Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.

 

VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS


SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

($ in thousands, except for share data)

2018

2018

2017

2018

2017

FINANCIAL DATA:








Net interest income

$

210,752

$

207,598

$

164,820

$

418,350

$

326,688

Net interest income - FTE (1)

212,252

209,120

166,946

421,372

330,987

Non-interest income

38,069

32,251

28,830

70,320

54,550

Non-interest expense

149,916

173,752

119,239

323,668

240,191

Income tax expense

18,961

13,184

20,714

32,145

38,785

Net income

72,802

41,965

50,065

114,767

96,160

Dividends on preferred stock

3,172

3,172

1,797

6,344

3,594

Net income available to common shareholders

$

69,630

$

38,793

$

48,268

$

108,423

$

92,566

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:








Basic

331,318,381

330,727,416

263,958,292

331,024,531

263,878,103

Diluted

332,895,483

332,465,527

264,778,242

332,599,991

264,662,863

Per common share data:








Basic earnings

$

0.21

$

0.12

$

0.18

$

0.33

$

0.35

Diluted earnings

0.21

0.12

0.18

0.33

0.35

Cash dividends declared

0.11

0.11

0.11

0.22

0.22

Closing stock price - high

13.26

13.38

12.23

13.38

12.76

Closing stock price - low

11.91

11.19

11.28

11.19

11.28

CORE ADJUSTED FINANCIAL DATA: (2)








Net income available to common shareholders, as adjusted

$

71,982

$

58,549

$

48,255

$

130,531

$

92,567

Basic earnings per share, as adjusted

0.22

0.18

0.18

$

0.39

$

0.35

Diluted earnings per share, as adjusted

0.22

0.18

0.18

0.39

0.35

FINANCIAL RATIOS:








Net interest margin

3.09

%

3.10

%

3.08

%

3.10

%

3.08

%

Net interest margin - FTE (1)

3.11

3.13

3.12

3.12

3.12

Annualized return on average assets

0.98

0.57

0.86

0.78

0.83

Annualized return on avg. shareholders' equity

8.88

5.10

8.27

6.99

7.98

Annualized return on avg. tangible shareholders' equity (2)

13.76

7.90

11.88

10.82

11.48

Efficiency ratio (3)

60.25

72.44

61.57

66.23

63.00

CORE ADJUSTED FINANCIAL RATIOS: (2)








Annualized return on average assets, as adjusted

1.01

%

0.84

%

0.86

%

0.93

%

0.83

%

Annualized return on average shareholders' equity, as adjusted

9.17

7.50

8.27

8.33

7.98

Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity, as adjusted

14.21

11.61

11.87

12.91

11.48

Efficiency ratio, as adjusted

57.15

60.23

57.58

58.66

59.58

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ITEMS:







Assets

$

29,778,210

$

29,291,703

$

23,396,259

$

29,536,301

$

23,197,377

Interest earning assets

27,256,959

26,750,806

21,416,747

27,005,281

21,184,485

Loans

22,840,235

22,302,991

17,701,676

22,573,097

17,508,461

Interest bearing liabilities

20,129,492

19,690,165

15,610,935

19,911,043

15,448,953

Deposits

21,846,582

21,882,034

17,288,487

21,864,210

17,327,411

Shareholders' equity

3,279,616

3,289,815

2,420,848

3,284,687

2,410,063

 

 

VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

As Of

BALANCE SHEET ITEMS:

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

(In thousands)

2018

2018

2017

2017

2017

Assets

$

30,182,979

$

29,464,357

$

24,002,306

$

23,780,661

$

23,449,350

Total loans

23,234,716

22,552,767

18,331,580

18,201,462

17,710,760

Non-PCI loans

18,587,015

17,636,934

16,944,365

16,729,607

16,169,291

Deposits

21,640,772

21,959,846

18,153,462

17,312,766

17,250,018

Shareholders' equity

3,277,312

3,245,003

2,533,165

2,537,984

2,423,901










LOANS:








(In thousands)








Commercial and industrial

$

3,829,525

$

3,631,597

$

2,741,425

$

2,706,912

$

2,631,312

Commercial real estate:








Commercial real estate

11,913,830

11,706,228

9,496,777

9,351,068

9,230,514

Construction

1,376,732

1,372,508

851,105

903,640

881,073

 Total commercial real estate

13,290,562

13,078,736

10,347,882

10,254,708

10,111,587

Residential mortgage

3,528,682

3,321,560

2,859,035

2,941,435

2,724,777

Consumer:








Home equity

520,849

549,329

446,280

448,842

450,510

Automobile

1,281,735

1,222,721

1,208,902

1,171,685

1,150,343

Other consumer

783,363

748,824

728,056

677,880

642,231

Total consumer loans

2,585,947

2,520,874

2,383,238

2,298,407

2,243,084

Total loans

$

23,234,716

$

22,552,767

$

18,331,580

$

18,201,462

$

17,710,760










CAPITAL RATIOS:








Book value per common share

$

9.26

$

9.16

$

8.79

$

8.81

$

8.76

Tangible book value per common share (2)

5.75

5.65

6.01

6.04

5.98

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2)

6.56

%

6.61

%

6.83

%

6.92

%

6.95

%

Tier 1 leverage capital

7.72

7.71

8.03

8.13

7.69

Common equity tier 1 capital

8.71

8.77

9.22

9.22

9.18

Tier 1 risk-based capital

9.65

9.73

10.41

10.42

9.81

Total risk-based capital

11.77

11.89

12.61

12.61

11.99

 


 

VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES:

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

($ in thousands)

2018

2018

2017

2018

2017

Beginning balance - Allowance for credit losses

$

136,704

$

124,452

$

117,696

$

124,452

$

116,604

Loans charged-off:








Commercial and industrial

(642)

(131)

(2,910)

(773)

(4,624)

Commercial real estate

(38)

(310)

(139)

(348)

(553)

Construction










Residential mortgage

(99)

(68)

(229)

(167)

(359)

Total Consumer

(1,422)

(1,211)

(1,011)

(2,633)

(2,132)

Total loans charged-off

(2,201)

(1,720)

(4,289)

(3,921)

(7,668)

Charged-off loans recovered:








Commercial and industrial

819

2,107

312

2,926

1,160

Commercial real estate

15

369

346

384

488

Construction





294



294

Residential mortgage

180

80

235

260

683

Total Consumer

495

468

395

963

958

Total loans recovered

1,509

3,024

1,582

4,533

3,583

Net (charge-offs) recoveries

(692)

1,304

(2,707)

612

(4,085)

Provision for credit losses

7,142

10,948

3,632

18,090

6,102

Ending balance - Allowance for credit losses

$

143,154

$

136,704

$

118,621

$

143,154

$

118,621

Components of allowance for credit losses:








Allowance for loan losses

$

138,762

$

132,862

$

116,446

$

138,762

$

116,446

Allowance for unfunded letters of credit

4,392

3,842

2,175

4,392

2,175

Allowance for credit losses

$

143,154

$

136,704

$

118,621

$

143,154

$

118,621

Components of provision for credit losses:








Provision for loan losses

$

6,592

$

10,702

$

3,710

$

17,294

$

6,112

Provision for unfunded letters of credit

550

246

(78)

796

(10)

Provision for credit losses

$

7,142

$

10,948

$

3,632

$

18,090

$

6,102

Annualized ratio of total net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans

0.01

%

(0.02)

%

0.06

%

(0.01)

%

0.05

%

Allowance for credit losses as a % of non-PCI loans

0.77

%

0.78

%

0.73

%

0.77

%

0.73

%

Allowance for credit losses as a % of total loans

0.62

%

0.61

%

0.67

%

0.62

%

0.67

%

 


 

VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

As of

ASSET QUALITY: (4)

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

($ in thousands)

2018

2018

2017

2017

2017

Accruing past due loans:








30 to 59 days past due:








Commercial and industrial

$

6,780

$

5,405

$

3,650

$

1,186

$

2,391

Commercial real estate

4,323

3,699

11,223

4,755

6,983

Construction

175

532

12,949




Residential mortgage

7,961

6,460

12,669

7,942

4,677

Total Consumer

6,573

5,244

8,409

5,205

4,393

Total 30 to 59 days past due

25,812

21,340

48,900

19,088

18,444

60 to 89 days past due:








Commercial and industrial

1,533

804

544

3,043

2,686

Commercial real estate







626

8,233

Construction



1,099

18,845

2,518

854

Residential mortgage

1,978

4,081

7,903

1,604

1,721

Total Consumer

860

1,489

1,199

1,019

1,007

Total 60 to 89 days past due

4,371

7,473

28,491

8,810

14,501

90 or more days past due:








Commercial and industrial

560

653



125


Commercial real estate

27

27

27

389

2,315

Construction









2,879

Residential mortgage

2,324

3,361

2,779

1,433

3,353

Total Consumer

198

372

284

301

275

Total 90 or more days past due

3,109

4,413

3,090

2,248

8,822

Total accruing past due loans

$

33,292

$

33,226

$

80,481

$

30,146

$

41,767

Non-accrual loans:








Commercial and industrial

$

53,596

$

25,112

$

20,890

$

11,983

$

11,072

Commercial real estate

7,452

8,679

11,328

13,870

15,514

Construction

1,100

732

732

1,116

1,334

Residential mortgage

19,303

22,694

12,405

12,974

12,825

Total Consumer

3,003

3,104

1,870

1,844

1,409

Total non-accrual loans

84,454

60,321

47,225

41,787

42,154

Other real estate owned (OREO)

11,760

13,773

9,795

10,770

10,182

Other repossessed assets

864

858

441

480

342

Non-accrual debt securities (5)







2,115

1,878

Total non-performing assets

$

97,078

$

74,952

$

57,461

$

55,152

$

54,556

Performing troubled debt restructured loans

$

111,571

$

116,414

$

117,176

$

113,677

$

109,802

Total non-accrual loans as a % of loans

0.36

%

0.27

%

0.26

%

0.23

%

0.24

%

Total accruing past due and non-accrual loans as a % of loans

0.51

%

0.41

%

0.70

%

0.40

%

0.47

%

Allowance for losses on loans as a % of non-accrual loans

164.30

%

220.26

%

255.92

%

284.70

%

276.24

%

Non-performing purchased credit-impaired loans (6)

$

57,311

$

62,857

$

38,088

$

25,413

$

33,715

 

 

VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS


NOTES TO SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA


(1)

Net interest income and net interest margin are presented on a tax equivalent basis using a 21 percent and 35 percent federal tax rate for periods ending in 2018 and 2017, respectively.  Valley believes that this presentation provides comparability of net interest income and net interest margin arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources and is consistent with industry practice and SEC rules.

(2)

This press release contains certain supplemental financial information, described in the Notes below, which has been determined by methods other than U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") that management uses in its analysis of Valley's performance.  Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding Valley's financial results. Specifically, Valley provides measures based on what it believes are its operating earnings on a consistent basis and excludes material non-core operating items which affect the GAAP reporting of results of operations.  Management utilizes these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Management believes that Valley's presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a complete understanding of factors and trends affecting Valley's business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results and Valley strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.  Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.


Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June, 30

June 30,

($ in thousands, except for share data)

2018

2018

2017

2018

2017

Adjusted net income available to common shareholders:









Net income, as reported

$

72,802

$

41,965

$

50,065

$

114,767

$

96,160

Add: Losses (gains) on securities transactions (net of tax)

26

548

(13)

574

1

Add: Legal expenses (litigation reserve impact only, net of tax)



7,520



7,520



Add:  Merger related expenses (net of tax)*

2,326

9,688



12,014



Add: Income Tax Expense (USAB charge impact only)



2,000



2,000



Net income, as adjusted

$

75,154

$

61,721

$

50,052

$

136,875

$

96,161

Dividends on preferred stock

3,172

3,172


1,797

6,344

3,594

Net income available to common shareholders, as adjusted

$

71,982

$

58,549

$

48,255

$

130,531

$

92,567












*  Merger related expenses are primarily within salary and employee benefits and other expense.

Adjusted per common share data:









Net income available to common shareholders, as adjusted

$

71,982

$

58,549

$

48,255

$

130,531

$

92,567

Average number of shares outstanding

331,318,381

330,727,416

263,958,292

331,024,531

263,878,103

Basic earnings, as adjusted

$

0.22

$

0.18

$

0.18

$

0.39

$

0.35

Average number of diluted shares outstanding

332,895,483

332,465,527

264,778,242

332,599,991

264,662,863

Diluted earnings, as adjusted

$

0.22

$

0.18

$

0.18

$

0.39

$

0.35

Adjusted annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity:









Net income, as adjusted

$

75,154

$

61,721

$

50,052

$

136,875

$

96,161

Average shareholders' equity

3,279,616

3,289,815

2,420,848

3,284,687

2,410,063

Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets

(1,163,575)

(1,164,230)

(734,616)

(1,163,901)

(735,393)

Average tangible shareholders' equity

$

2,116,041

$

2,125,585

$

1,686,232

$

2,120,786

$

1,674,670

Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity, as adjusted

14.21

%

11.61

%

11.87

%

12.91

%

11.48

%

Adjusted annualized return on average assets:









Net income, as adjusted

$

75,154

$

61,721

$

50,052

$

136,875

$

96,161

Average assets

$

29,778,210

$

29,291,703

$

23,396,259

$

29,536,301

$

23,197,377

Annualized return on average assets, as adjusted

1.01

%

0.84

%

0.86

%

0.93

%

0.83

%

Adjusted annualized return on average shareholders' equity:









Net income, as adjusted

$

75,154

$

61,721

$

50,052

$

136,875

$

96,161

Average shareholders' equity

$

3,279,616

$

3,289,815

$

2,420,848

$

3,284,687

$

2,410,063

Annualized return on average shareholders' equity, as adjusted

9.17

%

7.50

%

8.27

%

8.33

%

7.98

%




















 

 

VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

($ in thousands)

2018

2018

2017

2018

2017

Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity:








Net income, as reported

$

72,802

$

41,965

$

50,065

$

114,767

$

96,160

Average shareholders' equity

3,279,616

3,289,815

2,420,848

3,284,687

2,410,063

Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets

(1,163,575)

(1,164,230)

(734,616)

(1,163,901)

(735,393)

Average tangible shareholders' equity

$

2,116,041

$

2,125,585

$

1,686,232

$

2,120,786

$

1,674,670

Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity

13.76

%

7.90

%

11.88

%

10.82

%

11.48

%

Adjusted efficiency ratio:








Non-interest expense

$

149,916

$

173,752

$

119,239

$

323,668

$

240,191

Less:  Legal expenses (litigation reserve impact only, pre-tax)



(10,500)



(10,500)


Less:  Merger-related expenses (pre-tax)

(3,248)

(13,528)



(16,776)


Less:  Amortization of tax credit investments (pre-tax)

(4,470)

(5,274)

(7,732)

(9,744)

(13,056)

Non-interest expense, as adjusted

$

142,198

$

144,450

$

111,507

$

286,648

$

227,135

Net interest income

210,752

207,598

164,820

418,350

326,688

Non-interest income

38,069

32,251

28,830

70,320

54,550

Gross operating income

$

248,821

$

239,849

$

193,650

488,670

381,238

Efficiency ratio, as adjusted

57.15

%

60.23

%

57.58

%

58.66

%

59.58

%


















As of

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

($ in thousands, except for share data)

2018

2018

2017

2017

2017

Tangible book value per common share:








Common shares outstanding

331,454,025

331,189,859

264,468,851

264,197,172

263,971,766

Shareholders' equity

$

3,277,312

$

3,245,003

$

2,533,165

$

2,537,984

$

2,423,901

Less: Preferred stock

(209,691)

(209,691)

(209,691)

(209,691)

(111,590)

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets

(1,162,858)

(1,165,379)

(733,144)

(733,498)

(734,337)

Tangible common shareholders' equity

$

1,904,763

$

1,869,933

$

1,590,330

$

1,594,795

$

1,577,974

Tangible book value per common share

$

5.75

$

5.65

$

6.01

$

6.04

$

5.98

Tangible common equity to tangible assets:







Tangible common shareholders' equity

$

1,904,763

$

1,869,933

$

1,590,330

$

1,594,795

$

1,577,974

Total assets

30,182,979

29,464,357

24,002,306

23,780,661

23,449,350

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets

(1,162,858)

(1,165,379)

(733,144)

(733,498)

(734,337)

Tangible assets

$

29,020,121

$

28,298,978

$

23,269,162

$

23,047,163

$

22,715,013

Tangible common equity to tangible assets

6.56

%

6.61

%

6.83

%

6.92

%

6.95

%


(3)

The efficiency ratio measures Valley's total non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income plus total non-interest income.

(4)

Past due loans and non-accrual loans exclude purchased credit-impaired (PCI) loans.  PCI loans are accounted for on a pool basis under U.S. GAAP and are not subject to delinquency classification in the same manner as loans originated by Valley.

(5)

Includes other-than-temporarily impaired trust preferred securities classified as available for sale, which are presented at carrying value (net of unrealized losses totaling $637 thousand and $875 thousand at September 30, 2017 and June 30, 2017, respectively) after recognition of all credit impairments.  There were no non-accrual debt securities at June 30, 2018, March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017.

(6)

Represent PCI loans meeting Valley's definition of non-performing loan (i.e., non-accrual loans), but are not subject to such classification under U.S. GAAP because the loans are accounted for on a pooled basis and are excluded from the non-accrual loans in the table above.

SHAREHOLDERS RELATIONS
Requests for copies of reports and/or other inquiries should be directed to Tina Zarkadas, Assistant Vice President, Shareholder Relations Specialist, Valley National Bancorp, 1455 Valley Road, Wayne, New Jersey, 07470, by telephone at (973) 305-3380, by fax at (973) 305-1364 or by e-mail at [email protected].

 

 


VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(in thousands, except for share data)

June 30,

December 31,

2018

2017

 (Unaudited)

Assets


Cash and due from banks

$

307,428

$

243,310

Interest bearing deposits with banks

164,838

172,800

Investment securities:


Held to maturity (fair value of $1,988,782 at June 30, 2018 and $1,837,620 at
December 31, 2017)

2,030,194

1,842,691

Available for sale

1,833,467

1,493,905

Total investment securities

3,863,661

3,336,596

Loans held for sale, at fair value

32,670

15,119

Loans

23,234,716

18,331,580

Less: Allowance for loan losses

(138,762)

(120,856)

Net loans

23,095,954

18,210,724

Premises and equipment, net

348,396

287,705

Bank owned life insurance

437,037

386,079

Accrued interest receivable

88,155

73,990

Goodwill

1,078,892

690,637

Other intangible assets, net

83,966

42,507

Other assets

681,982

542,839

Total Assets

$

30,182,979

$

24,002,306

Liabilities


Deposits:


Non-interest bearing

$

6,217,420

$

5,224,928

Interest bearing:


Savings, NOW and money market

10,769,940

9,365,013

Time

4,653,412

3,563,521

Total deposits

21,640,772

18,153,462

Short-term borrowings

2,877,912

748,628

Long-term borrowings

2,103,993

2,315,819

Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts

55,196

41,774

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

227,794

209,458

Total Liabilities

26,905,667

21,469,141

Shareholders' Equity


Preferred stock, no par value; authorized 50,000,000:


Series A (4,600,000 shares issued at June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017)

111,590

111,590

Series B (4,000,000 shares issued at June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017)

98,101

98,101

Common stock (no par value, authorized 450,000,000 shares; issued 331,538,971 shares at 
     June 30, 2018 and 264,498,643 shares at December 31, 2017)

116,027

92,727

Surplus

2,789,190

2,060,356

Retained earnings

232,593

216,733

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(69,124)

(46,005)

Treasury stock, at cost (84,946 common shares at June 30, 2018 and 29,792 common 
     shares at December 31, 2017)

(1,065)

(337)

Total Shareholders' Equity

3,277,312

2,533,165

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

30,182,979

$

24,002,306

 

 

VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except for share data)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

2018

2018

2017

2018

2017

Interest Income








Interest and fees on loans

$

247,690

$

237,586

$

181,720

$

485,276

$

356,073

Interest and dividends on investment securities:








Taxable

22,222

21,323

18,928

43,545

36,517

Tax-exempt

5,639

5,721

3,943

11,360

7,974

Dividends

3,728

1,939

2,137

5,667

4,288

Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments

839

926

279

1,765

610

Total interest income

280,118

267,495

207,007

547,613

405,462

Interest Expense








Interest on deposits:








Savings, NOW and money market

24,756

22,317

12,714

47,073

22,897

Time

16,635

14,616

10,166

31,251

19,719

Interest on short-term borrowings

10,913

5,732

5,516

16,645

9,417

Interest on long-term borrowings and junior subordinated debentures

17,062

17,232

13,791

34,294

26,741

Total interest expense

69,366

59,897

42,187

129,263

78,774

Net Interest Income

210,752

207,598

164,820

418,350

326,688

Provision for credit losses

7,142

10,948

3,632

18,090

6,102

Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses

203,610

196,650

161,188

400,260

320,586

Non-Interest Income








Trust and investment services

3,262

3,230

2,800

6,492

5,544

Insurance commissions

4,026

3,821

4,358

7,847

9,419

Service charges on deposit accounts

6,679

7,253

5,342

13,932

10,578

(Losses) gains on securities transactions, net

(36)

(765)

22

(801)

(1)

Fees from loan servicing

2,045

2,223

1,831

4,268

3,646

Gains on sales of loans, net

7,642

6,753

4,791

14,395

8,919

Bank owned life insurance

2,652

1,763

1,701

4,415

4,164

Other

11,799

7,973

7,985

19,772

12,281

Total non-interest income

38,069

32,251

28,830

70,320

54,550

Non-Interest Expense








Salary and employee benefits expense

78,944

93,292

63,564

172,236

129,491

Net occupancy and equipment expense

26,901

27,924

22,609

54,825

45,644

FDIC insurance assessment

8,044

5,498

4,928

13,542

10,055

Amortization of other intangible assets

4,617

4,293

2,562

8,910

5,098

Professional and legal fees

5,337

17,047

4,302

22,384

8,997

Amortization of tax credit investments

4,470

5,274

7,732

9,744

13,056

Telecommunication expense

3,015

3,594

2,707

6,609

5,366

Other

18,588

16,830

10,835

35,418

22,484

Total non-interest expense

149,916

173,752

119,239

323,668

240,191

Income Before Income Taxes

91,763

55,149

70,779

146,912

134,945

Income tax expense

18,961

13,184

20,714

32,145

38,785

Net Income

72,802

41,965

50,065

114,767

96,160

Dividends on preferred stock

3,172

3,172

1,797

6,344

3,594

Net Income Available to Common Shareholders

$

69,630

$

38,793

$

48,268

$

108,423

$

92,566

Earnings Per Common Share:








Basic

$

0.21

$

0.12

$

0.18

$

0.33

$

0.35

Diluted

0.21

0.12

0.18

0.33

0.35

Cash Dividends Declared per Common Share

0.11

0.11

0.11

0.22

0.22

Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding:








Basic

331,318,381

330,727,416

263,958,292

331,024,531

263,878,103

Diluted

332,895,483

332,465,527

264,778,242

332,599,991

264,662,863

 

 

VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP

Quarterly Analysis of Average Assets, Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity and

Net Interest Income on a Tax Equivalent Basis

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2018

March 31, 2018

June 30, 2017

 Average


Avg.

 Average


Avg.

 Average


Avg.

($ in thousands)

 Balance

Interest

Rate

 Balance

Interest

Rate

 Balance

Interest

Rate

Assets
















Interest earning assets:














Loans (1)(2)

$

22,840,235

$

247,691

4.34

%

$

22,302,991

$

237,587

4.26

%

$

17,701,676

$

181,723

4.11

%

Taxable investments (3)

3,438,842

25,950

3.02

%

3,401,743

23,262

2.74

%

2,967,805

21,065

2.84

%

Tax-exempt investments (1)(3)

750,896

7,138

3.80

%

741,001

7,242

3.91

%

581,263

6,066

4.17

%

Federal funds sold and other  interest

bearing deposits

226,986

839

1.48

%

305,071

926

1.21

%

166,003

279

0.67

%

Total interest earning assets

27,256,959

281,618

4.13

%

26,750,806

269,017

4.02

%

21,416,747

209,133

3.91

%

Other assets

2,521,251





2,540,897





1,979,512




Total assets

$

29,778,210





$

29,291,703





$

23,396,259




Liabilities and shareholders' equity
















Interest bearing liabilities:
















Savings, NOW and money market deposits

$

10,978,067

$

24,756

0.90

%

$

11,175,982

$

22,317

0.80

%

$

8,803,028

$

12,715

0.58

%

Time deposits

4,700,456

16,635

1.42

%

4,594,368

14,616

1.27

%

3,290,407

10,166

1.24

%

Short-term borrowings

2,166,837

10,913

2.01

%

1,487,272

5,732

1.54

%

1,837,809

5,516

1.20

%

Long-term borrowings (4)

2,284,132

17,062

2.99

%

2,432,543

17,232

2.83

%

1,679,691

13,790

3.28

%

Total interest bearing liabilities

20,129,492

69,366

1.38

%

19,690,165

59,897

1.22

%

15,610,935

42,187

1.08

%

Non-interest bearing deposits

6,168,059





6,111,684





5,195,052




Other liabilities

201,043





200,039





169,424




Shareholders' equity

3,279,616





3,289,815





2,420,848




Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

29,778,210





$

29,291,703





$

23,396,259






















Net interest income/interest rate spread (5)

$

212,252

2.75

%


$

209,120

2.80

%


$

166,946

2.83

%

Tax equivalent adjustment

(1,500)





(1,522)





(2,126)


Net interest income, as reported

$

210,752





$

207,598





$

164,820


Net interest margin (6)



3.09

%




3.10

%




3.08

%

Tax equivalent effect



0.02

%




0.03

%




0.04

%

Net interest margin on a fully tax equivalent basis (6)



3.11

%




3.13

%




3.12

%









(1)

Interest income is presented on a tax equivalent basis using a 21 percent and 35 percent federal tax rate for 2018 and 2017, respectively.

(2)

Loans are stated net of unearned income and include non-accrual loans.

(3)

The yield for securities that are classified as available for sale is based on the average historical amortized cost.

(4)

Includes junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts which are presented separately on the consolidated statements of condition.

(5)

Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest earning assets and the average cost of interest bearing liabilities and is presented on a fully tax equivalent basis.

(6)

Net interest income as a percentage of total average interest earning assets.

 

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/valley-national-bancorp-reports-increased-second-quarter-net-income-and-strong-organic-loan-growth-300686765.html

SOURCE Valley National Bank


© PRNewswire 2018
