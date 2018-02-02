Vallianz : Release Of Financial Results For The Third Quarter Ended 31 December 2017

Vallianz Holdings Limited Co Reg No. 199206945E

RELEASE OF FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017

Vallianz Holdings Limited will be releasing its unaudited financial statement for the third quarter ended 31 December 2017 on 12 February 2018.

By Order of the Board

Ling Yong Wah

Chief Executive Officer 02 February 2018

