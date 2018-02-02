Log in
VALLIANZ HOLDINGS LTD (VHLD)
Vallianz : Release Of Financial Results For The Third Quarter Ended 31 December 2017

02/02/2018 | 10:20am CET

Vallianz Holdings Limited Co Reg No. 199206945E

3A International Business Park, #01-13 [email protected] Singapore 609935

Tel: +65 6911 6200 Fax: +65 6659 1292www.vallianzholdings.com

RELEASE OF FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017

Vallianz Holdings Limited will be releasing its unaudited financial statement for the third quarter ended 31 December 2017 on 12 February 2018.

For further information, please contact:

Octant Consulting

Herman Phua | mobile 9664 7582 | email[email protected]Lisa Heng | mobile 9090 9887 | email[email protected]

By Order of the Board

Ling Yong Wah

Chief Executive Officer 02 February 2018

This announcement has been prepared by the Company and its contents have been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, Provenance Capital Pte. Ltd. ("Sponsor"), for compliance with the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist. The Sponsor has not independently verified the contents of this announcement.

This announcement has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST. The Sponsor and the SGX-ST assume no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the accuracy, completeness or correctness of any of the information, statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms Wong Bee Eng, Chief Executive Officer, at 96 Robinson Road, #13-01, SIF Building, Singapore 068899.

Telephone (65) 6227 1580 Email: [email protected]

Vallianz Holdings Limited published this content on 02 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2018 09:19:05 UTC.

Managers
NameTitle
Yong Wah Ling Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Elisa Woodward Chief Operating Officer
Jeu Nam Yeo Independent Non-Executive Director
Bote de Vries Independent Non-Executive Director
Chee Neng Yeo Non-Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALLIANZ HOLDINGS LTD42.86%0
AP MOLLER-MAERSK-2.49%35 897
BOLLORÉ1.33%16 744
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO LTD-0.59%9 614
HAPAG-LLOYD AG0.72%7 460
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED-2.65%5 880
