News Summary

Valmet : Publishing of Valmet's Financial Statements Review 2017 on February 6, 2018

01/23/2018 | 08:01am CET

Valmet Oyj's press release on January 23, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. EET

Valmet's Financial Statements Review 2017 will be published on Tuesday, February 6, 2018 at approximately 12:30 p.m Finnish time (EET). The stock exchange release and presentation material in Finnish and in English will be available at that time on Valmet's website at www.valmet.com/investors.

News conference for analysts, investors and media

Valmet will arrange a news conference in English for investment analysts, investors, and media on Tuesday, February 6, 2018 at 2:30 p.m. Finnish time (EET). The news conference will be held at Valmet Head Office in Keilaniemi, Keilasatama 5, 02150 Espoo, Finland. President and CEO Pasi Laine and CFO Kari Saarinen will be presenting at the news conference.

Webcast

The news conference can also be followed through a live webcast at www.valmet.com/webcasts. The live webcast starts at 2:30 p.m. (EET) and a recording of the webcast will be available shortly after the event at the same address.

Conference call

It is also possible to take part in the news conference through a conference call. Conference call participants are requested to dial in at least five minutes prior to the start of the conference, at 2:25 p.m. (EET), at +44 1452 555566. The participants will be asked to provide the following conference ID: 6399939.

During the webcast and the conference call, all questions should be presented in English. After the webcast and the conference call, media has a possibility to interview the management in Finnish.

The event can also be followed on Twitter at www.twitter.com/valmetir.

VALMET 
Corporate Communications

Further information, please contact:
Calle Loikkanen, Director, Investor Relations, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0020
For media: Anu Salonsaari-Posti, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Communications and Sustainability, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0033

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2016 were approximately EUR 2.9 billion. Our 12,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Read more www.valmet.com, www.twitter.com/valmetglobal

Follow Valmet IR on Twitter www.twitter.com/valmetir



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Valmet via Globenewswire
