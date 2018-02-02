Log in
Valmet : to deliver a flue gas condensation system to Pori Energia's Aittaluoto power plant in Finland

02/02/2018 | 10:10am CET

Valmet Oyj's trade press release on February 2, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. EET

Valmet will deliver flue gas condensing and heat recovery equipment to Pori Energia Oy's Aittaluoto biomass power plant. The delivery is part of Pori Energia's renewal project to significantly improve the operating conditions and decrease the use of fossil fuels in the production of process energy and district heat. The flue gas condensation system will improve the energy efficiency of the power plant and increase the district heat production capacity.

The order is included in Valmet first quarter 2018 orders received.

The equipment is scheduled to be taken into use in June 2020. The flue gas condensation and heat recovery system will produce district heat to the municipal district heat network with a 20 MW effect. The heat produced with this system decreases the plant's annual fuel need by an amount that equals approximately 600 truckloads.

'Our goal is to increase the share of renewable energy production and offer responsible and sustainable energy solutions. To reach this goal Pori Energia has made significant investments in wind and hydropower during the past years. The Aittaluoto 2020 -investment is an important new step towards our goal,' says Matti Rintanen, CEO of Pori Energia.

'Power plant's energy efficiency can be significantly improved with a flue gas heat recovery system. It is possible to produce 20 MW of district heat with the flue gas condensing system Valmet is delivering to Pori Energia,' says Risto Hämälainen, Director for Environmental Systems business from Valmet.

Information about the customer Pori Energia
Pori Energia Oy is a fully owned subsidiary of the city of Pori, which sells energy and related services for its customers mainly in the Satakunta area in Finland. The company's business areas are energy production, electricity sales, district heating and cooling, as well as services for operation, contracting and wind power.

VALMET
Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:
Risto Hämäläinen, Director, Environmental Systems, Pulp and Energy business line, Valmet tel. +358 40 505 2001

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2016 were approximately EUR 2.9 billion. Our 12,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Read more www.valmet.com, www.twitter.com/valmetglobal

Valmet Oyj published this content on 02 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2018 09:09:03 UTC.

