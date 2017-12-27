Log in
VALOE OYJ (VALOE)
Report
Valoe Oyj : 17-12-27 Valoe's Financial Information 2018

12/27/2017 | 04:24pm CET

Valoe Corporation

Stock Exchange Release 27 December 2017 at 17.15 Finnish time

VALOE'S FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN 2018

In 2018, Valoe Corporation will publish the financial statements release and three interim reports as follows:

  • - Financial statements release 2017 on Wednesday 21 February 2018

  • - Interim report January-March 2018 on Tuesday 8 May 2018

  • - Interim report January-June 2018 on Wednesday 29 August 2018

  • - Interim report January-September 2018 on Wednesday 7 November 2018

The Annual Report 2017 will be published in company's home page during the week 12/2018.

Valoe Corporation's Annual General Meeting will be held on Tuesday 24 April 2018.

In Mikkeli on 27 December 2017

Valoe Corporation

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

For more information:

CEO Iikka Savisalo, Valoe Corporation p. 0405216082 email:[email protected]

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy Main mediawww.valoe.com

Valoe Corporation specializes in the clean energy, especially in photovoltaic solutions. Valoe provides automated production technology for solar modules based on the company's own technology; production lines for modules; solar modules and special components for solar modules. Valoe's head office is located in Mikkeli, Finland.

Valoe Oyj

Insinöörinkatu 8, FI-50100 Mikkeli

+358 20 7747 788

www.valoe.com

Valoe Oyj published this content on 27 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2017 15:24:09 UTC.

