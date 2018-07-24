Valvoline : Declares Quarterly Dividend

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 7.45 cents per share of Valvoline common stock. The dividend is payable on Sept. 17, 2018, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Aug. 31, 2018.

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) is a leading worldwide marketer and supplier of premium branded lubricants and automotive services, with sales in more than 140 countries. Established in 1866, Valvoline's heritage spans over 150 years, during which it has developed powerful brand recognition across multiple product and service channels. The highly trusted brand ranks as the No. 3 passenger car motor oil brand in the DIY market by volume, the No. 2 quick-lube chain by number of stores in the United States and the No.3 quick-lube chain by number of stores in Canada. The company operates and franchises more than 1,140 Valvoline Instant Oil ChangeSM centers in the U.S. and more than 70 Great Canadian Oil Change locations in Canada. It also markets Valvoline lubricants and automotive chemicals, including the new Valvoline™ Modern Engine Full Synthetic Motor Oil, which is specifically engineered to protect against carbon build-up in Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI), turbo and other engines manufactured since 2012; Valvoline High Mileage with MaxLife technology motor oil for engines over 75,000 miles; Valvoline Synthetic motor oil; and Zerex™ antifreeze. To learn more, visit www.valvoline.com.

