VALVOLINE INC (VVV)
Valvoline : Declares Quarterly Dividend

07/24/2018 | 11:01pm CEST

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 7.45 cents per share of Valvoline common stock. The dividend is payable on Sept. 17, 2018, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Aug. 31, 2018.

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) is a leading worldwide marketer and supplier of premium branded lubricants and automotive services, with sales in more than 140 countries. Established in 1866, Valvoline's heritage spans over 150 years, during which it has developed powerful brand recognition across multiple product and service channels. The highly trusted brand ranks as the No. 3 passenger car motor oil brand in the DIY market by volume, the No. 2 quick-lube chain by number of stores in the United States and the No.3 quick-lube chain by number of stores in Canada. The company operates and franchises more than 1,140 Valvoline Instant Oil ChangeSM centers in the U.S. and more than 70 Great Canadian Oil Change locations in Canada. It also markets Valvoline lubricants and automotive chemicals, including the new Valvoline™ Modern Engine Full Synthetic Motor Oil, which is specifically engineered to protect against carbon build-up in Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI), turbo and other engines manufactured since 2012; Valvoline High Mileage with MaxLife technology motor oil for engines over 75,000 miles; Valvoline Synthetic motor oil; and Zerex™ antifreeze. To learn more, visit www.valvoline.com.

TM Trademark, Valvoline or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries
SM Service mark, Valvoline or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries


Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 310 M
EBIT 2018 426 M
Net income 2018 236 M
Debt 2018 951 M
Yield 2018 1,34%
P/E ratio 2018 20,05
P/E ratio 2019 14,14
EV / Sales 2018 2,31x
EV / Sales 2019 2,14x
Capitalization 4 379 M
Managers
NameTitle
Samuel J. Mitchell Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen F. Kirk Chairman
Mary Meixelsperger Chief Financial Officer
Frances E. Lockwood Chief Technology Officer
Victor T. Rios Chief Information & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALVOLINE INC-11.61%4 379
ECOLAB4.59%40 655
SIKA AG0.00%21 643
SYMRISE7.04%11 678
INDORAMA VENTURES PCL--.--%9 741
JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC19.94%9 389
