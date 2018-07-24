Valvoline : Declares Quarterly Dividend

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) today announced that its board of directors
declared a quarterly cash dividend of 7.45 cents per share of Valvoline
common stock. The dividend is payable on Sept. 17, 2018, to shareholders
of record as of the close of business on Aug. 31, 2018.
About ValvolineTM
Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) is a leading worldwide marketer and supplier
of premium branded lubricants and automotive services, with sales in
more than 140 countries. Established in 1866, Valvoline's heritage spans
over 150 years, during which it has developed powerful brand recognition
across multiple product and service channels. The highly trusted brand
ranks as the No. 3 passenger car motor oil brand in the DIY market by
volume, the No. 2 quick-lube chain by number of stores in the United
States and the No.3 quick-lube chain by number of stores in Canada. The
company operates and franchises more than 1,140 Valvoline Instant Oil
ChangeSM centers in the U.S. and more than 70 Great Canadian
Oil Change locations in Canada. It also markets Valvoline lubricants and
automotive chemicals, including the new Valvoline™ Modern Engine Full
Synthetic Motor Oil, which is specifically engineered to protect against
carbon build-up in Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI), turbo and other
engines manufactured since 2012; Valvoline High Mileage with MaxLife
technology motor oil for engines over 75,000 miles; Valvoline Synthetic
motor oil; and Zerex™ antifreeze. To learn more, visit www.valvoline.com.
