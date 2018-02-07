Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Valvoline Inc    VVV

VALVOLINE INC (VVV)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Valvoline : Reports First-Quarter Results; Updates Full-Year Outlook

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/07/2018 | 11:01pm CET

For the quarter, Valvoline Instant Oil Change (VIOC) delivers system-wide same-store sales (SSS) growth of 7.9 percent, Core North America premium mix increases 400 basis points and International volume, including unconsolidated joint ventures, grows 9 percent

  • Reported net loss of $10 million and loss per diluted share of $0.05
  • Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 and adjusted EBITDA of $108 million
  • Lubricant volume growth of 2 percent to 43.8 million gallons
  • VIOC system-wide SSS growth of 7.9 percent
  • Repurchased 1.6 million shares for $39 million; board authorizes $300 million in share repurchases
  • Increases full-year adjusted EPS guidance to $1.30-$1.38, which includes a lower adjusted effective tax rate of 27-28%, reflecting the benefits of tax reform

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV), a leading supplier of premium branded lubricants and automotive services, today reported financial results for its first fiscal quarter ended Dec. 31, 2017.

Reported first-quarter 2018 net loss and diluted loss per share of $10 million and $0.05, respectively. These results include a provisional charge of $75 million ($0.37 per diluted share) related to recently enacted U.S. tax reform, after-tax income of $7 million ($0.03 per diluted share) related to non-service pension and other post-employment benefit (OPEB) income that is now classified as non-operating under early adopted new accounting guidance, and an after-tax charge of $1 million (negligible EPS impact) of separation-related expenses.

Reported net income and diluted earnings per share for first quarter 2017 of $72 million and $0.35, respectively, which includes after-tax income of $16 million ($0.08 per diluted share) related to non-operating pension and OPEB non-service income and remeasurement adjustments and an after-tax charge of $4 million ($0.02 per diluted share) of separation-related expenses.

Adjusted first-quarter net income, excluding the impact of tax reform, pension income and separation costs, was $59 million, compared to $60 million of adjusted net income in the prior year. (See Table 7 for reconciliation of adjusted net income.)

First-quarter results were driven by strong SSS in VIOC, growth in premium product mix across all segments and continued volume gains in international markets. Adjusted EBITDA of $108 million declined modestly compared to the prior year with overall favorable volume and mix, offset primarily by planned investments in SG&A.

"First-quarter results were consistent with our expectations, despite modestly higher-than-anticipated costs from hurricane impacts and our new packaging launch," said Chief Executive Officer Sam Mitchell. "Premium mix improved across all segments, International volume growth continued and same-store sales were strong, even compared to the outstanding quarter VIOC had last year – all demonstrating the health of the business and that we are on track to meet our goals for the year.

"In addition, we continue to demonstrate our commitment to return capital to shareholders. We raised our dividend by more than 50 percent, repurchased shares and, just last week, the board authorized an additional $300 million of share repurchases."

Operating Segment Results for the First Quarter

Core North America

  • Lubricant volume declined 1% to 23.8 million gallons, branded volume up slightly
  • Branded premium mix increased 400 basis points to 47.8%
  • Operating income declined 16% to $43 million, EBITDA declined 13% to $47 million

Core North America branded volumes grew slightly in the quarter. These gains were offset by a decline in non-branded volume, primarily driven by the timing of promotions. Core North America realized benefits of its strategy to grow premium product sales, with premium mix increasing 400 basis points to 47.8 percent of branded volume.

Overall favorable mix was offset by planned investments in SG&A and higher-than-expected raw material costs, due to the hurricanes and new packaging launch, which led to the decline in segment EBITDA. Unit margins improved sequentially, the result of pricing actions taken during the latter part of fiscal 2017, and are expected to improve further in the second quarter.

Quick Lubes

  • VIOC SSS increased 7.9% overall, 8.2% for company-owned stores and 7.7% for franchised stores
  • Operating income and EBITDA grew 21%, to $35 million and $41 million, respectively
  • VIOC ended the quarter with 1,139 total stores, an increase of 12 during the period and 63 over prior year

The Quick Lubes operating segment had another strong quarter, building from its exceptional quarter in the prior year and demonstrating the momentum of the company's retail operations. Growth in SSS was the result of both increased transactions and average ticket. Transactions benefited from the strength of VIOC's ongoing customer acquisition programs, while pricing and effective store execution were the drivers of improvements in average ticket.

Sales and segment EBITDA growth were driven by SSS and the addition of 63 net new stores as compared to the prior year, as well as the previously-announced acquisition of 56 Henley Bluewater franchise locations.

As part of Valvoline's strategy to expand its retail presence, VIOC added 12 net new stores to the system during the quarter, two company-owned and 10 franchised locations.

International

  • Lubricant volume grew 4% to 14.3 million gallons, 9% including unconsolidated joint ventures
  • Lubricant volume from unconsolidated joint ventures grew 16%, to a record 10.8 million gallons
  • Operating income and EBITDA each declined $1 million, or 5%, to $19 million and $20 million, respectively

The International operating segment again reported broad-based volume growth across emerging and mature markets, the result of ongoing market penetration efforts that build on the strong volume base from the prior year. Equity and royalty income from unconsolidated joint ventures grew 17 percent, due primarily to strong results in India and China.

Volume growth, improved joint venture results and foreign exchange benefits were offset by planned investments in SG&A and modestly lower unit margins, impacted by the lower contribution from higher-margin geographies and higher raw material and supply chain costs in some markets. Unit margins are expected to improve in the second quarter.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

  • Total debt of approximately $1.2 billion and net debt of approximately $1.1 billion
  • Year-to-date cash flow from operations of $20 million and free cash flow of $6 million
  • Repurchased 1.6 million shares for $39 million

Cash flow from operations during the quarter was negatively impacted by the timing of working capital investments.

Tax Reform

As a result of the enactment of U.S. tax reform, Valvoline recognized a total charge of $75 million in the quarter, which included $67 million from the estimated impact of the remeasurement of deferred tax assets and $4 million due to the deemed repatriation of foreign earnings. In addition, tax reform had an impact on the Tax Matters Agreement with Ashland, Valvoline's former parent company, generating an estimated $7 million of additional pre-tax expense and a $3 million tax benefit. The estimated net impact of tax reform may be refined in future periods as regulations and additional guidance become available.

For fiscal 2018, due to the enactment date of tax reform, Valvoline expects to be subject to a federal tax rate of 24.5 percent, which is blended proportionally based on the number of days of the fiscal year at the former federal rate and the number of days at the new rate. This is expected to result in a full-year consolidated adjusted effective tax rate of 27 to 28 percent, which includes the effects of international, state and local tax rates. The lower tax rate had a favorable impact on adjusted EPS by approximately $0.02 during the quarter.

Beginning in fiscal 2019, the company estimates an ongoing adjusted effective tax rate of 25 to 26 percent.

Capital Allocation

Valvoline's board of directors has authorized the company to repurchase up to $300 million of its common stock. This amount is in addition to the previously announced $150 million share repurchase authorization, of which $118 million in shares have been repurchased as of Feb. 6, 2018. The timing and amount of any purchases of shares of common stock will be based on the level of Valvoline's liquidity, general business and market conditions and other factors, including alternative investment opportunities.

The term of the new share repurchase authorization extends through Sept. 30, 2020. This authorization is part of a broader capital allocation framework to deliver value to shareholders by first driving growth in the business, organically and through acquisitions, and then returning excess cash to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends.

Fiscal 2018 Outlook

"As we said last quarter, we are focused on accelerating our growth," Mitchell said. "We are on track to deliver full-year adjusted EBITDA of $480 to $500 million and expect to see top- and bottom-line growth in each of our operating segments. Our shareholders will continue to benefit from our capital allocation framework to drive growth in the business and return cash to shareholders. Valvoline is also a significant beneficiary of tax reform, as reflected in our updated adjusted EPS guidance."

Fiscal 2018 updated full-year expectations:

                                                   
                       

            Updated            
            Outlook            

                       

            Prior            
            Outlook            

Operating Segments                                                  
Lubricant gallons                       no change                         3-4%
Revenues                       10-12%                         7-9%
New stores                                                  
VIOC company-owned (excluding franchise conversions)                       no change                         23-25
VIOC franchised (excluding franchise conversions)                       no change                         25-35
VIOC same-store sales                       5-7%                         4-6%
Adjusted EBITDA (excluding pension & OPEB income)                       no change                         $480-$500 million
Corporate Items                                                  
Pension & OPEB income (excluding remeasurements)                       no change                         $40 million
Adjusted effective tax rate                       27-28%                         34-35%
Diluted adjusted EPS (excluding pension & OPEB income)                       $1.30-$1.38                         $1.20-$1.28
Capital expenditures                       no change                         $80-$90 million
Free cash flow (inclusive of cash tax benefit for pension funding)                       no change                         $260-$290 million

Our outlook for adjusted EBITDA, diluted adjusted EPS and the adjusted effective tax rate are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude or will otherwise be adjusted for items impacting comparability. We are unable to reconcile these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP net income and diluted earnings per share without unreasonable efforts, as the company is currently unable to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty the type and extent of certain items that would be expected to impact GAAP net income and diluted earnings per share in 2018 but would not impact non-GAAP adjusted results.

Conference Call Webcast

Valvoline will host a live audio webcast of its first-quarter fiscal 2018 conference call at 9 a.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018. The webcast and supporting materials will be accessible through Valvoline's website at http://investors.valvoline.com. Following the live event, an archived version of the webcast and supporting materials will be available for 12 months.

Basis of Presentation

For periods following Valvoline's initial public offering in September 2016, various assets and liabilities were transferred to Valvoline from its former parent company, Ashland Global Holdings Inc. ("Ashland"), and Valvoline operated as a stand-alone business with arms-length transition service agreements with Ashland. On May 12, 2017, Ashland distributed all of its remaining interest in Valvoline to Ashland stockholders, marking the completion of Valvoline's separation from Ashland (the "Separation").

Our consolidated and segment results for periods prior to the Separation are not necessarily indicative of our future performance and do not reflect what our financial performance would have been had we been an independent public company during the period presented.

Additionally, certain prior-year amounts have been reclassified to conform to current-year presentation. In particular, non-service pension and OPEB income is now reported below operating income.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

To aid in the understanding of Valvoline's ongoing business performance, certain items within this news release are presented on an adjusted basis. These non-GAAP measures, presented on both a consolidated and operating segment basis, which are not defined within U.S. GAAP and do not purport to be alternatives to net income/loss, earnings/loss per share or cash flows from operating activities as a measure of operating performance or cash flows. For a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures, refer to Tables 4, 7, 8 and 9 of this news release.

The following are the non-GAAP measures management has included and how management defines them:

  • EBITDA, which management defines as net income/loss, plus income tax expense/benefit, net interest and other financing expenses, and depreciation and amortization;
  • Adjusted EBITDA, which management defines as EBITDA adjusted for certain non-operational items, including net pension and other postretirement plan non-service income and remeasurement adjustments; impairment of equity investment; and other items (which can include costs related to the separation from Ashland, impact of significant acquisitions or divestitures, restructuring costs, or other non-operational income/costs not directly attributable to the underlying business);
  • Free cash flow, which management defines as operating cash flows less capital expenditures and certain other adjustments as applicable;
  • Adjusted net income, which management defines as net income/loss adjusted for certain key items impacting comparability as noted in the definition of Adjusted EBITDA, above, as well as the estimated net impact of the enactment of tax reform; and
  • Adjusted earnings per share, which management defines as earnings per diluted share calculated using adjusted net income.

These measures are not prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, and contain management’s best estimates of cost allocations and shared resource costs. Management believes the use of non-GAAP measures on a consolidated and operating segment basis assists investors in understanding the ongoing operating performance of Valvoline’s business by presenting comparable financial results between periods. The non-GAAP information provided is used by Valvoline’s management and may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other companies, because of differing methods used by other companies in calculating EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, Adjusted net income, and Adjusted earnings per share. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, Adjusted net income, and Adjusted earnings per share provide a supplemental presentation of Valvoline’s operating performance.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income, and Adjusted earnings per share generally include adjustments for unusual, non-operational or restructuring-related activities, which impact the comparability of results between periods. Management believes these measures provide investors with a meaningful supplemental presentation of Valvoline’s operating performance. These measures include adjustments for net pension and other postretirement plan non-service income and remeasurement adjustments, which includes several elements impacted by changes in plan assets and obligations that are primarily driven by changes in the debt and equity markets, as well as those that are predominantly legacy in nature and related to prior service to the Company from employees (e.g., retirees, former employees, current employees with frozen benefits). These elements include (i) interest cost, (ii) expected return on plan assets, (iii) actuarial gains/losses, and (iv) amortization of prior service cost. Significant factors that can contribute to changes in these elements include changes in discount rates used to remeasure pension and other postretirement obligations on an annual basis or upon a qualifying remeasurement, differences between actual and expected returns on plan assets, and other changes in actuarial assumptions, such as the life expectancy of plan participants. Accordingly, management considers that these elements are more reflective of changes in current conditions in global financial markets (in particular, interest rates) and are outside the operational performance of the business and are also primarily legacy amounts that are not directly related to the underlying business and do not have an immediate, corresponding impact on the compensation and benefits provided to eligible employees for current service. These measures will continue to include pension and other postretirement service costs related to current employee service as well as the costs of other benefits provided to employees for current service.

Management uses free cash flow as an additional non-GAAP metric of cash flow generation. By deducting capital expenditures and certain other adjustments, as applicable, management is able to provide a better indication of the ongoing cash being generated that is ultimately available for both debt and equity holders as well as other investment opportunities. Unlike cash flow from operating activities, free cash flow includes the impact of capital expenditures, providing a more complete picture of cash generation. Free cash flow has certain limitations, including that it does not reflect adjustments for certain non-discretionary cash flows, such as mandatory debt repayments. The amount of mandatory versus discretionary expenditures can vary significantly between periods.

Valvoline’s results of operations are presented based on Valvoline’s management structure and internal accounting practices. The structure and practices are specific to Valvoline; therefore, Valvoline’s financial results, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, Adjusted net income and Adjusted earnings per share are not necessarily comparable with similar information for other comparable companies. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, Adjusted net income and Adjusted earnings per share each have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation from, or as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income and cash flows from operating activities as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Because of these limitations, you should rely primarily on net income and cash flows provided from operating activities as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP and use EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, Adjusted net income and Adjusted earnings per share only as supplements. In evaluating EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, Adjusted net income and Adjusted earnings per share, you should be aware that in the future Valvoline may incur expenses/income similar to those for which adjustments are made in calculating EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, Adjusted net income and Adjusted earnings per share. Valvoline’s presentation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, Adjusted net income and Adjusted earnings per share should not be construed as a basis to infer that Valvoline’s future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) is a leading worldwide marketer and supplier of premium branded lubricants and automotive services, with sales in more than 140 countries. Established in 1866, Valvoline's heritage spans over 150 years, during which it has developed powerful brand recognition across multiple product and service channels. The highly trusted brand ranks as the No. 3 passenger car motor oil brand in the DIY market by volume and the No. 2 quick-lube chain by number of stores in the United States. The company operates and franchises more than 1,100 Valvoline Instant Oil ChangeSM centers in the United States. It also markets Valvoline lubricants and automotive chemicals, including the new ValvolineTM Modern Engine Full Synthetic Motor Oil, which is specifically engineered to protect against carbon build-up in Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI), turbo and other engines manufactured since 2012; Valvoline High Mileage with MaxLife technology motor oil for engines over 75,000 miles; Valvoline Synthetic motor oil; and ZerexTM antifreeze. To learn more, visit www.valvoline.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, including estimates, projections, statements related to our business plans and operating results are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Valvoline has identified some of these forward-looking statements with words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “estimates,” “is likely,” “predicts,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “may,” “will,” “should” and “intends” and the negative of these words or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are based on Valvoline’s current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions as of the date such statements are made, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties are described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of our most recently filed periodic reports on Forms 10-K and Form 10-Q, which are available on Valvoline’s website at http://investors.valvoline.com/sec-filings. Valvoline assumes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future.

TM Trademark, Valvoline or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries

SM Service mark, Valvoline or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries

   
Valvoline Inc. and Consolidated Subsidiaries Table 1
STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED INCOME
(In millions except per share data - preliminary and unaudited)
 
Three months ended
December 31

            2017            

            2016            

 
Sales $ 545 $ 489
Cost of sales 350   304  
GROSS PROFIT 195 185
Selling, general and administrative expense 114 95
Separation costs 2 6
Equity and other income (9 ) (10 )
OPERATING INCOME 88 94
Net pension and other postretirement plan non-service income and remeasurement adjustments (10 ) (26 )
Net interest and other financing expense 14   10  
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 84 110
Income tax expense 94   38  
NET (LOSS) INCOME $ (10 ) $ 72  
 
 
NET (LOSS) EARNINGS PER SHARE
BASIC $ (0.05 ) $ 0.35  
DILUTED $ (0.05 ) $ 0.35  
 
WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING
BASIC 202 205
DILUTED 202 205
 
                         
Valvoline Inc. and Consolidated Subsidiaries Table 2
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In millions - preliminary and unaudited)
     

    December 31    

    September 30    

2017 2017
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents $ 115 $ 201
Accounts receivable, net 418 385
Inventories, net 170 175
Other current assets 32   29  
Total current assets 735 790
 
Noncurrent assets
Property, plant and equipment, net 384 391
Goodwill and intangibles, net 393 335
Equity method investments 33 30
Deferred income taxes 196 281
Other noncurrent assets 86   88  
Total noncurrent assets 1,092   1,125  
 
Total assets $ 1,827   $ 1,915  
 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT
Current liabilities
Short-term debt $ $ 75
Current portion of long-term debt 19 15
Trade and other payables 141 192
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 208   196  
Total current liabilities 368 478
 
Noncurrent liabilities
Long-term debt 1,147 1,034
Employee benefit obligations 331 342
Other noncurrent liabilities 175   178  
Total noncurrent liabilities 1,653 1,554
 
Stockholders’ deficit (194 ) (117 )
 
Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 1,827   $ 1,915  
 
   
Valvoline Inc. and Consolidated Subsidiaries Table 3
STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS
(In millions - preliminary and unaudited)
    Three months ended
December 31

            2017            

            2016            

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net (loss) income $ (10 ) $ 72
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to cash flows from operating activities
Depreciation and amortization 11 9
Debt issuance cost and discount amortization 1 1
Deferred income taxes 85
Equity income from affiliates (5 ) (4 )
Distributions from equity affiliates 3
Pension contributions (3 ) (3 )
Gain on pension and other postretirement plan remeasurements (8 )
Stock-based compensation expense 4 1
Change in operating assets and liabilities (a) (66 ) 20  
Total cash provided by operating activities 20 88
 
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Additions to property, plant and equipment (14 ) (9 )
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (60 )
Other investing activities, net   (1 )
Total cash used in investing activities (74 ) (10 )
 
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Net transfers to Ashland (2 )
Proceeds from borrowings, net of issuance costs 44 75
Repayments on borrowings (4 ) (79 )
Repurchase of common stock (37 )
Purchase of additional ownership in subsidiary (15 )
Cash dividends paid (15 ) (10 )
Other financing activities (4 )  
Total cash used in financing activities (31 ) (16 )
Effect of currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1 ) 2  
(DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (86 ) 64
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 201   172  
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - END OF PERIOD $ 115   $ 236  
(a)   Excludes changes resulting from operations acquired or sold.
 
Valvoline Inc. and Consolidated Subsidiaries     Table 4
FINANCIAL INFORMATION BY OPERATING SEGMENT
(In millions - preliminary and unaudited)
Three months ended
December 31
2017   2016
Sales  

Operating
income
(loss)

 

Depreciation
and
amortization

  EBITDA Sales  

Operating
income
(loss)

Depreciation
and
amortization

EBITDA
Core North America $ 251 $ 43 $ 4 $ 47 $ 237 $ 51 $ 3 $ 54
Quick Lubes 154 35 6 41 127 29 5 34
International 140     19     1     20     125     20     1     21  
Total operating segments 545 97 11 108 489 100 9 109
Unallocated and other (a)   (9 )   1    

(6

)   20  
Total results 545   88   11   109   489   94   9   129  
Key items:
Gain on pension and other postretirement plan remeasurements (8 )
Pension and other postretirement plan non-service income (10 ) (18 )
Separation costs 2 2 6 6
Adjustments associated with Ashland tax indemnity   7     7          
Adjusted results $ 545   $ 97   $ 11   $ 108   $ 489   $ 100   $ 9   $ 109  
(a)   Unallocated and other includes pension and other postretirement plan non-service income and remeasurement adjustments, separation costs and certain other corporate and non-operational costs.
 
                     
Valvoline Inc. and Consolidated Subsidiaries Table 5
INFORMATION BY OPERATING SEGMENT
(In millions - preliminary and unaudited)
   
Three months ended
December 31

            2017            

            2016            

CORE NORTH AMERICA
Lubricant sales (gallons) 23.8 24.1
Premium lubricants (percent of U.S. branded volumes) 47.8 % 43.8 %
Gross profit as a percent of sales (a) 37.7 % 40.9 %
QUICK LUBES
Lubricant sales (gallons) 5.7 5.3
Premium lubricants (percent of U.S. branded volumes) 61.5 % 58.6 %
Gross profit as a percent of sales (a) 40.4 % 40.1 %
Valvoline operated same-store sales 8.2 % 9.5 %
Franchised same-store sales 7.7 % 8.9 %
INTERNATIONAL
Lubricant sales (gallons) (b) 14.3 13.7
Lubricant sales (gallons), including unconsolidated joint ventures 25.1 23.0
Premium lubricants (percent of lubricant volumes) 27.7 % 27.4 %
Gross profit as a percent of sales (a) 28.2 % 30.7 %
(a)   Gross profit as a percent of sales is defined as sales, less cost of sales, divided by sales.
(b) Excludes volumes from unconsolidated joint ventures.
 
           
Valvoline Inc. and Consolidated Subsidiaries Table 6
QUICK LUBES STORE INFORMATION
(Preliminary and unaudited)            
   
Company-owned

   First   
   Quarter   
   2018   

   Fourth   
   Quarter   
   2017   

   Third   
   Quarter   
   2017   

   Second   
   Quarter   
   2017   

   First   
   Quarter   
   2017   

 
Beginning of period 384 383 374 347 342
Opened 2 2 1
Acquired 1 28
Conversions between company-owned and franchise 56 9 5
Closed   (2 ) (1 ) (1 )  
End of period 442   384   383   374   347  
 
Franchise

First
Quarter
2018

Fourth
Quarter
2017

Third
Quarter
2017

Second
Quarter
2017

First
Quarter
2017

 
Beginning of period 743 730 734 729 726
Opened 11 15 6 7 10
Acquired
Conversions between company-owned and franchise (56 ) (9 ) (5 )
Closed (1 ) (2 ) (1 ) (2 ) (2 )
End of period 697   743   730   734   729  
 
Total VIOC Stores 1,139   1,127   1,113   1,108   1,076  
 
Express Care

First
Quarter
2018

Fourth
Quarter
2017

Third
Quarter
2017

Second
Quarter
2017

First
Quarter
2017

 
Number of locations at end of period 320 316 316 313 353
 
         
Valvoline Inc. and Consolidated Subsidiaries Table 7
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP DATA - NET (LOSS) INCOME AND DILUTED (LOSS) EARNINGS PER SHARE
(In millions, except per share data - preliminary and unaudited)
   
Three months ended
December 31
2017 2016
 
Reported net (loss) income $                 (10 ) $                 72  
Adjustments:
Gain on pension and other postretirement plan remeasurements (8 )
Pension and other postretirement plan non-service income (10 ) (18 )
Separation costs 2 6
Adjustments associated with Ashland tax indemnity (a) 7    
Total adjustments, pre-tax (1 ) (20 )
Income tax (benefit) expense of adjustments (1 ) 8
U.S. tax reform legislation 71    
Total adjustments, after tax 69   (12 )
Adjusted net income $                 59   $                 60  
 
Reported diluted (loss) earnings per share $                 (0.05 ) $                 0.35
Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.29 $ 0.29
 
Reported weighted average diluted common shares outstanding (b) 202 205
Adjusted weighted average diluted common shares outstanding (b) 203 205

(a)

 

Pre-tax adjustments associated with the Ashland tax indemnity are recorded in Selling, general and administrative expenses within the Statements of Consolidated Income. Reported and adjusted Selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2017 were $114 million and $107 million, respectively.

(b)

For the three months ended December 31, 2017, due to the net loss attributable to Valvoline common stockholders, potential common shares of approximately 1 million were excluded from the diluted share count because their effect would have been anti-dilutive. These potentially dilutive shares were included for the purpose of calculating adjusted diluted earnings per share for the three months ended December 31, 2017.

 
Valvoline Inc. and Consolidated Subsidiaries             Table 8
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP DATA - ADJUSTED EBITDA
(In millions - preliminary and unaudited)
  Three months ended
December 31

            2017            

            2016            

Adjusted EBITDA - Valvoline
Net (loss) income $                 (10 ) $                 72
Add:
Income tax expense 94 38
Net interest and other financing expense 14 10
Depreciation and amortization 11   9  
EBITDA 109 129
Key items: (a)
Gain on pension and other postretirement plan remeasurements (8 )
Pension and other postretirement plan non-service income (10 ) (18 )
Separation costs 2 6
Adjustments associated with Ashland tax indemnity 7    
Adjusted EBITDA $                 108   $                 109  
 
Adjusted EBITDA - Unallocated and Other
Operating loss $ (9 ) $ (6 )
Add:
Depreciation and amortization
Gain on pension and other postretirement plan remeasurements 8
Non-service pension and other postretirement net periodic income 10   18  
EBITDA 1 20
Gain on pension and other postretirement plan remeasurements (8 )
Non-service pension and other postretirement net periodic income (10 ) (18 )
Separation costs 2 6
Adjustments associated with Ashland tax indemnity 7    
Adjusted EBITDA $                   $                  
(a)   All key items were recorded in Unallocated and Other. The table above reconciles Unallocated and Other operating loss and relevant other items below operating loss, as applicable, to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA.
 
Valvoline Inc. and Consolidated Subsidiaries                                 Table 9
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP DATA - FREE CASH FLOW
(In millions - preliminary and unaudited)
 
Three months ended
December 31
Free cash flow (a)                              

            2017            

            2016            

Total cash flows provided by operating activities $             20 $     88
Adjustments:
Additions to property, plant and equipment (14 ) (9 )
Free cash flow $             6   $     79  
 
Fiscal year
Free cash flow (a)                                   2018 Outlook
Total cash flows provided by operating activities $340 - $380
Adjustments:
Additions to property, plant and equipment (80 - 90)
Free cash flow $260 - $290
(a)   Free cash flow is defined as cash flows from operating activities less capital expenditures and certain other adjustments as applicable.
 


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VALVOLINE INC
11:01p VALVOLINE : Reports First-Quarter Results; Updates Full-Year Outlook
05:43p British chemicals firm Croda ends merger talks with Ashland - source
02/06 VALVOLINE INC. (NYSE : VVV) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Secu..
02/05 VALVOLINE INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial S..
02/02 VALVOLINE : Announces Opening of New Quick-Lube Center in Greater Richmond, Va.;..
02/01 VALVOLINE : Announces Opening of New Quick-Lube Center in Greater Richmond, Va.
01/31 VALVOLINE : Declares Quarterly Dividend
01/26 VALVOLINE : Introduces New Modern Engine Full Synthetic Motor Oil; Product innov..
01/25 VALVOLINE : Introduces New Modern Engine Full Synthetic Motor Oil
01/18 VALVOLINE : Named to List of Best Places to Work in Kentucky
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/06 Notable earnings after Wednesday?s close
01/31 Valvoline declares $0.0745 dividend
01/07 VALVOLINE : Breaking Out Higher
01/03 Beating The Market With A Simple Quantitative System
2017 Valvoline - A Dominant, Recession-Resistant Consumer Franchise
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 248 M
EBIT 2018 448 M
Net income 2018 263 M
Debt 2018 748 M
Yield 2018 1,09%
P/E ratio 2018 18,03
P/E ratio 2019 16,60
EV / Sales 2018 2,45x
EV / Sales 2019 2,26x
Capitalization 4 767 M
Chart VALVOLINE INC
Duration : Period :
Valvoline Inc Technical Analysis Chart | VVV | US92047W1018 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends VALVOLINE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 27,3 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Samuel J. Mitchell Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen F. Kirk Chairman
Mary Meixelsperger Chief Financial Officer
Frances E. Lockwood Chief Technology Officer
Victor T. Rios Chief Information & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALVOLINE INC-5.35%4 767
ECOLAB-1.59%38 062
SIKA-2.58%17 346
SYMRISE-10.25%10 335
CLARIANT-7.12%8 984
INDORAMA VENTURES PCL--.--%8 873
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.