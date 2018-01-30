Log in
VAN LANSCHOT KEMPEN (VLK)
Report
Van Lanschot Kempen : appoints Leni Boeren to Executive Board

01/30/2018

's-Hertogenbosch/Amsterdam, 30 January 2018

Van Lanschot Kempen today announced that Leni Boeren will join its Executive Board on 5 February 2018. She will be responsible for asset management, one of Van Lanschot Kempen's core activities, and will also take on the chair of the Kempen & Co board. Leni Boeren succeeds Paul Gerla, who recently stepped down for medical reasons. The appointment has been approved by the regulator.

Karl Guha, Chairman, said: "Kempen Capital Management is looking to grow further as an international asset manager creating long-term value for its clients. Her knowledge, experience and background make Leni the ideal person to step into this post. Her sheer drive and can-do mindset are an excellent fit with Kempen's corporate culture. I'm confident she'll make a major contribution to the development of our client offering, the execution of our strategy and the achievement of our goals."

Leni Boeren added: "Kempen has an excellent track record as a professional services firm and institutional asset manager. It's a great privilege to be leading this team of dedicated and passionate professionals, which has made such massive progress under Paul's inspiring leadership. I look forward to building on these strong foundations in close collaboration with the people at Kempen."

Having started her career at Paribas, Leni Boeren (1963) went on to hold several positions at Rabobank. Between 1992 and 1997 she was Head of Marketing and Product Management at international asset manager Robeco. She then joined the board of Amsterdam Exchanges, where she was appointed to the Executive Committee of the Euronext stock exchange in 2000, following the merger of a group of European stock markets.

She returned to Robeco Group, where she served as a member and later as the chair of the management board between 2005 and end-2016. She also served as the chair and CEO of Robeco Institutional Asset Management between 2014 and end-2016, and as a member and chair of the Dutch Fund & Asset Management Association (DUFAS) from 2009 until the end of 2016. Her supervisory directorships include Air France-KLM and Tata Steel Nederland.

 

Media Relations: +31 20 354 45 85; [email protected]
Investor Relations: +31 20 354 45 90; [email protected]

About Van Lanschot Kempen
Van Lanschot Kempen, a wealth manager operating under the Van Lanschot, Evi and Kempen brand names, is active in Private Banking, Asset Management and Merchant Banking, with the aim of preserving and creating wealth for its clients. Van Lanschot Kempen, listed at Euronext Amsterdam, is the Netherlands' oldest independent financial services company with a history dating back to 1737. 



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Van Lanschot Kempen via Globenewswire
