Vangold Mining Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to visit us at Booth 3314 at the PDAC Conference in Toronto, and at RAISE at the PDAC, March 2, 2018

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2018) - Vangold Mining Corp (TSXV: VAN) (OTC Pink: VGLDF) (FSE: E35B) (the "Company" or "Vangold") is pleased to invite the investment community to the PDAC Conference in Toronto from March 4th to March 7th. Vangold's management will be at the Company's booth #3314 throughout the PDAC Conference and we look forward to greeting our shareholders, investors and conference attendees. Vangold will also be presenting at the RAISE "One-on-One at the PDAC" event on Friday March 2nd, located at One King West Hotel.

Visit www.pdac.ca and www.raiseconference.com for registration details.

The annual PDAC provides a showcase for the best in the mining industry, and there is a renewed enthusiasm throughout the precious metal sector leading up to this Event. The Company is proud to be part of this year's show. Cameron King, CEO; Howard Milne, Corporate Finance and the Company's legal representative for Mexico, Guillermo Garcia, will be available to answer questions on corporate growth, cash flow plans and progress on the current underground drilling programs. We look forward to meeting our investors and shareholders at Booth #3314.

Vangold Mining Overview:

Vangold holds an extensive portfolio of precious metal properties in Mexico's Guanajuato mining district. The Company is well positioned to benefit from improving precious metal market fundamentals. Vangold is advancing towards its maiden resource confirmation and valuation at its El Pinguico property by implementing multi-phase drilling campaigns targeting the lower El Pinguico vein and the deeper Veta Madre intersection over the next few months. In 2017, Vangold entered into a 310 hectare surface land acquisition, which has accelerated the Company's environmental application process (MIA), the land use permit and the mining explosive permit. Our strategy in 2018 will be to finance geological drilling campaigns and mine development expenditures through equity opportunities for institutions and investors alike. The larger CAPEX and OPEX commitments are anticipated to be funded through structured debt instruments, production-based stream or an off-take partnership.

To find out more about Vangold Mining Corp (TSXV: VAN) visit the Company's website at www.vangoldmining.com.

VANGOLD MINING CORP.

For further information contact:

Mr. Howard Milne, Corporate Development

Telephone: 604-377-8994

Email: [email protected]

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

This News Release may contain, in addition to historical information, forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phases such as "believe," "expect," "plan," "anticipate" and similar expressions identifying forward-looking statements. Investors should not rely on forward-looking statements because they are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Vangold's expectations, and expressly does not undertake any duty to update forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to the following, limited operating history, proposed exploration and/or drill programs and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Vangold to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.