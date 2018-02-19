Financial Statements And Related Announcement :: Notification Of Results Release

VARD HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Company Registration Number: 201012504K)

(Incorporated with limited liability in the Republic of Singapore on 11 June 2010)

Scheduled date for release of Financial Results for the

Fourth Quarter and the Financial Year Ended 31 December 2017

Vard Holdings Limited will be announcing its financial results for the fourth quarter and financial year ended 31 December 2017 on Thursday, 1 March 2018, before market opens.

The financial statements, presentation and news release will be available for viewing at www.sgx.com as well as the company's website www.vard.com.

By Order of the Board of

Vard Holdings Limited

Roy Reite

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

19 February 2018

About VARD

Vard Holdings Limited ("VARD"), together with its subsidiaries (the "Group"), is one of the major global designers and shipbuilders of specialized vessels. Headquartered in Norway and with 9,000 employees, VARD operates nine strategically located shipbuilding facilities, including five in Norway, two in Romania, one in Brazil and one in Vietnam. Through its specialized subsidiaries, VARD develops power and automation systems, deck handling equipment, and vessel accommodation solutions, and provides design and engineering services to the global maritime industry.

VARD's long shipbuilding traditions, cutting-edge innovation and technology coupled with its global operations and track record in constructing complex and highly customized vessels have earned it recognition from industry players and enabled it to build strong relationships with its customers.

VARD was listed on the Main Board of the Singapore Exchange on 12 November 2010. The majority shareholder of VARD is Fincantieri Oil & Gas S.p.A., a wholly owned subsidiary of FINCANTIERI S.p.A. Headquartered in Trieste, Italy, FINCANTIERI is one of the world's largest shipbuilding groups and has, over its 200 years of maritime history, built more than 7,000 vessels.

www.vard.com