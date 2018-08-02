Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Vard Holdings Ltd    VARD   SG2C47963963

VARD HOLDINGS LTD (VARD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Vard : Proposed Voluntary Delisting Of Vard Holdings Limited - Date Of Suspension Of Trading

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2018 | 04:19pm CEST

VARD HOLDINGS LIMITED (Company Registration No.: 201012504K) (Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

PROPOSED VOLUNTARY DELISTING OF VARD HOLDINGS LIMITED - DATE OF SUSPENSION OF TRADING

INTRODUCTION

The Board of Directors of Vard Holdings Limited (the "Company") refers to:

  • (a) the circular dated 9 July 2018 (the "Delisting Circular") issued by the Company to its shareholders ("Shareholders") in connection with the proposed voluntary delisting of the Company pursuant to Rules 1307 and 1309 of the listing manual (the "Listing Manual") of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "Delisting"); and

  • (b) the announcement made by Citigroup Global Markets Singapore Pte. Ltd., for and on behalf of, Fincantieri Oil & Gas S.p.A. (the "Offeror"), on 25 July 2018 in relation to, inter alia, the extension of the closing date for the exit offer to 5.30 p.m. (Singapore time) on 8 August 2018 or such later date(s) as may be announced from time to time by or on behalf of the Offeror ("25 July Announcement").

All capitalised terms used and not defined herein shall have the same meanings given to them in the Delisting Circular, unless otherwise expressly stated or the context otherwise requires.

DATE OF SUSPENSION OF TRADING

The Company has consulted with the SGX-ST and wishes to announce that the suspension of trading of the Shares will take place immediately after the close of the Exit Offer. Accordingly, based on the Closing Date as announced in the 25 July Announcement, the Company wishes to announce that the expected date and time for the suspension of trading of the Shares will be 9.00 a.m. on 10 August 2018 (or such other date(s) as may be announced from time to time by or on behalf of the Company).

SHAREHOLDERS SHOULD NOTE THAT IF THEY PURCHASE SCRIPLESS SHARES CLOSE TO OR ON THE CLOSING DATE, SUCH SHARES MAY NOT BE CREDITED IN THEIR SECURITIES ACCOUNT WITH THE CDP IN TIME FOR THEM TO ACCEPT THE EXIT OFFER.

RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

The directors of the Company (including any who may have delegated detailed supervision of the preparation of this Announcement) have taken all reasonable care to ensure that the facts stated and all opinions expressed in this Announcement which relate to the Company are fair and accurate and that, where appropriate, no materialfacts which relate to the Company have been omitted from this Announcement, and the directors of the Company jointly and severally accept responsibility accordingly.

Where any information which relates to the Company has been extracted or reproduced from published or otherwise publicly available sources, the sole responsibility of the directors of the Company has been to ensure through reasonable enquiries that such information is accurately and correctly extracted from such sources or, as the case may be, reflected or reproduced in this Announcement.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

VARD HOLDINGS LIMITED

Roy Reite

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer 2 August 2018

Disclaimer

Vard Holdings Limited published this content on 02 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2018 14:14:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VARD HOLDINGS LTD
04:19pVARD : Proposed Voluntary Delisting Of Vard Holdings Limited - Date Of Suspensio..
PU
05:57aVARD : Dealings Disclosure Announcement
PU
07/31VARD : Dealings Disclosure Announcement
PU
07/29VARD : Dealings Disclosure Announcement
PU
07/26VARD : Dealings Disclosure Announcement
PU
07/25VARD : Exit Offer Declared Unconditional In All Respects And Level Of Acceptance..
PU
07/24REPLACE - EXTRAORDINARY/ SPECIAL GEN : : Voluntary
PU
07/24VARD : Dealings Disclosure Announcement
PU
07/24VARD : Confirms Cruise Contracts
PU
07/23VARD : Subsidiary Seaonics Secures Contracts For Equipment Packages
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/01VARD HOLDINGS LTD 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017VARD HOLDINGS LTD 2017 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales 2018 0
Capi. / Sales 2019 -
Capitalization 1 768 M
Chart VARD HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Vard Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VARD HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,16  NOK
Spread / Average Target -23%
Managers
NameTitle
Roy Reite President, CEO & Executive Director
Giuseppe Coronella Chairman
Magne O. Bakke Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Geir Ingebrigtsen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sung Hyon Sok Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VARD HOLDINGS LTD0.00%216
KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED-5.99%9 151
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO LTD--.--%6 517
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO.,LTD--.--%3 611
SEMBCORP MARINE LTD0.00%2 801
YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING HOLDINGS LTD-36.73%2 754
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.