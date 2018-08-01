Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Varta AG    VAR1   DE000A0TGJ55

VARTA AG (VAR1)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

VARTA AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2018 | 01:35pm CEST

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: VARTA AG
VARTA AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

01.08.2018 / 13:30
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
VARTA AG
Daimlerstraße 1
73479 Ellwangen
Germany

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name: City and country of registered office:
SMALLCAP World Fund, Inc. Baltimore, Maryland
United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
27 Jul 2018

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation 5.24 % 0 % 5.24 % 38200000
Previous notification 3.13 % 0 % 3.13 % /

7. Notified details of the resulting situation
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN absolute in %
  direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A0TGJ55 2003282 0 5.24 % 0 %
Total 2003282 5.24 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more) Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
 

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

Date of general meeting:
Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 


01.08.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: VARTA AG
Daimlerstraße 1
73479 Ellwangen
Germany
Internet: www.varta-ag.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

709907  01.08.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=709907&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VARTA AG
01:35pVARTA AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Se..
EQ
07/25VARTA AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Se..
EQ
05/09VARTA AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/04VARTA AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
04/25VARTA AG : Quarterly Statement Q1 2018
EQ
04/18VARTA AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and ..
EQ
04/13RESIDENTIAL SOLAR ENERGY STORAGE SYS : Key players profiled in this report are M..
AQ
04/09VARTA : Acquisition of the VARTA Battery
AQ
04/03VARTA AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports acco..
EQ
03/19VARTA AG : VARTA AG keeps on growing with a very successful year in 2017
EQ
More news
Chart VARTA AG
Duration : Period :
Varta AG Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VARTA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 23,8 €
Spread / Average Target 0,13%
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Schein Chief Executive Officer
Michael Tojner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Steffen Munz Chief Financial Officer
Franz Guggenberger Member-Supervisory Board
Georg Blumauer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VARTA AG0.00%1 090
ENERGIZER HOLDINGS INC32.72%3 883
ENERSYS17.87%3 345
SUNWODA ELECTRONIC CO LTD--.--%2 008
VOLTRONIC POWER TECHNOLOGY CORP--.--%1 367
SIMPLO TECHNOLOGY CO LTD--.--%1 072
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.