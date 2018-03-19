Log in
03/19/2018 | 07:05am CET

DGAP-News: VARTA AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
VARTA AG: VARTA AG keeps on growing with a very successful year in 2017

19.03.2018 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ellwangen, 19th March 2018


CORPORATE NEWS

VARTA AG keeps on growing with a very successful year in 2017


VARTA AG presents preliminary (unaudited) figures for the 2017 financial year.

VARTA AG has completed the 2017 financial year very successfully and significantly increased its sales growth. The sales of the VARTA AG-Group increased by around 13.3 % from EUR 213.8 million to EUR 242.2 million. The Microbatteries and Power & Energy segments both grew significantly year-on-year. The Microbatteries segment further expanded its leading position for hearing aid batteries in a structurally growing market. Moreover, high demand for wireless lifestyle products such as headsets or other wearable applications has led to a significant increase in sales of rechargeable lithium-ion batteries. In the Power & Energy segment, sales growth is primarily attributable to the highly successful development of stationary energy storage systems. By the scaling of our business model, the result has increased overproportionately in relation to sales.

VARTA AG is looking very positively into 2018. The complete audited consolidated figures for 2017 will be published on April 10th 2018.

Herbert Schein, CEO of VARTA AG emphasizes: "We are very pleased about the successful 2017 financial year and the good start into 2018. We have started implementing our investment program to expand our production capacity immediately after the IPO. This will create the conditions for accelerating our sales growth."

 

About VARTA AG

As the parent company of the Group, VARTA AG is active in the business segments Microbatteries and Power & Energy through its operating subsidiaries VARTA Microbattery GmbH and VARTA Storage GmbH. Already today an innovation leader in the microbattery sector and one of the market leaders for hearing-aid microbatteries, VARTA Microbattery GmbH also aspires to market leadership for lithium-ion batteries in wearables and particularly headphones. VARTA Storage GmbH focuses on intelligent energy solutions for customized battery storage systems for OEM customers and the design, system integration and assembly of stationary lithium-ion energy storage systems. The VARTA AG Group's operating subsidiaries are currently active in more than 75 countries around the world, with five production and assembly facilities in Europe and Asia as well as distribution centers in Asia, Europe and the United States.


Investor Relations Contact

Dafne Sanac
Mobile: +49 152 28 84 74 05
E-Mail: [email protected]


19.03.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: VARTA AG
Daimlerstraße 1
73479 Ellwangen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)791-921-0
E-mail: [email protected]
Internet: www.varta-ag.com
ISIN: DE000A0TGJ55
WKN: A0TGJ5
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

665271  19.03.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=665271&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
