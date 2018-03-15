Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Vascular Biogenics Ltd    VBLT   IL0011327454

VASCULAR BIOGENICS LTD (VBLT)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Vascular Biogenics Ltd : Vascular Biogenics Ltd. to Host Earnings Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2018 | 11:37am CET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2018 / Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ: VBLT) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q4 Earnings Call to be held on March 15, 2018, at 8:30 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/23087

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VASCULAR BIOGENICS LTD
11:37aVASCULAR BIOGENICS LTD : Vascular Biogenics Ltd. to Host Earnings Call
AC
03/09VBL Therapeutics to Report Fiscal 2017 Results on March 15
GL
02/08VBL Therapeutics Receives Milestone Payment From NanoCarrier Under Licensing ..
GL
01/03VBL Therapeutics Announces the Appointments of Susan Kelley and David Hasting..
GL
2017VBL Therapeutics Announces First Patient in Pivotal Phase 3 Study of VB-111 i..
GL
2017New Biomarker Data Supports Direct Link between VB-111’s Dual Mechanism..
GL
2017VBL Therapeutics to Present at the Piper Jaffray 29th Annual Healthcare Confe..
GL
2017VBL Therapeutics Prices  2.5 Million Ordinary Share Offering
GL
2017VBL Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of 2.5 Million Shares of ..
GL
2017VBL Therapeutics Announces Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results
GL
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/13VBL Fails Phase 3 Brain Cancer Study, Should Be Avoided 
03/123 THINGS IN BIOTECH, MARCH 11 : Aradigm Retries, Pfizer Glides, VBL Crashes 
03/09Biotech Forum Daily Digest For March 9th 
03/09YOUR DAILY PHARMA SCOOP : Progenics Rallies, Merck To Partner With Eisai, Teva U.. 
03/09Premarket analyst action - healthcare 
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 10,0 M
EBIT 2017 -23,4 M
Net income 2017 -13,1 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018
Capi. / Sales 2017 7,21x
Capi. / Sales 2018 15,9x
Capitalization 72,1 M
Chart VASCULAR BIOGENICS LTD
Duration : Period :
Vascular Biogenics Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | VBLT | IL0011327454 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends VASCULAR BIOGENICS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 5,00 $
Spread / Average Target 106%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dror Harats Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bennett M. Shapiro Chairman
Eyal Breitbart Vice President-Research & Operations
Erez Feige Vice President-Business Operations
Amos Ron Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VASCULAR BIOGENICS LTD-66.20%72
GILEAD SCIENCES13.20%107 051
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS17.62%44 421
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-8.35%36 288
GENMAB21.96%12 757
BLUEBIRD BIO INC25.41%11 164
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.