VASTNED RETAIL N.V.

VASTNED RETAIL N.V. (VASTN)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 08/06 05:30:00 pm
37.675 EUR   -1.89%
06:11p VASTNED RETAIL : Adjustment to conversion price of convertible bond
PU
08/06 VASTNED RETAIL : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/01 VASTNED RETAIL : Half-Year Report 2018
PU
Vastned Retail N : Adjustment to conversion price of convertible bond

08/06/2018 | 06:11pm CEST

Vastned, the listed European retail property company focusing on venues for premium shopping, has adjusted the conversion price of the convertible bond for dividend distributions.

Vastned announces that following the 2017 final dividend distribution of € 1.41 per share and the 2018 interim dividend distribution of € 0.71 per share, the rights of the holders of the convertible bonds due 10 April 2019 issued by Vastned in 2014 (ISIN code: XS1054643983) have been adjusted, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the convertible bonds.

Effective 6 August 2018, being the ex-dividend date of the 2018 interim dividend, the calculation agent has determined that the conversion price is adjusted from € 42.67 to € 41.87.

Disclaimer

VastNed Retail NV published this content on 06 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2018 16:10:02 UTC
Latest news on VASTNED RETAIL N.V.
News from SeekingAlpha
08/02Vastned Retail NV 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/15Vastned Retail NV 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Dutch REITs Will Be Less Attractive 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 74,3 M
EBIT 2018 61,0 M
Net income 2018 55,0 M
Debt 2018 534 M
Yield 2018 5,24%
P/E ratio 2018 13,01
P/E ratio 2019 12,63
EV / Sales 2018 17,2x
EV / Sales 2019 17,3x
Capitalization 744 M
Managers
NameTitle
Taco T. J. de Groot Chief Executive Officer & Statutory Director
Marc C. van Gelder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Reinier Walta Chief Financial Officer & Statutory Director
Jeroen B. J. M. Hunfeld Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marieke Bax Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VASTNED RETAIL N.V.-5.33%861
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP3.80%55 210
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD0.00%30 418
GGP INC-7.99%20 625
SCENTRE GROUP0.95%16 648
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-6.27%10 985
