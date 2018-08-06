Vastned Retail N : Adjustment to conversion price of convertible bond

Vastned, the listed European retail property company focusing on venues for premium shopping, has adjusted the conversion price of the convertible bond for dividend distributions.

Vastned announces that following the 2017 final dividend distribution of € 1.41 per share and the 2018 interim dividend distribution of € 0.71 per share, the rights of the holders of the convertible bonds due 10 April 2019 issued by Vastned in 2014 (ISIN code: XS1054643983) have been adjusted, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the convertible bonds.

Effective 6 August 2018, being the ex-dividend date of the 2018 interim dividend, the calculation agent has determined that the conversion price is adjusted from € 42.67 to € 41.87.