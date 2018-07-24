Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Vatic Ventures Corp.    VTTCF   CA92241L4064

VATIC VENTURES CORP. (VTTCF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 07/20 04:38:49 pm
0.0906 USD   -22.76%
02:50pVatic Enters into Negotiations for Coltan Property in Sierra Leon..
NE
07/23Vatic Potash Project Update
NE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Vatic Enters into Negotiations for Coltan Property in Sierra Leone

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2018 | 02:50pm CEST

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2018) - Vatic Ventures Corp. (TSXV: VCV) (OTC Pink: VTTCF) (FSE: V8V3) (the "Company" or "Vatic") is pleased to announce that it has entered into negotiations with a private Sierra Leone company to earn a majority interest in a columbite-tantalite ("coltan") property in the Kono district, eastern Sierra Leone, Africa. The license area totals 169.73 km2. The Kono district is a well-known mineral producing region for gold, diamonds and coltan. According to documents from the license holder that were issued by the Ministry of Mines and Mineral Resources, "columbite-tantalite is a non-conflict mineral and the license area is a non-conflict region in Sierra Leone."

Coltan in Sierra Leone is a fairly recent discovery. The Director General of the Mines Department of the country recently described coltan as the "new kid on the block" on the Sierra Leone mineral landscape. The USGS recently reported that several companies in Sierra Leone are exploring for this material and that there was small-scale production and exports in 2013/2014.*

Coltan (columbite—tantalite) is a dull black metallic ore, from which the elements niobium and tantalum are extracted. Niobium and tantalum have a wide range of uses, including refractive lenses for glasses, cameras, phones and printers. They are also used in semiconductor circuits, and capacitors for small electronic devices such as hearing aids, pacemakers, computer hard drives, automobile electronics and mobile phones. The European Commission has placed both niobium and tantalum on its 2017 list of Critical Raw Materials for the EU.

The tantalite market has experienced significant price rises in the last two years, from just over USD $120/kg to over USD $186/kg. The market for niobium has remained relatively stable the past two years at over USD $42,000 per metric ton. Vatic sees this as a strategic opportunity to diversify its project portfolio.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Pieter J. Bakker, MSc. FAusIMM, who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Nasim Tyab, Director

* USGS. 2014 Minerals Yearbook. Niobium (Columbium) and Tantalum. April 2016.

   USGS. 2015 Minerals Yearbook. Tantalum. January 2018.

ABOUT VATIC VENTURES CORP.
Vatic Ventures Corp. (www.vaticventures.com) is a junior exploration company and continues to assess new opportunities and prospects.

For further information, please contact Vatic at:

Vatic Ventures Corp.:
PHONE: (778) 373-6972
FAX: (604) 689-1288
EMAIL: [email protected]

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release." The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections.


© Newsfilecorp 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VATIC VENTURES CORP.
02:50pVatic Enters into Negotiations for Coltan Property in Sierra Leone
NE
07/23Vatic Potash Project Update
NE
More news
Chart VATIC VENTURES CORP.
Duration : Period :
Vatic Ventures Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Gerald D. Wright Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nasim Tyab President & Director
Thomas R. Wilson Chief Financial Officer
Terrence Barry Coughlan Independent Director
Matthew Mikulic Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VATIC VENTURES CORP.0.00%0
BHP BILLITON PLC5.76%122 088
BHP BILLITON LIMITED11.30%122 088
RIO TINTO3.08%94 856
RIO TINTO LIMITED5.37%94 856
ANGLO AMERICAN3.56%29 512
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.