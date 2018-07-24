VBARE Iberian Properties SOCIMI : Acquisition of real estate asset (24.07.18)

THIS RELEVANT FACT IS A TRANSLATION OF THE SPANISH VERSION. IN CASE OF ANY

DISCREPANCIES, THE SPANISH VERSION SHALL PREVAIL.

Madrid, 24 July 2018

Pursuant to the terms set forth in Article 17 of EU Regulation No. 596/2014 with regard to abuse of markets and Article 228 of the Consolidated Text of the Stock Exchange Law, approved by Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015 dated October 23 and other related provisions, as well as Notice 15/2016 of the Mercado Alternativo Bursátil ("MAB"), VBARE Iberian Properties SOCIMI, S.A.

(the "Company" or "VBARE") hereby publishes the following:

RELEVANT FACT

In relation to the Relevant Fact published on June 19, VBARE has formalized today the purchase of a building of 11 apartments and a commercial premise located in a building located at Don Quijote Street in the city of Madrid. The estimated total investment amounts to 1,580 thousand euros (including 368 thousand euros of transaction costs and refurbishment costs).

The Company estimates a net return of approximately 5% once it is fully occupied at market rents.

We remain at your disposal for any clarification that may be necessary.

Mr. Íñigo Sánchez del Campo Basagoiti

Non-Board Secretary of the Board of Directors VBARE Iberian Properties SOCIMI, S.A.

