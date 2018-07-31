Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  VBARE Iberian Properties SOCIMI SA       ES0105196002

VBARE IBERIAN PROPERTIES SOCIMI SA
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

VBARE Iberian Properties SOCIMI : FINANCING FORMALIZATION WITH MORTGAGE GUARANTEE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2018 | 09:18pm CEST

THIS RELEVANT FACT IS A TRANSLATION OF THE SPANISH VERSION. IN CASE OF ANY

DISCREPANCIES, THE SPANISH VERSION SHALL PREVAIL.

Madrid, 31 July, 2018

Pursuant to the terms set forth in Article 17 of EU Regulation No. 596/2014 with regard to abuse of markets and Article 228 of the Consolidated Text of the Stock Exchange Law, approved by Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015 dated October 23 and other related provisions, as well as Notice 15/2016 of the Mercado Alternativo Bursátil ("MAB"), VBARE Iberian Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (the "Company" or "VBARE")hereby publishes the following:

RELEVANT FACT

VBARE, has formalized in public deed three (3) mortgage loans on 42 apartments and one local premise located on the streets Concordia 5 in Móstoles, Margaritas 15 in Madrid and Eugenio Gross 41 in Málaga, for a total nominal amount of 2,310,000 euros in order to continue with the growth plan for the acquisition of new assets with the criteria established in the investment strategy.

The conditions and structure of the operation are the following:

  • - Amount: 2,310,000 euros.

  • - Financing bank: Banco Sabadell, S.A.

  • - Term: maturity on September 30, 2030.

  • - Interest rate: fixed rate of 1.8%.

-Amortization schedule: 1% progressive amortization with a final bullet quota of 24.5%.-Guarantee: The aforementioned 42 apartments and one local premise with an appraisal valueof 4,717,230 euro.

We remain at your disposal for any clarification that may be necessary.

Mr. Íñigo Sánchez del Campo Basagoiti

Non-Board Secretary of the Board of Directors VBARE Iberian Properties SOCIMI, S.A.

1

Disclaimer

VBARE Iberian Properties SOCIMI SA published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 19:17:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VBARE IBERIAN PROPERTIES S
09:18pVBARE IBERIAN PROPERTIES SOCIMI : Financing formalization with mortgage guarante..
PU
07/30VBARE IBERIAN PROPERTIES SOCIMI : Resolution adopted by the Board of Directors f..
PU
07/27VBARE IBERIAN PROPERTIES SOCIMI : Financial Information 1st Semester 2018
PU
07/24VBARE IBERIAN PROPERTIES SOCIMI : Update Significant participations and of admin..
PU
07/24VBARE IBERIAN PROPERTIES SOCIMI : Acquisition of real estate asset (24.07.18)
PU
07/20VBARE IBERIAN PROPERTIES SOCIMI : Trading incorporation of the shares derived fr..
PU
05/29RELEVANT FACT : Resolutions adopted in the Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting (2..
PU
02/23VBARE IBERIAN PROPERTIES SOCIMI : Call for General Shareholderrs' Meeting on 26t..
PU
2017VBARE IBERIAN PROPERTIES SOCIMI : Interim Consolidated Financial Statements June..
PU
2017VBARE IBERIAN PROPERTIES SOCIMI : Interim Consolidated Financial Statements Marc..
PU
More news
Managers
NameTitle
Fernando Acuna Chairman
Juan M. Soldado Huertas Secretary & Director
Juan José Nieto Bueso Independent Director
Yeshayau Manne Independent Director
Yair Ephrati Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VBARE IBERIAN PROPERTIES SOCIMI SA0
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL0.00%24 600
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES-3.50%23 894
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY-1.90%11 278
UDR INC.-3.82%9 955
CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST-1.94%8 709
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.