VBARE Iberian Properties SOCIMI : FINANCING FORMALIZATION WITH MORTGAGE GUARANTEE

Madrid, 31 July, 2018

Pursuant to the terms set forth in Article 17 of EU Regulation No. 596/2014 with regard to abuse of markets and Article 228 of the Consolidated Text of the Stock Exchange Law, approved by Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015 dated October 23 and other related provisions, as well as Notice 15/2016 of the Mercado Alternativo Bursátil ("MAB"), VBARE Iberian Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (the "Company" or "VBARE")hereby publishes the following:

RELEVANT FACT

VBARE, has formalized in public deed three (3) mortgage loans on 42 apartments and one local premise located on the streets Concordia 5 in Móstoles, Margaritas 15 in Madrid and Eugenio Gross 41 in Málaga, for a total nominal amount of 2,310,000 euros in order to continue with the growth plan for the acquisition of new assets with the criteria established in the investment strategy.

The conditions and structure of the operation are the following:

- Amount: 2,310,000 euros.

- Financing bank: Banco Sabadell, S.A.

- Term: maturity on September 30, 2030.

- Interest rate: fixed rate of 1.8%.

-Amortization schedule: 1% progressive amortization with a final bullet quota of 24.5%.-Guarantee: The aforementioned 42 apartments and one local premise with an appraisal valueof 4,717,230 euro.

