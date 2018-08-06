Vector : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) today announced financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018.

GAAP Financial Results

Second quarter of 2018 revenues were $481.5 million, compared to revenues of $472.0 million in the second quarter of 2017. The Company recorded operating income of $61.9 million in the second quarter of 2018, compared to operating income of $74.3 million in the second quarter of 2017. Net income attributed to Vector Group Ltd. for the second quarter of 2018 was $17.8 million, or $0.12 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $26.8 million, or $0.19 per diluted common share, in the second quarter of 2017.

For the six months ended June 30, 2018 revenues were $910.5 million, compared to revenues of $887.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2017. The Company recorded operating income of $109.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018, compared to operating income of $127.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2017. Net income attributed to Vector Group Ltd. for the six months ended June 30, 2018 was $25.0 million, or $0.16 per diluted common share, compared to a net income of $22.6 million, or $0.15 per diluted common share, for the six months ended June 30, 2017.

Adoption of accounting standards. Effective January 1, 2018, the Company has adopted several new accounting standards that impact financial reporting for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018. The new standards were Accounting Standards Updates (“ASU”) 2014-09 (Topic 606), and 2016-08, which relate to revenue recognition; ASU 2016-01 and ASU 2018-03, which relate to the Company’s investments in equity securities; and 2017-07, which relates to accounting for the Company’s defined benefit pension plans. The adoption of ASU 2017-07 was retrospective and certain categories in the Company’s Statement of Operations were revised, including operating, selling, administrative and general expenses, operating income and other income; therefore these financial metrics, as well as non-GAAP financial measures, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Operating Income, and Adjusted Operating Income for the Tobacco Segment, for the last twelve months ended June 30, 2018 and the three and six months ended June 30, 2017 contained in this press release do not agree with the Company’s previously issued earnings press releases (August 8, 2017 and March 1, 2018). The impact of the adoption of ASU 2017-07 on selling, general, and administrative expense, operating income, other income and Adjusted EBITDA was reported in the Company’s Form 8-K dated June 14, 2018. In addition, ASU 2014-09 (Topic 606), ASU 2016-08, ASU 2016-01 and ASU 2018-03 were applied using the modified retrospective method and resulted in a cumulative adjustment to beginning stockholder’s deficiency at January 1, 2018. The Company’s Statement of Operations for the periods ending prior to January 1, 2018, including the three months ended March 31, 2017, June 30, 2017, September 30, 2017 and December 31, 2017 have not been adjusted to reflect the adoption of these standards, which results in limited comparability between 2018 and 2017 operating results.

Segment changes. As a result of a significant reduction in the Company’s E-Cigarette business, results from the E-Cigarette segment are now included in the Corporate and Other Segment and 2017 information has been recast to conform to the 2018 presentation.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP financial measures also include adjustments for purchase accounting associated with the Company’s 2013 acquisition of an additional 20.59% interest in Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, litigation related expenses and awards, settlements of long-standing disputes related to the Master Settlement Agreement in the Tobacco segment, restructuring and pension settlement expense in the Tobacco segment, stock-based compensation expense (for purposes of Adjusted EBITDA only) and non-cash interest expense associated with the Company’s convertible debt. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial results to the comparable GAAP financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017 are included in Tables 2 through 7.

Three months ended June 30, 2018 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2017

Second quarter of 2018 Adjusted EBITDA attributed to Vector Group (as described in Table 2 attached hereto) were $65.1 million compared to $76.8 million for the second quarter of 2017.

Adjusted Net Income (as described in Table 3 attached hereto) was $26.4 million or $0.19 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2018 and $32.7 million or $0.24 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2017.

Adjusted Operating Income (as described in Table 4 attached hereto) was $60.0 million for the second quarter of 2018 compared to $74.8 million for the second quarter of 2017.

Six months ended June 30, 2018 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2017

Adjusted EBITDA attributed to Vector Group Ltd. (as described in Table 2 attached hereto) were $118.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018 compared to $138.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2017.

Adjusted Net Income (as described in Table 3 attached hereto) was $34.4 million or $0.23 per diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2018 and $51.2 million or $0.36 per diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2017.

Adjusted Operating Income (as described in Table 4 attached hereto) was $102.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018 compared to $129.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2017.

Tobacco Segment Financial Results

For the second quarter of 2018, the Tobacco segment had revenues of $274.8 million, compared to $272.2 million for the second quarter of 2017.

For the six months ended June 30, 2018, the Tobacco segment had revenues of $541.9 million, compared to $529.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2017. The increase in revenues was primarily due to a 1.7% increase in unit sales volume.

Operating Income from the Tobacco segment was $62.5 million and $125.9 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 compared to $64.3 million and $123.9 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017, respectively.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Tobacco Adjusted Operating Income (as described in Table 5 attached hereto) for the second quarter of 2018 and 2017 was $60.2 million and $64.4 million, respectively. Tobacco Adjusted Operating Income for the six months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017 was $120.2 million and $124.7 million, respectively.

For the second quarter of 2018, the Tobacco segment had conventional cigarette (wholesale) shipments of approximately 2.30 billion units compared to 2.29 billion units for the second quarter of 2017. For the six months ended June 30, 2018, the Tobacco segment had conventional cigarette (wholesale) shipments of approximately 4.54 billion units compared to 4.46 billion units for the six months ended June 30, 2017.

Liggett’s retail market share increased to 4.1% for both the second quarter of 2018 and for the six months ended June 30, 2018 compared to 3.8% for the comparable 2017 periods. Compared to the second quarter of 2017, Liggett’s retail shipments increased 4.3% while the overall industry’s retail shipments declined by 2.7%. Compared to the six months ended June 30, 2017, Liggett’s retail shipments increased 2.4% while the overall industry’s retail shipments declined by 4.7%, according to data from Management Science Associates, Inc.

Real Estate Segment Financial Results

For the second quarter of 2018, the Real Estate segment had revenues of $206.7 million, compared to $199.8 million for the second quarter of 2017. For the six months ended June 30, 2018, the Real Estate segment had revenues of $368.5 million, compared to $357.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2017. For the second quarter of 2018, the Real Estate segment reported net income of $2.9 million, compared to a net income of $16.0 million for the second quarter of 2017. For the six months ended June 30, 2018, the Real Estate segment reported a net loss of $5.6 million, compared to net income of $23.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2017.

Douglas Elliman’s results are included in Vector Group Ltd.’s Real Estate segment. For the second quarter of 2018, Douglas Elliman had revenues of $205.6 million, compared to $198.7 million for the second quarter of 2017. For the six months ended June 30, 2018, Douglas Elliman had revenues of $365.0 million, compared to $354.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2017. For the second quarter of 2018, Douglas Elliman reported net income of $5.9 million, compared to a net income of $16.1 million for the second quarter of 2017. For the six months ended June 30, 2018, Douglas Elliman reported a net loss of $2.2 million, compared to net income of $16.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2017.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

For the second quarter of 2018, Real Estate Adjusted EBITDA attributed to the Company (as described in Table 6 attached hereto) were $5.8 million, compared to $13.3 million for the second quarter of 2017.

For the six months ended June 30, 2018, Real Estate Adjusted EBITDA attributed to the Company were $0.7 million, compared to $15.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2017.

Douglas Elliman’s results are included in Vector Group Ltd.’s Real Estate segment. For the second quarter of 2018, Douglas Elliman’s Adjusted EBITDA (as described in Table 7 attached hereto) were $8.4 million ($5.9 million attributed to the Company), compared to $18.2 million ($12.9 million attributed to the Company) for the second quarter of 2017.

For the six months ended June 30, 2018, Douglas Elliman’s Adjusted EBITDA were negative $0.2 million (negative $0.2 million attributed to the Company), compared to $20.0 million ($14.1 million attributed to the Company) for the six months ended June 30, 2017.

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2018, Douglas Elliman achieved closed sales of approximately $7.5 billion and $13.6 billion, compared to $7.2 billion and $12.7 billion for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Operating Income, Tobacco Adjusted Operating Income, New Valley LLC Adjusted EBITDA and Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC Adjusted EBITDA (“the Non-GAAP Financial Measures”) are financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). The Company believes that the Non-GAAP Financial Measures are important measures that supplement discussions and analysis of its results of operations and enhances an understanding of its operating performance. The Company believes the Non-GAAP Financial Measures provide investors and analysts with a useful measure of operating results unaffected by differences in capital structures and ages of related assets among otherwise comparable companies.

Management uses the Non-GAAP Financial Measures as measures to review and assess operating performance of the Company’s business, and management and investors should review both the overall performance (GAAP net income) and the operating performance (the Non-GAAP Financial Measures) of the Company’s business. While management considers the Non-GAAP Financial Measures to be important, they should be considered in addition to, but not as substitutes for or superior to, other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as operating income, net income and cash flows from operations. In addition, the Non-GAAP Financial Measures are susceptible to varying calculations and the Company’s measurement of the Non-GAAP Financial Measures may not be comparable to those of other companies. Attached hereto as Tables 2 through 7 is information relating to the Company’s Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017.

Vector Group is a holding company that indirectly owns Liggett Group LLC and Vector Tobacco Inc. and directly owns New Valley LLC, which owns a controlling interest in Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC. Additional information concerning the company is available on the Company’s website, www.VectorGroupLtd.com.

[Financial Tables Follow]

TABLE 1 VECTOR GROUP LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues: Tobacco* $ 274,833 $ 272,177 $ 541,949 $ 529,631 Real estate 206,655 199,812 368,505 357,566 Total revenues 481,488 471,989 910,454 887,197 Expenses: Cost of sales: Tobacco* 192,761 186,907 377,723 362,661 Real estate 140,005 127,987 249,318 228,156 Total cost of sales 332,766 314,894 627,041 590,817 Operating, selling, administrative and general expenses 86,336 82,693 175,412 166,972 Litigation settlement and judgment expense (income) 525 102 (1,944 ) 1,687 Operating income 61,861 74,300 109,945 127,721 Other income (expenses): Interest expense (48,421 ) (46,691 ) (94,368 ) (92,912 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — (34,110 ) Change in fair value of derivatives embedded within convertible debt 10,717 8,134 21,284 16,705 Equity in (losses) earnings from real estate ventures (2,112 ) 15,291 (8,672 ) 26,404 Equity in earnings (losses) from investments 4,813 (1,459 ) 5,975 (2,520 ) Net gain recognized on equity securities 3,236 — 491 — Other, net 1,662 798 2,713 2,078 Income before provision for income taxes 31,756 50,373 37,368 43,366 Income tax expense 12,760 18,827 14,708 16,045 Net income 18,996 31,546 22,660 27,321 Net (income) loss attributed to non-controlling interest (1,178 ) (4,735 ) 2,369 (4,737 ) Net income attributed to Vector Group Ltd. $ 17,818 $ 26,811 $ 25,029 $ 22,584 Per basic common share: Net income applicable to common share attributed to Vector Group Ltd. $ 0.12 $ 0.19 $ 0.16 $ 0.15 Per diluted common share: Net income applicable to common share attributed to Vector Group Ltd. $ 0.12 $ 0.19 $ 0.16 $ 0.15 Dividends declared per share $ 0.40 $ 0.38 $ 0.80 $ 0.76

* Revenues and cost of sales include federal excise taxes of $115,970, $115,194, $228,771 and $224,562, respectively.

TABLE 2 VECTOR GROUP LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA (Unaudited) (Dollars in Thousands) LTM Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, 2018 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net income attributed to Vector Group Ltd. $ 87,017 $ 17,818 $ 26,811 $ 25,029 $ 22,584 Interest expense 175,141 48,421 46,691 94,368 92,912 Income tax (benefit) expense (2,919 ) 12,760 18,827 14,708 16,045 Net (loss) income attributed to non-controlling interest (928 ) 1,178 4,735 (2,369 ) 4,737 Depreciation and amortization 18,308 4,749 4,613 9,336 9,642 EBITDA $ 276,619 $ 84,926 $ 101,677 $ 141,072 $ 145,920 Change in fair value of derivatives embedded within convertible debt (a) (40,498 ) (10,717 ) (8,134 ) (21,284 ) (16,705 ) Equity in (earnings) losses from investments (b) (7,730 ) (4,813 ) 1,459 (5,975 ) 2,520 Net gain recognized on equity securities (491 ) (3,236 ) — (491 ) — Equity in losses (earnings) from real estate ventures (c) 13,681 2,112 (15,291 ) 8,672 (26,404 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — — 34,110 Stock-based compensation expense (d) 9,701 2,456 3,020 4,840 6,026 Litigation settlement and judgment expense (income) (e) 2,960 525 102 (1,944 ) 1,687 Impact of MSA settlement (f) (8,124 ) (2,808 ) — (6,298 ) (895 ) Purchase accounting adjustments (g) (1,998 ) 179 144 361 257 Other, net (5,401 ) (1,662 ) (798 ) (2,713 ) (2,078 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 238,719 $ 66,962 $ 82,179 $ 116,240 $ 144,438 Adjusted EBITDA attributed to non-controlling interest 46 (1,906 ) (5,347 ) 1,790 (5,832 ) Adjusted EBITDA attributed to Vector Group Ltd. $ 238,765 $ 65,056 $ 76,832 $ 118,030 $ 138,606 Adjusted EBITDA by Segment Tobacco $ 247,976 $ 62,328 $ 66,737 $ 124,307 $ 129,512 Real Estate (h) 5,956 8,464 18,643 (294 ) 21,598 Corporate and Other (15,213 ) (3,830 ) (3,201 ) (7,773 ) (6,672 ) Total $ 238,719 $ 66,962 $ 82,179 $ 116,240 $ 144,438 Adjusted EBITDA Attributed to Vector Group Ltd. by Segment Tobacco $ 247,976 $ 62,328 $ 66,737 $ 124,307 $ 129,512 Real Estate (i) 6,002 6,558 13,296 1,496 15,766 Corporate and Other (15,213 ) (3,830 ) (3,201 ) (7,773 ) (6,672 ) Total $ 238,765 $ 65,056 $ 76,832 $ 118,030 $ 138,606

a. Represents income recognized from changes in the fair value of the derivatives embedded in the Company’s convertible debt. b. Represents equity in (earnings) losses recognized from investments that the Company accounts for under the equity method. c. Represents equity in losses (earnings) recognized from the Company’s investment in certain real estate businesses that are not consolidated in its financial results. d. Represents amortization of stock-based compensation. e. Represents accruals for settlements of judgment expenses in the Engle progeny tobacco litigation and proceeds received from a litigation award at Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC. f. Represents the Company’s tobacco segment’s settlement of a long-standing dispute related to the Master Settlement Agreement. g. Amounts represent purchase accounting adjustments recorded in the periods presented in connection with the increase of the Company’s ownership of Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, which occurred in 2013. h. Includes Adjusted EBITDA for Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC of $5,905 for the last twelve months ended June 30, 2018 and $8,379, $18,225, negative $224 and $19,981 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively. Amounts reported in this footnote reflect 100% of Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC’s entire Adjusted EBITDA. i. Includes Adjusted EBITDA for Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC less non-controlling interest of $4,169 for the last twelve months ended June 30, 2018 and $5,915, $12,865, negative $158 and $14,105 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively. Amounts reported in this footnote have adjusted Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC’s Adjusted EBITDA for non-controlling interest.

TABLE 3 VECTOR GROUP LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net income attributed to Vector Group Ltd. $ 17,818 $ 26,811 $ 25,029 $ 22,584 Change in fair value of derivatives embedded within convertible debt (10,717 ) (8,134 ) (21,284 ) (16,705 ) Non-cash amortization of debt discount on convertible debt 20,386 13,426 38,579 25,479 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — 34,110 Litigation settlement and judgment expense, net (a) 525 102 (1,218 ) 1,687 Impact of MSA settlement (b) (2,808 ) — (6,298 ) (895 ) Impact of interest expense capitalized to real estate ventures 4,324 4,212 2,371 3,767 Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC purchase accounting adjustments (c) 268 251 533 572 Total adjustments 11,978 9,857 12,683 48,015 Tax expense related to adjustments (3,351 ) (3,944 ) (3,339 ) (19,436 ) Adjusted Net Income attributed to Vector Group Ltd. $ 26,445 $ 32,724 $ 34,373 $ 51,163 Per diluted common share: Adjusted Net Income applicable to common shares attributed to Vector Group Ltd. $ 0.19 $ 0.24 $ 0.23 $ 0.36

a. Represents accruals for settlements of judgment expenses in the Engle progeny tobacco litigation and proceeds received from a litigation award at Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, net of non-controlling interest. b. Represents the Company’s tobacco segment’s settlement of a long-standing dispute related to the Master Settlement Agreement. c. Represents 70.59% of purchase accounting adjustments in the periods presented for assets acquired in connection with the increase of the Company’s ownership of Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, which occurred in 2013.

TABLE 4 VECTOR GROUP LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in Thousands) LTM Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, 2018 2018 2017 2018 2017 Operating income $ 217,872 $ 61,861 $ 74,300 $ 109,945 $ 127,721 Litigation settlement and judgment expense (income) (a) 2,960 525 102 (1,944 ) 1,687 Impact of MSA settlement (b) (8,124 ) (2,808 ) — (6,298 ) (895 ) Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC purchase accounting adjustments (c) (1,188 ) 380 355 755 810 Total adjustments (6,352 ) (1,903 ) 457 (7,487 ) 1,602 Adjusted Operating Income (d) $ 211,520 $ 59,958 $ 74,757 $ 102,458 $ 129,323

a. Represents accruals for settlements of judgment expenses in the Engle progeny tobacco litigation and proceeds received from a litigation award at Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC. b. Represents the Company’s tobacco segment’s settlement of a long-standing dispute related to the Master Settlement Agreement. c. Amounts represent purchase accounting adjustments recorded in the periods presented in connection with the increase of the Company’s ownership of Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, which occurred in 2013. d. Does not include a reduction for 29.41% non-controlling interest in Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC.

TABLE 5 VECTOR GROUP LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF TOBACCO ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME AND TOBACCO ADJUSTED EBITDA (Unaudited) (Dollars in Thousands) LTM Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, 2018 2018 2017 2018 2017 Tobacco Adjusted Operating Income: Operating income from tobacco segment $ 242,401 $ 62,515 $ 64,281 $ 125,926 $ 123,925 Litigation settlement and judgment expense (a) 5,429 525 102 525 1,687 Impact of MSA settlement (b) (8,124 ) (2,808 ) — (6,298 ) (895 ) Total adjustments (2,695 ) (2,283 ) 102 (5,773 ) 792 Tobacco Adjusted Operating Income $ 239,706 $ 60,232 $ 64,383 $ 120,153 $ 124,717

LTM Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, 2018 2018 2017 2018 2017 Tobacco Adjusted EBITDA: Operating income from tobacco segment $ 242,401 $ 62,515 $ 64,281 $ 125,926 $ 123,925 Litigation settlement and judgment expense (a) 5,429 525 102 525 1,687 Impact of MSA settlement (b) (8,124 ) (2,808 ) — (6,298 ) (895 ) Total adjustments (2,695 ) (2,283 ) 102 (5,773 ) 792 Tobacco Adjusted Operating Income 239,706 60,232 64,383 120,153 124,717 Depreciation and amortization 8,185 2,075 2,333 4,112 4,753 Stock-based compensation expense 85 21 21 42 42 Total adjustments 8,270 2,096 2,354 4,154 4,795 Tobacco Adjusted EBITDA $ 247,976 $ 62,328 $ 66,737 $ 124,307 $ 129,512

a. Represents accruals for settlements of judgment expenses in the Engle progeny tobacco litigation. b. Represents the Company’s tobacco segment’s settlement of a long-standing dispute related to the Master Settlement Agreement.

TABLE 6 VECTOR GROUP LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF REAL ESTATE SEGMENT (NEW VALLEY LLC) ADJUSTED EBITDA (Unaudited) (Dollars in Thousands) LTM Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, 2018 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net income (loss) attributed to Vector Group Ltd. from subsidiary non-guarantors (a) $ 8,857 $ 2,926 $ 16,030 $ (5,618 ) $ 23,135 Interest expense (a) 79 7 6 56 12 Income tax (benefit) expense (a) (19,907 ) (803 ) 11,367 (3,797 ) 16,320 Net (loss) income attributed to non-controlling interest (a) (928 ) 1,178 4,735 (2,369 ) 4,737 Depreciation and amortization 9,083 2,418 1,913 4,707 4,135 EBITDA $ (2,816 ) $ 5,726 $ 34,051 $ (7,021 ) $ 48,339 Loss from non-guarantors other than New Valley LLC 73 19 37 53 83 Equity in losses (earnings) from real estate ventures (b) 13,681 2,112 (15,291 ) 8,672 (26,404 ) Purchase accounting adjustments (c) (1,998 ) 179 144 361 257 Litigation settlement and judgment income (d) (2,469 ) — — (2,469 ) — Other, net (1,321 ) (336 ) (302 ) (678 ) (681 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,150 $ 7,700 $ 18,639 $ (1,082 ) $ 21,594 Adjusted EBITDA attributed to non-controlling interest 47 (1,906 ) (5,347 ) 1,790 (5,832 ) Adjusted EBITDA attributed to New Valley LLC $ 5,197 $ 5,794 $ 13,292 $ 708 $ 15,762 Adjusted EBITDA by Segment Real Estate (e) $ 5,956 $ 8,464 $ 18,643 $ (294 ) $ 21,598 Corporate and Other (806 ) (764 ) (4 ) (788 ) (4 ) Total (g) $ 5,150 $ 7,700 $ 18,639 $ (1,082 ) $ 21,594 Adjusted EBITDA Attributed to New Valley LLC by Segment Real Estate (f) $ 6,003 $ 6,558 $ 13,296 $ 1,496 $ 15,766 Corporate and Other (806 ) (764 ) (4 ) (788 ) (4 ) Total (g) $ 5,197 $ 5,794 $ 13,292 $ 708 $ 15,762

a. Amounts are derived from Vector Group Ltd.’s Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements. See Note entitled “Condensed Consolidating Financial Information” contained in Vector Group Ltd.’s Form 10-Q for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018. b. Represents equity in losses (earnings) recognized from the Company’s investment in certain real estate businesses that are not consolidated in its financial results. c. Amounts represent purchase accounting adjustments recorded in the periods presented in connection with the increase of the Company’s ownership of Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, which occurred in 2013. d. Represents proceeds received from a litigation award at Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC. e. Includes Adjusted EBITDA for Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC of $5,905 for the last twelve months ended June 30, 2018 and $8,379, $18,225, negative $224 and $19,981 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively. Amounts reported in this footnote reflect 100% of Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC’s entire Adjusted EBITDA. f. Includes Adjusted EBITDA for Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC less non-controlling interest of $4,169 for the last twelve months ended June 30, 2018 and $5,915, $12,865, negative $158 and $14,105 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively. Amounts reported in this footnote have adjusted Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC’s Adjusted EBITDA for non-controlling interest. g. New Valley’s Adjusted EBITDA does not include an allocation of Vector Group Ltd.’s “Corporate and Other” segment’s expenses (for purposes of computing Adjusted EBITDA contained in Table 2 of this press release) of $15,213 for the last twelve months ended June 30, 2018 and $3,830, $3,201, $7,773 and $6,672 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively.

TABLE 7 VECTOR GROUP LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF DOUGLAS ELLIMAN REALTY, LLC ADJUSTED EBITDA AND DOUGLAS ELLIMAN REALTY, LLC ADJUSTED EBITDA ATTRIBUTED TO REAL ESTATE SEGMENT (Unaudited) (Dollars in Thousands) LTM Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, 2018 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net income (loss) attributed to Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC $ 2,912 $ 5,905 $ 16,141 $ (2,192 ) $ 16,254 Interest expense 61 3 — 48 — Income tax expense 39 266 370 486 400 Depreciation and amortization 8,677 2,315 1,813 4,502 3,933 Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC EBITDA $ 11,689 $ 8,489 $ 18,324 $ 2,844 $ 20,587 Equity in earnings from real estate ventures (a) (1,170 ) (252 ) (265 ) (877 ) (845 ) Purchase accounting adjustments (b) (1,998 ) 179 144 361 257 Litigation settlement and judgment income (c) (2,469 ) — — (2,469 ) — Other, net (147 ) (37 ) 22 (83 ) (18 ) Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,905 $ 8,379 $ 18,225 $ (224 ) $ 19,981 Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC Adjusted EBITDA attributed to non-controlling interest (1,736 ) (2,464 ) (5,360 ) 66 (5,876 ) Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC Adjusted EBITDA attributed to Real Estate Segment $ 4,169 $ 5,915 $ 12,865 $ (158 ) $ 14,105

a. Represents equity in earnings recognized from the Company’s investment in certain real estate businesses that are not consolidated in its financial results. b. Represent purchase accounting adjustments recorded in the periods presented in connection with the increase of the Company’s ownership of Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, which occurred in 2013. c. Represents proceeds received from a litigation award at Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC.

