VECTOR LIMITED    VCT   NZVCTE0001S7

VECTOR LIMITED (VCT)
Vector : Storm update; Sunday AM

01/06/2018 | 11:49pm CET
Across the Auckland network there are still a number of storm related faults mainly affecting isolated pockets of customers.

Major restoration work is now complete, meaning substations and feeder lines are operating normally.

On the Northern electricity network, we're now seeing some incidences of customers with power but without hot water. The hot water pilot lines on the northern network can be affected by the same conditions that affect electricity lines. In many cases these incidences are not noticed until much later, as hot water cylinders retain the heat for a long time even after power supply has been interrupted.

We're also hearing new reports of outages at a local supply level as people return from their holidays to homes that may have been without power for some time.

In a small number of cases some customers have now been without power for prolonged periods. We're continuing to work through all outstanding jobs, and with our around the clock storm response now well into the third day our crews are being rotated to manage fatigue. Our focus remains on restoring power; customers without hot water should expect repairs to the hot water network from Monday.

We thank customers for their patience as we work to get power back on for everyone.

Customers can check can check vector.co.nz or our free outage app to get updates on the expected restoration time for power.

Vector Limited published this content on 07 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2018 22:49:02 UTC.

Financials ( NZD)
Sales 2018 1 195 M
EBIT 2018 318 M
Net income 2018 116 M
Debt 2018 2 332 M
Yield 2018 4,71%
P/E ratio 2018 29,91
P/E ratio 2019 28,52
EV / Sales 2018 4,85x
EV / Sales 2019 4,84x
Capitalization 3 460 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 3,40  NZD
Spread / Average Target -1,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Simon James MacKenzie Group Chief Executive Officer
Michael Peter Stiassny Chairman
Dan Molloy Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Hugh Alasdair Fletcher Independent Non-Executive Director
Dame Alison Paterson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VECTOR LIMITED2 479
ENGIE1.81%42 744
NATIONAL GRID PLC-0.77%39 673
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE3.45%37 951
SEMPRA ENERGY0.47%26 971
E.ON1.94%24 451
