Vector : Storm update; Sunday AM

Across the Auckland network there are still a number of storm related faults mainly affecting isolated pockets of customers.

Major restoration work is now complete, meaning substations and feeder lines are operating normally.

On the Northern electricity network, we're now seeing some incidences of customers with power but without hot water. The hot water pilot lines on the northern network can be affected by the same conditions that affect electricity lines. In many cases these incidences are not noticed until much later, as hot water cylinders retain the heat for a long time even after power supply has been interrupted.

We're also hearing new reports of outages at a local supply level as people return from their holidays to homes that may have been without power for some time.

In a small number of cases some customers have now been without power for prolonged periods. We're continuing to work through all outstanding jobs, and with our around the clock storm response now well into the third day our crews are being rotated to manage fatigue. Our focus remains on restoring power; customers without hot water should expect repairs to the hot water network from Monday.

We thank customers for their patience as we work to get power back on for everyone.

Customers can check can check vector.co.nz or our free outage app to get updates on the expected restoration time for power.