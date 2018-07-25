Vectrus : Recognized as 2018 Best for Vets Employer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., July 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE: VEC) announced today that Military Times selected the company for its "Best for Vets: Employers 2018" rankings. The selection identifies organizations that are supportive of veterans and their families based on answers provided in a rigorous survey.

"Vectrus is honored by the veterans who come to work for us after their service to our country," said Frank Peloso, senior vice president and chief human resources officer of Vectrus. "They bring valuable knowledge and experience to our organization and to our customers. With more than 35 percent of our workforce having held prior military service, being selected for this ranking demonstrates our commitment to being a top employer to our veterans and their families. They always have a place here at Vectrus."

Vectrus was chosen as a Best for Vets employer in 2017 as well. In their ninth year, the rankings evaluate a company's culture, veteran recruiting, veteran policies, and accommodations for members of the National Guard and reserves. The standards are objective, rigorous and editorially independent.

Vectrus also was recognized by Victory Media with the 2018 Military Friendly® Employer designation. The 2018 list of Military Friendly Employers distinguishes elite companies that promote strong job opportunities, hiring practices and retention programs for transitioning service members seeking civilian employment.

About Vectrus

Vectrus is a leading, global government services company with a history in the services market that dates back more than 70 years. The company provides facility and logistics services, and information technology and network communication services to U.S. government customers around the world. Vectrus is differentiated by operational excellence, superior program performance, a history of long-term customer relationships, and a strong commitment to their mission success. Vectrus is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colo., and includes about 6,700 employees spanning 177 locations in 21 countries. In 2017, Vectrus generated sales of $1.1 billion. For more information, visit the company's website at www.vectrus.com or connect with Vectrus on Facebook , Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

