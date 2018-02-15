Log in
Vectrus : to Announce 2017 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results

02/15/2018 | 05:27pm EST

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Feb. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Vectrus (NYSE: VEC) will report its 2017 fourth quarter and full year financial results on Thursday, March 1, 2018, after market close. 

Vectrus Logo.

Management representatives will conduct an investor briefing and conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 1, 2018.

U.S.-based participants may dial in to the conference call at 877-407-0792, while international participants may dial 201-689-8263. For all other listeners, a live webcast of the briefing and conference call will be available on the Vectrus Investor Relations website at http://investors.vectrus.com.

A replay of the briefing will be posted on the Vectrus website shortly after completion of the call, and will remain available for one year. A telephonic replay will also be available through March 15, 2018, at 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international) with passcode 13676767.

About Vectrus
Vectrus is a leading, global government services company with a history in the services market that dates back more than 70 years. The company provides facility and logistics services, and information technology and network communication services to U.S. government customers around the world. Vectrus is differentiated by operational excellence, superior program performance, a history of long-term customer relationships, and a strong commitment to their mission success. Vectrus is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colo., and includes about 5,600 employees spanning 143 locations in 18 countries. In 2016, Vectrus generated sales of $1.2 billion. For more information, visit our website at www.vectrus.com or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Contact:
Mike Smith, CFA
719-637-5773
[email protected]

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vectrus-to-announce-2017-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-financial-results-300599870.html

SOURCE Vectrus


© PRNewswire 2018
