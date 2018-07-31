Vedanta : chairman offers $1 billion to take miner private

Log in
VEDANTA LTD (VDAN)

VEDANTA LTD (VDAN)
News 


07/31/2018 | 09:39am CEST

(Reuters) - Vedanta Resources Plc Chairman Anil Agarwal's family trust on Tuesday offered about $1 billion in cash to take the London-listed miner private.

Volcan, which currently holds about 67 percent of Vedanta, offered $10.89 or 825 pence per share to buy the rest of the stake. The deal valuing Vedanta at $3.07 billion represents a premium of about 6 percent to the stock's Monday close.

An independent committee that evaluated the proposal unanimously recommended Volcan's offer to Vedanta shareholders, the mining conglomerate said.

Shares of the company have risen 20.5 percent since Volcan made a possible offer at the same price on July 2.

Vedanta shareholders will also be entitled to receive a $0.41 dividend per Vedanta share, the company added. The offer price and dividend represent a total value of $11.30 per share.

The offer comes as the company faces scrutiny after police killed 13 people protesting Vedanta's copper smelter in India in May.

(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
VEDANTA LTD --End-of-day quote.
VEDANTA RESOURCES 5.36% 820.6 Delayed Quote.-3.12%
Financials (INR)
Sales 2019 944 B
EBIT 2019 227 B
Net income 2019 122 B
Debt 2019 211 B
Yield 2019 5,27%
P/E ratio 2019 6,77
P/E ratio 2020 5,57
EV / Sales 2019 1,08x
EV / Sales 2020 0,94x
Capitalization 804 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 353  INR
Spread / Average Target 57%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kuldip Kumar Kaura Chief Executive Officer
Navin Kumar Agarwal Executive Chairman
Tarun Jain Finance Director & Executive Director
G. R. Arun Kumar Chief Financial Officer & Director
Lalita Dileep Gupte Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VEDANTA LTD11 720
ANTOFAGASTA-2.07%12 637
SOCIEDAD MINERA CERRO VERDE SAA--.--%8 751
JIANGXI COPPER-24.10%6 363
KGHM POLSKA MIEDZ SA-13.82%5 305
INMET MINING CORP0.00%3 675
