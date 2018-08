The London-listed company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to $983 million (£756.44 million), for the three months ended June 30, from $778 million a year earlier.

However, its copper production from India fell 73.3 percent in the quarter after the company closed its facility in southern India earlier this year.

