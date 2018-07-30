Log in
VEDANTA RESOURCES (VED)
Vedanta Resources : Anil Agarwal given more time to make firm offer for Vedanta Resources

07/30/2018 | 12:26pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A bird flies past the logo of Vedanta installed on the facade of its headquarters in Mumbai

LONDON (Reuters) - Billionaire Anil Agarwal has been given more time to make a firm offer or walk away from a deal to buy out minority shareholders in Vedanta Resources for 778 million pounds ($1 billion), the London-listed miner said on Monday.

Agarwal's vehicle Volcan Investments had faced a deadline of 1700 London time (1600 GMT) to declare its intentions towards Vedanta but British regulator the Takeover Panel has granted an extension to Aug. 6 to facilitate financing talks between Volcan and its lenders over its all-cash bid, the miner said.

It comes after Volcan said on July 2 that it planned to offer minority shareholders 825 pence a share to acquire the 33.5 percent of Vedanta that it does not already own and delist the group.

($1 = 0.7613 pounds)

(Reporting by Ben Martin; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 14 290 M
EBIT 2019 3 274 M
Net income 2019 182 M
Debt 2019 9 214 M
Yield 2019 6,62%
P/E ratio 2019 11,43
P/E ratio 2020 5,21
EV / Sales 2019 0,84x
EV / Sales 2020 0,64x
Capitalization 2 848 M
Chart VEDANTA RESOURCES
Duration : Period :
Vedanta Resources Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VEDANTA RESOURCES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 11,1 $
Spread / Average Target 8,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kuldip Kumar Kaura Chief Executive Officer
Anil Kumar Agarwal Executive Chairman
G. R. Arun Kumar Chief Financial Officer
Navin Kumar Agarwal Executive Vice Chairman
Geoffrey Green Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VEDANTA RESOURCES-3.05%2 848
BHP BILLITON PLC12.12%127 798
BHP BILLITON LIMITED16.33%127 798
RIO TINTO5.58%96 269
RIO TINTO LIMITED7.35%96 269
ANGLO AMERICAN9.16%31 069
