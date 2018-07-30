Vedanta Resources : Extension of PUSU Deadline

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF THAT JURISDICTION.

Extension of PUSU Deadline

30 July 2018

Further to the announcement of the possible offer for Vedanta Resources Plc ("Vedanta Resources") by Volcan Investments Limited ("Volcan Investments") on 2 July 2018 (the "Possible Offer"), the Independent Committee of the Board of Vedanta Resources has today, with the consent of the Panel, agreed to an extension of the relevant deadline under Rule 2.6(c) of the Code to enable ongoing financing discussions between Volcan Investments and its lenders in relation to the Possible Offer to be concluded.

Accordingly, by no later than 5.00 p.m. (London time) on 6 August 2018, Volcan Investments will be required either to announce a firm intention to make an offer for Vedanta Resources in accordance with Rule 2.7 of the Code or to announce that it does not intend to make an offer, in which case such announcement will be treated as a statement to which Rule 2.8 of the Code applies.This deadline will only be extended with the consent of the Panel.

A further announcement will be made when appropriate.

Defined terms used but not defined in this announcement have the same meanings as set out in the Possible Offer announcement.

Enquiries

Lazard & Co., Limited (Financial Adviser to the Independent Committee of Vedanta Resources) Spiro Youakim +44 207 187 2000 William Lawes Laurence Rehfeld Fiona McHardy Vedanta Resources Arun Kumar +44 207 499 5900

Viral Gathani

Rashmi Mohanty J.P. Morgan Cazenove (Lead Financial Adviser to Volcan Investments) Charles Harman +44 207 742 4000 Barry Weir Jamie Riddell James Robinson Credit Suisse International (Financial Adviser to Volcan Investments) Mark Echlin +44 207 888 8888 Joe Hannon Emil Huseynov Kush Nanjee Finsbury (Public Relations Adviser to Volcan Investments and Vedanta Resources) Daniela Fleischmann +44 207 251 3801 Humza Vanderman



