VEDANTA RESOURCES (VED)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 07/31 03:13:56 pm
819.2 GBp   +5.11%
VEDANTA RESOURC : Limited announces Q1 FY2019 results
PU
VEDANTA : chairman offers $1 billion to take miner private
RE
VEDANTA RESOURC : Extension of PUSU Deadline
PU
Vedanta Resources : Limited announces Q1 FY2019 results

07/31/2018 | 02:48pm CEST

Vedanta Resources plc

16 Berkeley Street

London W1J 8DZ

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7499 5900

Fax: +44 (0) 20 7491 8440

www.vedantaresources.com

31July 2018

Vedanta Resources plc

Vedanta Limited announces Q1 FY2019 Results

Vedanta Resources plc's subsidiary Vedanta Limited announced results for the first quarter ended 30 June 2018.

Vedanta Limited

Consolidated Results for the First Quarter

ended 30 June 2018

Q1 EBITDA up 31% y-o-y to6,529 crore

Q1 PAT up 2% y-o-y to1,533 crore

Mumbai, India:Vedanta Limited today announced its unaudited consolidated results for the First quarter ('Q1') ended 30 June 2018.

· Continued strong financial performance

oRevenues of22,206 crore, up 15 % y-o-y

oEBITDA of6,529 crore, up 31% y-o-y

oRobust EBITDA margin1of 34%

oAttributable PAT at1,533 crore, up 2% y-o-y

· Strong Balance Sheet

oNet Debt/EBITDA at 1.1x lowest among Indian peers

oStrong financial position with total cash & liquid investments of35,251 crore

· Others

oCompleted acquisition of 90% stake in Electrosteels Steel Limited (ESL) for5,320 crore and new Board appointed

· Oil & Gas:

oAverage gross production of 195 kboepd, up 4% y-o-y

oExecution of $2.3bn (gross) growth projects on track

· Zinc India:

oMined metal at 212kt, underground production up 7% q-o-q

· Gamsberg commercial production to commence in Sept 2018

· Iron Ore: Ourmining allocation at Karnataka doubled to 4.5mt

· Aluminium:Record quarterly Aluminium production of 482ktand commencement of Odisha bauxite delivery

· TSPL: Plant availabilityof 91%

1. Excludes custom smelting at Copper India and Zinc India operations

Mr. Kuldip Kaura, Chief Executive Officer, Vedanta Ltd, said: 'We delivered strong EBITDA and steady margins this quarter driven by record volumes in aluminium, higher production in Oil & Gas, as well as, supportive commodity prices. We are excited about the growth across our portfolio of Zinc, Aluminium and Oil & Gas. The projects are advancing well to meet key milestones and we are confident of the progressive volume uplift in the coming quarters'

Consolidated Financial Performance

The consolidated financial performance of the company during the period is as under:

(Incrore, except as stated)

FY 2018

Particulars

(Incrore, except as stated)

Q1

Q1

% Change

Q4

% Change

FY 2019

FY 2018

FY 2018

92,923

Net Sales/Income from operations

22,206

19,342

15%

27,630

(20)%

25,470

EBITDA

6,529

4,985

31%

7,929

(18)%

36%

EBITDA Margin1

34%

36%

38%

5,783

Finance cost

1,546

1,626

(5)%

1,424

9%

3,574

Other Income

418

1,089

(62)%

993

(58)%

22,955

Profit before Depreciation and Taxes

5,156

4,356

18%

7,406

(30)%

6,283

Depreciation

1,796

1,448

24%

1,683

7%

16,672

Profit before Exceptional items

3,360

2,908

16%

5,723

(41)%

(2,897)

Exceptional Items (Credit)/Expense 2

-

-

(2,869)

5,339

Tax excluding DDT

1,112

675

65%

2,403

(54)%

(1,536)

Tax - DDT

-

-

(1,536)

2,074

Tax - Special Items

-

-

2,050

13,692

Profit After Taxes

2,248

2,233

1%

5,675

(60)%

12,869

Profit After Taxes before Exceptional

2,248

2,233

1%

4,856

(54)%

11,333

PAT (before Exceptional & DDT)

2,248

2,233

1%

3,320

(32)%

3,350

Minority Interest

715

732

(2)%

873

(18)%

10,342

Attributable PAT after exceptional item

1,533

1,501

2%

4,802

(68)%

9,561

Attributable PAT before exceptional item

1,533

1,501

2%

3,956

(61)%

8,025

Attributable (before exceptional & DDT)

1,533

1,501

2%

2,420

(37)%

28.30

Basic Earnings per Share (/sh.)

4.13

4.04

2%

12.95

(68)%

26.17

Basic EPS before Exceptional (/sh.)

4.13

4.04

2%

10.67

(61)%

21.96

Basic EPS (before exceptional & DDT)

4.13

4.04

2%

6.53

(37)%

64.45

Exchange rate (/$) - Average

67.04

64.46

4%

64.31

4%

65.04

Exchange rate (/$) - Closing

68.58

64.74

6%

65.04

5%

1. Excludes custom smelting at Copper India and Zinc India operations

2. Exceptional Items Gross of Tax

3. Previous period figures have been regrouped or re-arranged wherever necessary to confirm to current period's presentation

Revenues

Revenue in Q1 was up 15% y-o-y on account of higher volumes at Aluminium, Oil & Gas business, higher availability at TSPL, currency depreciation and higher commodity prices partially offset by lower volumes at Zinc India, Zinc International, Iron Ore business and closure of Tuticorin smelter.

EBITDA and EBITDA Margins

EBITDA for Q1 at 6,529 crore was up 31% on y-o-y basis on account of higher volumes at Aluminium and Oil & Gas business, higher availability at TSPL, higher commodity prices and currency depreciation. This was partially offset by lower volume at Zinc India, Zinc International, Iron Ore and Copper India business, and higher costs due to input commodity inflation.

EBITDA margin1 during the quarter was at 34% compared to 36% in Q1 FY2018.

Depreciation & Amortization

Depreciation was at1,796 crore, higher by348 crore y-o-y on account of higher charge at Zinc India due to higher ore production, higher charge at Oil & Gas business due to non-cash impairment reversal in Q4 FY 2018 and higher volumes, and capitalization at Aluminium business.

Finance Cost and Other Income

Finance cost during the quarter was 1,546 crore, lower by 80 crore y-o-y mainly due to temporary borrowing at Zinc India in Q1 FY2018 partially offset by higher interest rates in line with market rates.

Other income was lower by 62% y-o-y. This was primarily due to lower investment corpus due to dividend payout and mark-to-market impact on investments.

Taxes

Tax expense (before Exceptional items and DDT) was at 1,112 crore during the quarter, resulting in tax rate of 33%.

Attributable Profit after Tax and Earnings per Share (EPS)

Attributable Profit after Tax (PAT) before exceptional items and DDT for the quarter was

1,533 crore.

EPS for the quarter before exceptional items was at4.13 per share.

Our financial position remains strong with cash and liquid investments of35,251 crore. The Company follows a Board approved investment policy and invests in high quality debt instruments with mutual funds, bonds and fixed deposits with banks. The portfolio is rated by CRISIL which has assigned a rating of 'Tier 1' (meaning Highest Safety) to our portfolio. Further, the Company hasundrawn fund based committed facilities of ~4,000 crore as on June 30, 2018.

As on 30 June 2018, gross debt was at65,161 crore and net debt was29,910 crore higher q-o-q on account of acquisition of ESL and proactive adjustment of working capital with borrowings.

Key Recognitions

Vedanta has been consistently recognized through the receipt of various awards and accolades. During the past quarter, we received the following recognitions:

· Vedanta Limited recognized for the 'Best Investor Relations Program' (nominated by the sell-side) and for hosting the 'Second Best Analyst Day' (overall), in the Basic Materials industry, by the Institutional Investor Magazine's 2018 all-Asia (ex-Japan) Executive Team rankings

· Vedanta Limited received 'LACP Vision Award' for developing one of the Top 5 Indian Annual Reports of 2017 and Silver Award within its industry

· BALCO won the 'Chhattisgarh Gaurav Award' for its contribution towards the development of the state

· Vedanta Limited - Jharsuguda won AON Hewitt Best Employer Award for 'Commitment to Engagement'.

· Cairn Oil & Gas won 5th CII Environmental Best Practices Awards 2018 for most innovative environmental project with the broader title 'Climate Change & Mitigation'.

· TSPL won 'Srishti Good Green Governance Award' for outstanding performance in Environment Management.

· SESA Goa received SECONA Shield Award 2018 for Innovative Practices & Technology.

· HZL won 'Safety Excellence Award 2018' by 'Frost & Sullivan TERI - Sustainability 4.0' for its Safety Initiatives.

· HZL won 'Best CSR Collective Action Leadership Award' in India CSR - Leadership Summit & Awards for its contribution in the field of Community Development Programs.

Results Conference Call

Please note that the results presentation is available in the Investor Relations section of the company websitewww.vedantalimited.com-http://www.vedantalimited.com/investor-relations/results-reports.aspx

Following the announcement, there will be a conference call at 6:30 PM (IST) on Tuesday, 31 July 2018, where senior management will discuss the company's results and performance. The dial-in numbers for the call are as below:

Event

Telephone Number

Earnings conference call on July 31, 2018

India - 6:30 PM (IST)

Mumbai main access:

+91 22 7115 8015

+91 22 6280 1114

Toll free numbers:

1800 120 1221

1800 266 1221

Singapore - 9:00 PM (Singapore Time)

Toll free number

800 101 2045

Hong Kong - 9:00 PM (Hong Kong Time)

Toll free number

800 964 448

UK - 2:00 PM (UK Time)

Toll free number

0 808 101 1573

US - 9:00 AM (Eastern Time)

Toll free number

1 866 746 2133

For online registration

http://services.choruscall.in/diamondpass/registration?confirmationNumber=5267915

Replay of Conference Call (31 July 2018 to 7 August 2018)

India

+91 22 7194 5757

+91 22 6663 5757

Passcode: 20012#

For further information, please contact:

Communications

Finsbury

Arun Arora

Head, Corporate Communications

Tel: +91 124 459 3000

[email protected]

Daniela Fleischmann

Tel: +44 20 7251 3801

Investors

Rashmi Mohanty

Director - Investor Relations

Sunila Martis

Associate General Manager - Investor Relations

Veena Sankaran

Manager - Investor Relations

Tel: +44 20 7659 4732

Tel: +91 22 6646 1531

[email protected]

About Vedanta Resources

Vedanta Resources plc ('Vedanta') is a London listed diversified global natural resources company. The group produces aluminium, copper, zinc, lead, silver, iron ore, oil & gas and commercial energy. Vedanta has operations in India, Zambia, Namibia and South Africa. With an empowered talent pool globally, Vedanta places strong emphasis on partnering with all its stakeholders based on the core values of trust, sustainability, growth, entrepreneurship, integrity, respect and care.To access the Vedanta Sustainable Development Report 2017, please visithttp://www.vedantaresources.com/media/214366/vedanta_sd_report_2016-17.pdf.For more information on Vedanta Resources, please visitwww.vedantaresources.com

Disclaimer

This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' - that is, statements related to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'believes,' 'seeks,' 'should' or 'will.' Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. For us, uncertainties arise from the behaviour of financial and metals markets including the London Metal Exchange, fluctuations in interest and/or exchange rates and metal prices; from future integration of acquired businesses; and from numerous other matters of national, regional and global scale, including those of a political, economic, business, competitive or regulatory nature. These uncertainties may cause our actual future results to be materially different that those expressed in our forward-looking statements. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements.

Disclaimer

Vedanta Resources plc published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 12:47:01 UTC
