Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Velocity Composites PLC    VELV   GB00BF339H01

VELOCITY COMPOSITES PLC (VELV)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Velocity Composites : Appointment of Independent Non-Executive Director

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2018 | 08:24am CEST
RNS Number : 5970W
Velocity Composites PLC
02 August 2018
02 August 2018

VELOCITY COMPOSITES plc

("Velocity" or the "Company")

Appointment of Independent Non-Executive Director

Velocity Composites plc, the leading supplier of advanced composite material kits, providing engineering value-solutions for the global aerospace industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Brian Tenner, ACA as an Independent Non-Executive Director effective immediately. Further to the announcement on 27 February 2018, the Company also announces the retirement of Peter Turner from the Board effective today.

Brian Tenner is a highly experienced commercial, operational and financial professional with over 25 years industry experience. Most recently Brian was CFO of the Main Market listed NCC Group Plc. Prior to that he was Group Finance Director at Renold plc from 2010 - 2016, Scapa Group plc from 2007 - 2010 and BNFL plc from 2003 - 2007. Brian started his career at PwC in Audit and Business Advisory Services.

Brian holds a LLB (Hons) degree in Law from Edinburgh University, is a Chartered Accountant and completed an Advanced Management Programme at INSEAD in 2006.

It is intended that Brian Tenner will chair the Audit Committee and be a member of the Remuneration Committee.

The appointment follows the announcement made on 27 February 2018 that the Board was seeking to appoint two new non-executives; one with an audit and finance background alongside another one with manufacturing and public company experience. It is expected that a further independent non-executive Director appointment will be made in the near future.

Mark Mills, Non-Executive Chairman of Velocity said:

"On behalf of the Board I am delighted to welcome Brian as a Non-Executive Director during an exciting stage of the Company's growth. Brian's extensive finance, PLC and operational experience will be of significant value as we focus on expanding our customer base in Europe and beyond.

I would also like to thank Peter for his contribution to the Company and wish him well in his retirement."

Ends

CONTACT DETAILS:

Velocity

Jon Bridges, CEO

Alan Kershaw, CFO

c/o Camarco

Tel: 020 3757 4980

finnCap (Nominated Adviser and Broker)

Ed Frisby / Scott Mathieson / Hannah Boros (Corporate Finance)

Tim Redfern (ECM)

Tel: 020 7220 0500

Camarco (Financial PR)

Georgia Edmonds / Owen Roberts / James Crothers

Tel: 020 3757 4980

About Velocity Composites

Velocity Composites is a manufacturer of advanced composite material kits for the aerospace industry, delivering engineered waste reduction solutions for its customers to build aircraft components using less time and material. The Company's customers include multi-national manufacturers of composite parts and assemblies, who in turn deliver to the world's leading civil and military aircraft manufacturers. The Airbus A320, A330, A350, A380, Eurofighter Typhoon, F35 Joint Strike Fighter and Boeing 737, 787 and V22 Osprey are all constructed using parts manufactured from Velocity's kits. The Company's business model reduces the operating costs of preparing composite materials ahead of their usage in the construction of an aircraft part and as such, its offering is disposed to being self-financing for aircraft parts' manufacturers. Velocity's services are seeing increased demand as the global aircraft industry enters a more-for-less era. Velocity currently has customers in the UK and Continental Europe.

The following information is made in accordance with Schedule Two (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies:

Full Name: Brian Thomas Tenner

Age: 50


Current Director positions

Accumuli (holdings) Limited

Accumuli Security Ash Limited

Accumuli Security Services Limited

Accumuli Security Systems Limited

Accumuli Security Technology Limited

Armstrongadams Limited

Axzona Limited

Boxing Orange MSS Limited

Bury Cooper Whitehead Limited

Eqalis Limited

Fujin Technology Limited

NCC Group (solutions) Limited

NCC Group Accumuli Security Limited

NCC Group Audit Limited

NCC Group Escrow Limited

NCC Group plc

NCC Group Security Services Limited

NCC Group Signify Solutions Limited

NCC Services Limited

Payment Software Company Limited

Randomstorm Limited


Previous Directorships in the last five years

Anchor Chain and Power Transmission Company Limited

Eggplant Live Limited

Hans Renold Limited

John Holroyd and Company Limited

Jones & Shipman Limited

Qualitest UK 4 Limited

Renold Continental Limited

Renold Europe Limited

Renold Group General Partner Limited

Renold International Holdings Limited

Renold Power Transmission Limited

Renold Public Limited Company

Renold Transmission Limited


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.rns.com.
END
BOAUGUBCRUPRUAP

Disclaimer

Velocity Composites plc published this content on 02 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2018 06:23:15 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VELOCITY COMPOSITES PLC
08:24aVELOCITY COMPOSITES : Appointment of Independent Non-Executive Director
PU
06/27VELOCITY COMPOSITES : Long Term Agreement Extension Signed
PU
06/26VELOCITY COMPOSITES : Interim Results Update
PU
06/26VELOCITY COMPOSITES : Interim Results
PU
06/15VELOCITY COMPOSITES : New Business Award for European Engine Manufacturer
PU
06/15VELOCITY COMPOSITES : New Business Award for European Manufacturer
PU
06/01VELOCITY COMPOSITES : Signing of Boeing 737 Max Long-Term Supply Agreement
PU
06/01VELOCITY COMPOSITES : Signing of Long Term Supply Agreement
PU
05/25VELOCITY COMPOSITES : Second NADCAP accreditation for Velocity Composites
PU
05/10TR-1 : Notification of Major Interest in Shares
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 28,0 M
EBIT 2018 -0,10 M
Net income 2018 -0,20 M
Finance 2018 3,00 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 13,37
EV / Sales 2018 0,63x
EV / Sales 2019 0,41x
Capitalization 20,6 M
Chart VELOCITY COMPOSITES PLC
Duration : Period :
Velocity Composites PLC Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VELOCITY COMPOSITES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jonathan Bridges Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Mills Non-Executive Chairman
Darren Ingram Chief Operating Officer & Managing Director
Alan Mark Kershaw Chief Financial Officer & Finance Director
Jon Haden-Brown Manager-Information Systems
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VELOCITY COMPOSITES PLC-50.47%27
SAFRAN23.38%52 188
TRANSDIGM GROUP34.25%19 187
MTU AERO ENGINES22.02%11 071
SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS, INC.1.35%10 340
HEICO CORP26.44%8 954
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.