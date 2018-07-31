Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Venator Materials PLC    VNTR   GB00BF3ZNS54

VENATOR MATERIALS PLC (VNTR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Venator Materials PLC : to Host Earnings Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2018 | 02:46pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2018 / Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on July 31, 2018 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-26F187EBB7685.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VENATOR MATERIALS PLC
02:46pVENATOR MATERIALS PLC : to Host Earnings Call
AC
12:22pVENATOR MATERIALS PLC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
07/30Platform Specialty Products and Three Additional Stocks Under Scanner in the ..
AC
07/26VENATOR MATERIALS PLC : half-yearly earnings release
07/20VENATOR MATERIALS : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-..
AQ
07/18TRONOX : Submits Definitive Agreement to the European Commission Required for Ap..
AQ
07/16VENATOR MATERIALS PLC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-..
AQ
07/02Venator Materials and Three Additional Specialty Chemicals Stocks on Our Rese..
AC
07/02VENATOR MATERIALS : to Discuss Second Quarter 2018 Results on July 31, 2018
PR
06/04VENATOR MATERIALS PLC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (for..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
06:01aVenator Materials misses by $0.02, misses on revenue 
07/30Notable earnings before Tuesday?s open 
07/26VALHI : Illogical Run-Up Creates Pair Trade Opportunity 
07/16Venator to buy Tronox's Europe paper laminates unit, talk on other assets 
07/16GREENLIGHT CAPITAL : Are The Moves Too Late? 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 516 M
EBIT 2018 455 M
Net income 2018 339 M
Debt 2018 411 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 4,88
P/E ratio 2019 4,65
EV / Sales 2018 0,81x
EV / Sales 2019 0,70x
Capitalization 1 633 M
Chart VENATOR MATERIALS PLC
Duration : Period :
Venator Materials PLC Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VENATOR MATERIALS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 23,3 $
Spread / Average Target 52%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Simon Turner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter R. Huntsman Chairman
Kurt D. Ogden Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Douglas Delano Anderson Independent Director
Daniele Ferrari Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VENATOR MATERIALS PLC-30.61%1 633
DIC CORPORATION-15.73%3 079
ZHEJIANG RUNTU CO.,LTD--.--%1 910
JIANGSU KUANGSHUN PHTSNST NW MTRL STOCK--.--%401
SUZHOU KINGSWOOD PRINTING INK CO LTD--.--%376
EVERLIGHT CHEMICAL INDUSTRIAL CORP.--.--%325
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.