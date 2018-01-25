Venn Life Sciences : Change of Adviser

25 January 2018

Venn Life Sciences Holdings plc

('Venn' or the 'Company' or the 'Group')

Appointment of Nominated Adviser and Broker

Venn Life Sciences Holdings plc, the AIM drug development services organisation, announces the appointment of Cenkos Securities plc as its Nominated Adviser and Broker with immediate effect.

Venn Life Sciences Holdings plc www.vennlifesciences.com Allan Wood, Non-Executive Chairman Tel: +44 (0)7785 325 898 Tony Richardson, Chief Executive Officer Tel: +353 1 5499341 Cenkos (Nominated Adviser and Broker) Tel: +44(0)20 7397 8900 Mark Connelly/Steve Cox (Corporate Finance) Davy (ESM Adviser and Broker) Tel: +353 1 679 6363 Fergal Meegan / Matthew de Vere White (Corporate Finance) Hybridan LLP ( Joint Broker) Tel: +44 (0)20 3764 2341 Claire Louise Noyce

About Venn Life Sciences:Venn Life Sciences is an Integrated Drug Development Partner offering a unique combination of drug development expertise and clinical trial design and management to pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device organisations. Venn have dedicated operations in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the UK, Ireland with partners across Europe and the US.

Further information in relation to Venn Life Sciences is available on their website - www.vennlifesciences.com