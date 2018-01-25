Venn Life Sciences : Change of Adviser

25 January 2018
Venn Life Sciences Holdings plc
('Venn' or the 'Company' or the 'Group')
Appointment of Nominated Adviser and Broker
Venn Life Sciences Holdings plc, the AIM drug development services organisation, announces the appointment of Cenkos Securities plc as its Nominated Adviser and Broker with immediate effect.
About Venn Life Sciences:Venn Life Sciences is an Integrated Drug Development Partner offering a unique combination of drug development expertise and clinical trial design and management to pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device organisations. Venn have dedicated operations in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the UK, Ireland with partners across Europe and the US.
Further information in relation to Venn Life Sciences is available on their website - www.vennlifesciences.com
Venn Life Sciences Holdings plc published this content on 25 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2018 07:14:08 UTC.