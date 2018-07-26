Venturex Resources : June 2018 Quarterly Cashflow Report

Log in
VENTUREX RESOURCES LTD (VXR)

News 
News

07/26/2018 | 04:25am CEST

Appendix 5B

Mining Exploration Entity and Oil and Gas Exploration Entity Quarterly Report

Rule 5.5

Appendix 5B - 4th Quarter 2017/2018

Mining Exploration Entity Quarterly Report

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin Appendix 8 Amended 01/07/97, 01/07/98, 30/09/01, 01/06/10, 17/12/10, 01/05/13, 01/09/16

Name of Entity:

Venturex Resources Limited (ASX Code: VXR)

ABN:

Quarter Ended ('Current Quarter')

28 122 180 205

30 June 2018

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

Current Quarter

$A'000

Year to Date (12 months)

$A'000

  • 1. Cash Flows from Operating Activities

  • 1.1 Receipts from customers

  • 1.2 Payments for: (a) exploration and evaluation

    • (b) development

    • (c) production

    • (d) staff costs

    • (e) administration and corporate

  • 1.3 Dividends received (see note 3)

  • 1.4 Interest received

  • 1.5 Interest and other costs of finance paid

  • 1.6 Income taxes paid

  • 1.7 Research and development refunds

  • 1.8 Other - Whim Creek NPI

    Other - Increase in Bank Guarantee

-

(873)

- -

(203) (200)

- 23 - - - - -

-

(4,119)

- -

(839) (769)

- 55 - - - - (10)

1.9

Net Cash from (used in) Operating Activities

(1,253)

(5,682)

  • 2. Cash Flows from Investing Activities

  • 2.1 Payments to acquire:

    • (a) property, plant and equipment

    • (b) tenements (see item 10)

    • (c) investments

    • (d) other non-current assets

  • 2.2 Proceeds from the disposal of:

    • (a) property, plant and equipment

    • (b) tenements (see item 10)

    • (c) investments

    • (d) other non-current assets

  • 2.3 Cash flows from loans to other entities

  • 2.4 Dividends received (see note 3)

  • 2.5 Other

(6)

- - -

- - - - - - -

(21)

- - -

1 - - - - - -

2.6

Net cash from / (used in) Investing Activities

(6)

(20)

Venturex Resources Limited has five controlled entities incorporated in Australia, (Venturex Pilbara Pty Ltd, Venturex Sulphur Springs Pty Ltd, Jutt Resources Pty Ltd, Juranium Pty Ltd and CMG Gold Ltd). The Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows covers Venturex Resources Limited and its controlled entities.

Appendix 5B

Mining Exploration Entity and Oil and Gas Exploration Entity Quarterly Report

Current Quarter

$A'000

Year to Date (12 months)

$A'000

  • 3. Cash Flows from Financing Activities

  • 3.1 Proceeds from issues of shares

  • 3.2 Proceeds from issue of convertible notes

  • 3.3 Proceeds from exercise of share options

  • 3.4 Transaction costs related to issues of shares, convertible notes or options

  • 3.5 Proceeds from borrowings

  • 3.6 Repayment of borrowings

  • 3.7 Transaction costs related borrowings

    toloansand

  • 3.8 Dividends paid

  • 3.9 Other

- - - - - - - - -

7,751 - - (387)

- - - - -

3.10

Net cash Activitiesfrom

(usedin)Financing

-

7,364

  • 4. Net Increase / (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period

  • 4.1 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

  • 4.2 Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (item 1.9 above)

  • 4.3 Net cash from / (used in) investing activities (item 2.6 above)

  • 4.4 Net cash from / (used in) financing activities (item 3.10 above)

  • 4.5 Effect of movement in exchange rates on cash held

3,881

(1,253)

(6)

- -

960

(5,682)

(20)

7,364

-

4.6

Cash and Cash Equivalents at end of period (1)

2,622

2,622

5.

Reconciliation equivalentsofcashandcash

at the end of the quarter (as shown in the consolidated statement of cash flows) to the related items in the account.

Current Quarter

$A'000

Previous Quarter

$A'000

  • 5.1 Bank balances

  • 5.2 Call deposits

  • 5.3 Bank overdrafts

  • 5.4 Other (provide details)

13 2,609

-

-

10 3,871

-

-

5.5

Cash and cash equivalents at End of Quarter (should equal item 4.6 above) (1)

2,622

3,881

(1)At 30 June 2018 Venturex Resources Ltd had $30k utilised to cash back guarantees that do not appear in the cash flow.

Appendix 5B

Mining Exploration Entity and Oil and Gas Exploration Entity Quarterly Report

6.

Payments to directors of the Entity and their associates

6.1

Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2

132

6.2

Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included in item 2.3

-6.3

Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 6.1 and item 6.2

Item 6.1 includes aggregate salaries, directors' fees, corporate advisory & consulting fees at normal commercial rates

7.

Payments to related entities of the entity and their associates

7.1

Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2

-7.2

Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included in item 2.3

-7.3

Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 7.1 and item 7.2

8.

Financing Facilities Available

Add notes as necessary for an understanding of the position.

8.1

Loan facilities

8.2

Credit standby arrangements

8.3

Other (please specify)

Total facility amount at quarter end $A'000

Amount drawn at quarter end

$A'000

- - -

- - -

8.4

Include below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include details of those facilities as well.

Appendix 5B

Mining Exploration Entity and Oil and Gas Exploration Entity Quarterly Report

9.

Estimated Cash Outflows for Next Quarter

$A'000

9.1

Exploration and evaluation

1,000

9.2

Development

-

9.3

Production

-

9.4

Staff costs

228

9.5

Administration and corporate costs

200

9.6

Other (provide details if material)

-

9.7

Total estimated cash outflows

1,428

10.

Changes in tenements (items 2.1(b) and 2.2(b) above)

Tenement Reference and location

Nature of Interest

Interest at Beginning of Quarter

Interest at End of Quarter

10.1

Interests in mining tenements and petroleum tenements lapsed, relinquished or reduced

10.2

Interests in mining tenements and petroleum tenements acquired or increased

Compliance Statement

  • 1 This statement has been prepared in accordance with accounting standards and policies which comply with Listing Rule 19.11A.

  • 2 This statement gives a true and fair view of the matters disclosed.

    _______________________

Company Secretary Trevor Hart

Date: 26 July 2018

Notes

  • 1 The quarterly report provides a basis for informing the market how the entity's activities have been financed for the past quarter and the effect on its cash position. An entity that wishes to disclose additional information is encouraged to do so, in a note or notes included in or attached to this report.

  • 2 If this quarterly report has been prepared in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards, the definitions in, and provisions of, AASB 6: Exploration for and Evaluation of Mineral Resources and AASB 107: Statement of Cash Flows apply to this report. If this quarterly report has been prepared in accordance with other accounting standards agreed by ASX pursuant to Listing Rule 19.11A, the corresponding equivalent standards apply to this report.

  • 3 Dividends received may be classified either as cash flows from operating activities or cash flows from investing activities, depending on the accounting policy of the entity.

Disclaimer

Venturex Resources Limited published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 02:24:04 UTC
