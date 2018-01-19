VEON : Appoints Alexander Pertsovsky As Alternate Director For Alexey Reznikovich

AMSTERDAM, Jan. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a leading global provider of connectivity and internet services headquartered in Amsterdam and serving more than 240 million customers, announced today the appointment of Alexander Pertsovsky to the Company's Supervisory Board as an alternate director for Alexey Reznikovich.

Mr. Pertsovsky joined LetterOne Technology in London on 1 January 2018 from Bank of America Merrill Lynch. At Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Mr. Pertsovsky served as the Country Executive for Russia & CIS since February 2013. Prior to that, Mr. Pertsovsky was at Renaissance Capital, which he joined in 2002 and oversaw the institutional securities business and Group activities in Russia. He became Chief Executive Officer of Renaissance Capital in 2007. Mr. Pertsovsky holds an MS degree in Applied Mathematics from the Moscow Institute of Radio, Engineering and Automation. He also received an MBA from Columbia University in 2002.

About VEON

VEON is a NASDAQ and Euronext Amsterdam-listed global provider of connectivity and internet services, with an ambition to lead the personal internet revolution for over 240 million customers it currently serves, and many others in the years to come. For more information visit: http://www.veon.com.

