Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  VEON Ltd (ADR)    VEON

VEON LTD (ADR) (VEON)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

VEON : Appoints Alexander Pertsovsky As Alternate Director For Alexey Reznikovich

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/19/2018 | 07:03am CET

AMSTERDAM, Jan. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a leading global provider of connectivity and internet services headquartered in Amsterdam and serving more than 240 million customers, announced today the appointment of Alexander Pertsovsky to the Company's Supervisory Board as an alternate director for Alexey Reznikovich.

Mr. Pertsovsky joined LetterOne Technology in London on 1 January 2018 from Bank of America Merrill Lynch. At Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Mr. Pertsovsky served as the Country Executive for Russia & CIS since February 2013. Prior to that, Mr. Pertsovsky was at Renaissance Capital, which he joined in 2002 and oversaw the institutional securities business and Group activities in Russia. He became Chief Executive Officer of Renaissance Capital in 2007. Mr. Pertsovsky holds an MS degree in Applied Mathematics from the Moscow Institute of Radio, Engineering and Automation. He also received an MBA from Columbia University in 2002.

About VEON

VEON is a NASDAQ and Euronext Amsterdam-listed global provider of connectivity and internet services, with an ambition to lead the personal internet revolution for over 240 million customers it currently serves, and many others in the years to come. For more information visit: http://www.veon.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/veon-appoints-alexander-pertsovsky-as-alternate-director-for-alexey-reznikovich-300585123.html

SOURCE VEON Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VEON LTD (ADR)
07:03a VEON : Appoints Alexander Pertsovsky As Alternate Director For Alexey Reznikovic..
2017 VEON : successfully repatriates US$200m from Uzbekistan
2017 VIMPELCOM : 22 Dec 2017 VEON successfully repatriates USD 200 million from Uzbek..
2017 VEON : successfully repatriates USD 200 million from Uzbekistan
2017 VIMPELCOM : 08 Dec 2017 Group Chief Performance Transformation Officer leaves VE..
2017 VIMPELCOM : 04 Dec 2017 Nils Katla has stepped down from VEON’s Supervisor..
2017 VEON : Nils Katla has stepped down from VEON's Supervisory Board
2017 VEON : appoints Vasyl Latsanych as CEO of Russian operations
2017 VIMPELCOM : 28 Nov 2017 VEON appoints Vasyl Latsanych as CEO of Russian operatio..
2017 VIMPELCOM : 08 Nov 2017 VEON Holdings B.V. Submits Mandatory Tender Offer in rel..
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/17 CK Hutchison Holdings Needs To Find A New Driver
01/09 Wall Street's 50 Favorite Dividend Stocks For January, 2019
2017 Communication Services Top Gain Stocks Are Consolidated, VEON, China Mobile &..
2017 My Stock Picks For 2018
2017 MOBILE TELESYSTEMS : Buy On The Dip
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.