VEON : Files Form 20-F For Year 2017

AMSTERDAM, March 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a leading global provider of connectivity and internet services headquartered in Amsterdam and serving more than 240 million customers, today announces that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended 31 December 2017 (the "Form 20-F") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. The Form 20-F is also available on the Investor Relations section of the company's website www.veon.com.

Shareholders may request a hard copy of the Form 20-F, including VEON's complete audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2017, free of charge, by contacting VEON's Investor Relations Department at [email protected].

