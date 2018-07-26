Veoneer : Pre-Market Research Reports on Auto Parts Stocks -- Johnson Controls, Lear, Meritor, and Veoneer

NEW YORK, July 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

If you want a free Stock Review on JCI, LEA, MTOR, and VNE sign up now at https://stocktraderreport.com/registration/. On Wednesday, key US indices were bullish as the NASDAQ Composite finished the trading session up 1.17%; the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged 0.68% higher; and the S&P 500 was up 0.91%. Before the US markets open this morning, StockTraderReport.com appraises these four Auto Parts equities: Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE: JCI), Lear Corp. (NYSE: LEA), Meritor Inc. (NYSE: MTOR), and Veoneer Inc. (NYSE: VNE). All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below.

https://stocktraderreport.com/registration/

Johnson Controls International

USA-headquartered Johnson Controls International PLC's stock finished Wednesday's session 0.17% lower at $35.46. A total volume of 4.45 million shares was traded, which was above its three months average volume of 4.35 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 4.94% over the previous three months. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average by 1.92%. Furthermore, shares of Johnson Controls, which operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 56.30 and have a dividend yield of 2.93%.

On July 10th, 2018, Johnson Controls announced that it will webcast its Q3 FY18 earnings conference call on July 31st, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. EDT. The live webcast can be accessed on the Company's investors website. Get the full research report on JCI for free by clicking below at:

https://stocktraderreport.com/registration/?symbol=JCI

Lear

Shares in USA-based Lear Corp. ended at $181.64, up 1.23% from the last trading session. The stock recorded a trading volume of 1.89 million shares, which was above its three months average volume of 672.99 thousand shares. The Company's shares have gained 24.44% in the last twelve months. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 7.04%. Moreover, shares of Lear, which designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide, have an RSI of 37.30 and have a dividend yield of 1.54%.

On July 18th, 2018, Lear announced that it has hired Alicia Davis as Vice President of Investor Relations, effective August 01st, 2018. Ms. Davis will report to Ray Scott, President and CEO, and lead the ongoing development and implementation of the Company's investor relations strategy. To experience our free membership services anytime/ anywhere and access the free report on LEA, click to register at:

https://stocktraderreport.com/registration/?symbol=LEA

Meritor

USA-based Meritor Inc.'s stock ended yesterday's session 3.19% lower at $19.14 with a total trading volume of 1.28 million shares, which was above its three months average volume of 787.92 thousand shares. The Company's shares have advanced 6.10% in the last twelve months. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 9.95%. Additionally, shares of Meritor, which designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors, have an RSI of 31.79.

On July 09th, 2018, Meritor announced that it will release its Q3 results for FY18 on August 01st, 2018. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. ET on the same day to discuss its results. The conference call may be accessed in real time under the investors page of the Company's website. Join our big investor community at Stock Trader Report now and get your free report on MTOR at:

https://stocktraderreport.com/registration/?symbol=MTOR

Veoneer

On Wednesday, shares in USA-headquartered Veoneer Inc. recorded a trading volume of 819,018 shares, which was above their three months average volume of 717.93 thousand shares. The stock finished the day 0.59% lower at $47.43. The stock has advanced 17.96% in the last month and 12.93% since the start of this year. Shares of the Company, which designs, develops, sales, and manufactures automotive safety electronics, are trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 7.27% and 7.27%, respectively.

On July 02nd, 2018, Veoneer announced that the spin-off from Autoliv Inc. has been completed and that the former is now an independent, publicly traded company, with listings on NYSE and NASDAQ Stockholm. Regular trading in Veoneer started that day.

On July 18th, 2018, research firm Citigroup initiated a 'Neutral' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $51 per share. Know more about VNE in our free research coverage at:

https://stocktraderreport.com/registration/?symbol=VNE

Stock Trader Report:

Stock Trader Report (STR) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. STR has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

STR has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email [email protected]. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by STR. STR is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

STR, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. STR, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, STR, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither STR nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit

https://stocktraderreport.com/privacy-policy/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: [email protected]

Phone number: 917-979-2038

Office Address: 22/F. 3 Lockhart Road, Wanchai Hong Kong



CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE Stock Trader Report