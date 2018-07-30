Log in
Veracyte : Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

07/30/2018 | 06:16pm CEST

Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT) announced today the closing of its public offering of 5,750,000 shares of common stock, including 750,000 shares sold upon full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares, at a price to the public of $10.25 per share. The net proceeds to Veracyte from the offering were approximately $55.1 million, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses.

Leerink Partners and William Blair acted as joint book-running managers for the offering and BTIG acted as lead manager.

The public offering was made pursuant to a shelf registration statement previously filed with and subsequently declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission. This offering was made solely by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering, copies of which may be obtained by contacting Leerink Partners LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, Massachusetts 02110, by email at [email protected], or by telephone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6132; or William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Attention: Prospectus Department, The William Blair Building, 150 North Riverside Plaza, Chicago, Illinois 60606, by email at [email protected], or by telephone at (800) 621-0687.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

Veracyte, Afirma, Percepta, Envisia, Know by Design, the Veracyte logo and the Afirma logo are trademarks of Veracyte, Inc.


© Business Wire 2018
