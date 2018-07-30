Veracyte : Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT) announced today the closing of its public
offering of 5,750,000 shares of common stock, including 750,000 shares
sold upon full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase
additional shares, at a price to the public of $10.25 per share. The net
proceeds to Veracyte from the offering were approximately $55.1 million,
after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated
offering expenses.
Leerink Partners and William Blair acted as joint book-running managers
for the offering and BTIG acted as lead manager.
The public offering was made pursuant to a shelf registration statement
previously filed with and subsequently declared effective by the
Securities and Exchange Commission. This offering was made solely by
means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to
and describing the terms of the offering, copies of which may be
obtained by contacting Leerink Partners LLC, Attention: Syndicate
Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, Massachusetts 02110,
by email at [email protected],
or by telephone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6132; or William Blair &
Company, L.L.C., Attention: Prospectus Department, The William Blair
Building, 150 North Riverside Plaza, Chicago, Illinois 60606, by email
at [email protected],
or by telephone at (800) 621-0687.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any
sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which
such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration
or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other
jurisdiction.
Veracyte, Afirma, Percepta, Envisia, Know by Design, the Veracyte logo
and the Afirma logo are trademarks of Veracyte, Inc.
