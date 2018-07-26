Veracyte : Announces Pricing of Public Offering of 5,000,000 Shares of Common Stock

Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT) today announced the pricing of an
underwritten public offering of 5,000,000 shares of its common stock at
a public offering price of $10.25 per share. The gross proceeds to
Veracyte from this offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and
commissions and offering expenses payable by Veracyte, are expected to
be $51.3 million. All of the shares are being offered by Veracyte. The
offering is expected to close on or about July 30, 2018, subject to
customary closing conditions. In addition, Veracyte granted to the
underwriters participating in the offering a 30-day option to purchase
up to an additional 750,000 shares of its common stock at the public
offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
Veracyte intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working
capital and other general corporate purposes. Veracyte may also use a
portion of the net proceeds from the offering to acquire or invest in
complementary businesses, technologies or other assets, although it has
no present commitments or agreements to do so.
Leerink Partners and William Blair are acting as joint book-running
managers for the offering and BTIG is acting as lead manager.
The shares will be issued pursuant to a shelf registration statement
previously filed with and subsequently declared effective by the
Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). A preliminary prospectus
supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering were
filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.
A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus will be filed
with the SEC. A copy of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying
prospectus relating to the offering, when available, may be obtained by
contacting Leerink Partners LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One
Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, Massachusetts 02110, by email at [email protected],
or by telephone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6132; or William Blair &
Company, L.L.C., Attention: Prospectus Department, The William Blair
Building, 150 North Riverside Plaza, Chicago, Illinois 60606, by email
at [email protected],
or by telephone at (800) 621-0687.
This press release does not and shall not constitute an offer to sell or
the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be
any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which
such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration
or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other
jurisdiction. Any offer, if at all, will be made only by means of a
prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of the
effective registration statement.
Veracyte, Afirma, Percepta, Envisia, Know by Design, the Veracyte logo
and the Afirma logo are trademarks of Veracyte, Inc.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180725005986/en/