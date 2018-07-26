Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Veracyte Inc    VCYT

VERACYTE INC (VCYT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Veracyte : Announces Pricing of Public Offering of 5,000,000 Shares of Common Stock

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2018 | 02:30am CEST

Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT) today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 5,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $10.25 per share. The gross proceeds to Veracyte from this offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by Veracyte, are expected to be $51.3 million. All of the shares are being offered by Veracyte. The offering is expected to close on or about July 30, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, Veracyte granted to the underwriters participating in the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 750,000 shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

Veracyte intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes. Veracyte may also use a portion of the net proceeds from the offering to acquire or invest in complementary businesses, technologies or other assets, although it has no present commitments or agreements to do so.

Leerink Partners and William Blair are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering and BTIG is acting as lead manager.

The shares will be issued pursuant to a shelf registration statement previously filed with and subsequently declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering were filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus will be filed with the SEC. A copy of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering, when available, may be obtained by contacting Leerink Partners LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, Massachusetts 02110, by email at [email protected], or by telephone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6132; or William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Attention: Prospectus Department, The William Blair Building, 150 North Riverside Plaza, Chicago, Illinois 60606, by email at [email protected], or by telephone at (800) 621-0687.

This press release does not and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction. Any offer, if at all, will be made only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of the effective registration statement.

Veracyte, Afirma, Percepta, Envisia, Know by Design, the Veracyte logo and the Afirma logo are trademarks of Veracyte, Inc.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VERACYTE INC
02:30aVERACYTE : Announces Pricing of Public Offering of 5,000,000 Shares of Common St..
BU
07/24VERACYTE : Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
BU
07/23VERACYTE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESUL..
AQ
07/23VERACYTE, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem..
AQ
07/23VERACYTE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/23VERACYTE : Announces Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
BU
07/23VERACYTE INC : to Host Earnings Call
AC
07/12VERACYTE : Named a San Francisco Bay Area "Top Workplace" for Fifth Consecutive ..
AQ
07/09VERACYTE : to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Second Quarter 2018 Fi..
BU
07/02VERACYTE : Chairman and CEO to Speak at MedCity CONVERGE
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/24Veracyte readies stock offering; shares down 1% after hours 
07/23Veracyte, Inc. (VCYT) CEO Bonnie Anderson on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call .. 
07/23Veracyte, Inc. 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/23Veracyte beats by $0.09, beats on revenue 
07/17Playing The Expectations Game In Biotech 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 88,4 M
EBIT 2018 -29,3 M
Net income 2018 -32,6 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 4,02x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,38x
Capitalization 356 M
Chart VERACYTE INC
Duration : Period :
Veracyte Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERACYTE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 12,8 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bonnie H. Anderson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher M. Hall President & Chief Operating Officer
Keith Kennedy Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Giulia C. Kennedy Chief Scientific & Medical Officer
Ashish Kheterpal Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VERACYTE INC71.52%356
GENSCRIPT BIOTECH CORP-2.20%4 664
MIRACA HOLDINGS INC.-35.14%1 635
IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC72.50%1 295
BEIJING STRONG BIOTECHNOLOGIES INC--.--%979
SEEGENE INC--.--%622