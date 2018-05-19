Veracyte : Announces That Data From Multiple Studies Demonstrate “Real-World” Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis

Veracyte,
Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT) announced that early user-experience data from
three independent studies demonstrate that the next-generation Afirma
Genomic Sequencing Classifier (GSC) significantly increases the number
of patients who can avoid unnecessary surgery in thyroid cancer
diagnosis, compared to the original, market-leading Afirma Gene
Expression Classifier. The findings were presented today during poster
sessions at the AACE 27th Annual Scientific & Clinical Congress, being
held May 16-20 in Boston.
In each study, researchers found that the Afirma GSC identified
significantly more benign thyroid nodules among those deemed
indeterminate – not clearly benign or malignant – by cytopathology
review, compared to the first-generation test. Each institution began
using the next-generation test shortly after it was introduced in July
2017 and, prior to that, had used the original Afirma test for several
years.
Researchers from The Ohio State University found that among 47
indeterminate cases that underwent Afirma GSC testing, the
next-generation test identified nearly three fourths (72.3 percent) of
the patients as benign. This was significantly higher than the nearly
half (48.4 percent) that were identified as benign by GEC testing from
2011 thorough mid-2017.
“Based on its previously demonstrated high negative predictive value,
the Afirma GSC gives physicians and patients significant confidence in
deciding to avoid surgery when the genomic test result is benign,” said
Jennifer A. Sipos, M.D., endocrinologist and professor at The Ohio State
University. “Our new findings show that the next-generation test
identifies significantly more patients as benign, which means we can
confidently keep even more patients out of the operating room. This is
rewarding because, as a physician, I don’t want to send patients to
surgery if they don’t need it.”
In a separate presentation, R. Mack Harrell, M.D., of the Memorial
Center for Integrative Endocrine Surgery in Boca Raton, Fla., showed
that at his institution the Afirma GSC identified approximately 51
percent more indeterminate nodules as benign, compared to the
first-generation Afirma test. Among the particularly challenging sub-set
of thyroid nodules known as Hürthle-cell dominant, use of the
next-generation test resulted in a 49 percent increase in the percentage
of nodules classified as benign.
“Our findings were quite striking, particularly the Afirma GSC’s
increased yield of benign results in cases that were Hürthle-cell
dominant,” said Dr. Harrell. “Using the next-generation test, we learned
that we’ve sent 19 percent fewer patients to surgery, including
significantly fewer patients with Hürthle-cell dominant nodules.”
Researchers from Lankenau Medical Center also shared findings that
similarly showed an improvement in the rate of benign nodules found at
their institution using the Afirma GSC.
“Our original Afirma test has already transformed thyroid cancer
diagnosis, helping more than an estimated 40,000 patients avoid
unnecessary surgery,” said Bonnie Anderson, Veracyte’s chairman and
chief executive officer. “These new findings confirm that, by combining
powerful RNA sequencing and machine learning advances, the Afirma
Genomic Sequencing Classifier can identify even more patients with
benign thyroid nodules and help to further reduce the major problem of
overtreatment in thyroid cancer.”
About Afirma
Veracyte’s Afirma solution provides a comprehensive solution for
physicians evaluating patients with potentially cancerous thyroid
nodules. The Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier combines RNA
sequencing data with machine learning to identify patients with benign
thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in
order to avoid unnecessary surgery and preserve the thyroid. Since the
commercial introduction of Afirma in 2011, Veracyte has performed over
100,000 genomic tests, and estimates it has saved more than 40,000
patients from unnecessary thyroid surgery and removed an estimated $800
million in surgery costs from the healthcare system. The Afirma
classifier is proven in over 20 published clinical studies, is included
in most leading clinical guidelines and is covered as medically
necessary by Medicare and all major U.S. health plans. The company’s
Afirma Xpression Atlas platform, introduced in May 2018, provides
extensive genomic data that may inform surgery strategy and treatment
options for patients with thyroid nodules that are suspicious for
cancer. The RNA sequencing-based platform measures 761 DNA variants and
130 RNA fusions in over 500 genes shown to be associated with thyroid
cancer on thyroid nodule fine needle aspiration samples.
About Veracyte
Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT) is a leading genomic diagnostics company
that is providing trustworthy and actionable answers that fundamentally
improve patient care when current diagnostic tests are uncertain. The
company's products uniquely combine genomic technology, clinical science
and machine learning to provide answers that give physicians and
patients a clear path forward without risky, costly surgery that is
often unnecessary. Since its founding in 2008, Veracyte has
commercialized three genomic tests, which are transforming the diagnosis
of thyroid cancer, lung cancer and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and
collectively target a $2 billion market opportunity. Veracyte is based
in South San Francisco, California. For more information, please visit www.veracyte.com
and follow the company on Twitter (@veracyte).
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as:
"anticipate," "intend," "plan," "expect," "believe," "should," "may,"
"will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of
forward-looking statements include, among others, our belief that our
genomic tests will transform the diagnosis of thyroid cancer, lung
cancer and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; statements about our
expectations for our genomic tests following the results of recent
studies; statements regarding our Afirma Xpression Atlas platform, which
we plan to introduce soon; and Afirma’s ability to significantly improve
patient care and reduce healthcare costs. Forward-looking statements are
neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead,
they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions
regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies,
anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions.
Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could
cause actual results to differ materially, and reported results should
not be considered as an indication of future performance. These risks
and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the benefits of our
tests, the applicability of clinical results to actual outcomes; the
laws and regulations applicable to our business, including potential
regulation by the Food and Drug Administration or other regulatory
bodies; our ability to sell our Afirma tests and successfully transition
to our next-generation Afirma GSC; our ability to successfully achieve
and maintain adoption of and reimbursement for our products; the amount
by which use of our products are able to reduce invasive procedures and
misdiagnosis, and reduce healthcare costs; the occurrence and outcomes
of clinical studies; and other risks set forth in our filings with
the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risks set forth in
our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2018.
These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof
and Veracyte specifically disclaims any obligation to update these
forward-looking statements or reasons why actual results might differ,
whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise,
except as required by law.
Veracyte, Afirma, Percepta, Envisia, the Veracyte logo, and the Afirma
logo are trademarks of Veracyte, Inc.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180519005019/en/