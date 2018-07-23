Log in
VERACYTE INC (VCYT)
Veracyte Inc : to Host Earnings Call

07/23/2018 | 08:40pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2018 / Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ: VCYT) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on July 23, 2018 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/23090.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 84,5 M
EBIT 2018 -32,5 M
Net income 2018 -34,9 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 4,15x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,44x
Capitalization 351 M
Technical analysis trends VERACYTE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 9,75 $
Spread / Average Target -4,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bonnie H. Anderson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher M. Hall President & Chief Operating Officer
Keith Kennedy Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Giulia C. Kennedy Chief Scientific & Medical Officer
Ashish Kheterpal Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VERACYTE INC56.51%354
GENSCRIPT BIOTECH CORP-1.22%4 708
MIRACA HOLDINGS INC.-35.04%1 612
IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC86.25%1 313
BEIJING STRONG BIOTECHNOLOGIES INC--.--%1 011
SEEGENE INC--.--%659
