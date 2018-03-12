Money20/20 Asia Booth #B30 – Today, Verifone (NYSE: PAY) introduced the first in a line of commerce solutions that brings mobility, payment, and commerce into one powerful, portable device. From tier one retailers to small businesses, merchants around the globe will soon be able to accelerate their business with Carbon Mobile 5.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180311005061/en/

Verifone Debuts Carbon Mobile 5, a Category-Defining, Single-Screen Commerce Solution (Photo: Business Wire)

In the palm of a merchant’s hand, Carbon Mobile 5 enables checkout and the ability to run Android apps such as point of sale, loyalty and inventory management. It will be available with and without an integrated printer, and both variations come with the advanced feature set necessary to support in-aisle sales, clienteling, endless aisle solutions and much more.

“We’re seeing our global merchant partners increasingly dedicating resources to the customer experience. Through one-to-one customer interactions and targeted programs, retail leaders are demanding technology to personalize the shopping experience,” said Julie Johnson, SVP of global product management. “The priority is to get to know the customer, and Carbon Mobile 5 provides the platform to engage customers and ‘do it all’ from a single, mobile device.”

The Carbon family goes beyond payments with Verifone Connect, an adaptable, end-to-end product that not only enables payment acceptance, but allows businesses to increase consumer engagement and drive efficiency. With features including payment services, estate management, and merchant- and consumer-facing apps, Connect enables merchants to manage and grow their business.

Abizar Vakharia, SVP of global solutions, added, “Verifone Connect is a customizable product from which merchants will find value in different features, but let’s look at loyalty as a specific example. Through Verifone Connect, a large merchant with a complex CRM program can integrate with Carbon Mobile 5, then access that data when they engage customers in the aisle. Small business owners, on the other hand, can begin the loyalty journey with a simple, ‘download-and-go’ loyalty app offered by one of our developer partners.”

The foundation of this scalable solution is Verifone Trusted Android, a locked-down version of Android 7 OS. With cardholder data secured by Verifone’s Engage payment engine, Carbon Mobile 5 provides merchants safe access to the Android developer ecosystem to integrate business apps with existing systems.

Key Carbon Mobile 5 features include:

Verifone Trusted Android + Engage secure payment engine

PCI PTS 5.x, SRED, supports AES DUKPT

5” HD IPS capacitive touchscreen

Fast 5 MP barcode scanner with illumination and aimer

Fast printing and charging capabilities with multi-unit charger

4G LTE, dual-band WiFi and Bluetooth with BLE / beacons

Replaceable battery lasts up to 16 hours of continuous use

Built-in speaker and microphone

Integration to Verifone Connect’s estate management solution, Merchant Marketplace and payment application

Verifone will begin the global roll out of Carbon Mobile 5 in 2018. To see and experience the new Carbon Mobile 5 and full range of Verifone solutions, please visit booth #B30 at Money20/20 Asia in Singapore, March 13-15, 2018.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for VeriFone Systems, Inc.

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations or beliefs and on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements herein due to changes in economic, business, competitive, technological and/or regulatory factors, and other risks and uncertainties affecting the operation of the business of VeriFone Systems, Inc., including many factors beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those associated with: successful rollout of our Carbon Mobile 5 solution, execution of our strategic plan and business initiatives and whether the expected benefits of our plan and initiatives are achieved, short product cycles and rapidly changing technologies, our ability to maintain competitive leadership position with respect to our payment solution offerings, our assumptions, judgments and estimates regarding the impact on our business of the continued uncertainty in the global economic environment and financial markets, our ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses into our business and operations, our ability to protect against fraud, the status of our relationship with and condition of third parties such as our contract manufacturers, distributors and key suppliers upon whom we rely in the conduct of our business, our dependence on a limited number of customers, the conduct of our business and operations internationally, our ability to effectively hedge our exposure to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, and our dependence on a limited number of key employees. For a further list and description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the operations of our business, see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual report on Form 10-K and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. We may also provide material information about us on our investor relations website at www.ir.verifone.com, in company press releases and in social media postings. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date such statements are made. Verifone is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise.

About Verifone

Verifone is transforming every day transactions into new and engaging opportunities for merchants and consumers at the last inch of payments and commerce. Powered by a growing footprint of more than 30 million devices in more than 150 countries, our people are trusted experts working with the world’s best-known retail brands, financial institutions, and payment providers. Verifone is connecting more products to an integrated solutions platform to better meet the evolving needs of our clients and partners. Built on a 35-year history of uncompromised security, we are committed to consistently solving the most complex payment challenges.

Verifone.com | (NYSE: PAY) | @verifone

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180311005061/en/