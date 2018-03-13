Verifone : and Ezetap Partner to Accelerate End-to-End Digital Payment Solutions for Merchants

To meet the needs of the rapidly evolving and growing payments
technology landscape in India, Verifone
(NYSE: PAY), a world leader in payments and commerce solutions, and Ezetap,
one of Asia’s most innovative software and payment processing players,
announced a partnership to enable merchants to more quickly and easily
adopt both instore and online payment acceptance.
The scope and scale of the collaboration will bring together Verifone’s
best-in-class payment solutions and services, and Ezetap’s excellence in
software and payment processing, to deliver simple and secure checkout
experiences for merchants and their customers in any sector.
“The payments industry has undergone a global transformation in the last
few years and India is on a fast track to match developed countries in
terms of technology requirements and consumer demand," said Abhijit
Bose, Chief Executive Officer, Ezetap. “The combination of Ezetap’s
software capabilities and processing flexibility with Verifone’s range
of payment solutions and services, will provide merchants with a
one-stop, next-generation solution that can deliver differentiated
experiences to their customers using customized software, real-time
data, and value-added services."
“India is quickly evolving toward a cashless economy and we look forward
to working with Ezetap to support merchants through this transition by
enabling them to better serve their customers whether they are paying at
an online merchant, at home for deliveries, or at their favorite
department store,” said Vinayak Prasad, General Manager of South Asia,
Verifone. “With Ezetap’s powerful gateway to all major banks in India,
Verifone will be able accept a variety of payment types that will allow
consumers to shop anywhere with their debit or credit card, mobile
wallet, and even with the local Bharat QR scanner and mandated
Aadhar-based biometric authentication.”
Further, the partnership will make it simple and convenient for
businesses in India to leverage the highly secure range of Verifone
payment solutions including the PCI 5.x-certified Engage
solutions and Carbon
family of integrated point-of-sale systems, in addition to all mobile
point-of-sale solutions. Together, the companies will work to develop
turn-key, end-to-end solutions that incorporate a variety of
applications such as accounting, payroll, real-time inventory
management, and loyalty.
About Ezetap
At Ezetap, veterans from payments, hardware, cloud and SaaS industries
have joined hands for the sole purpose of ushering in a new era of a
frictionless digital payment ecosystem in India. Ezetap has deployed
over 200,000 smart service points on its platform with customers ranging
from brick-and-mortar retailers, e-commerce players, leading
enterprises, and financial inclusion organizations. Ezetap processes
over US$1.5 billion annually and has been ranked twice in-a-row by CNBC
in their Global Top 50 Disruptor List 2016 and 2017. The company has
raised over $50 million in funding and its investors include Social
Capital, the Silicon Valley firm led by former Facebook executive
Chamath Palihapitiya, Helion Advisors, American Express, Li Ka-Shing’s
Horizons Ventures, JS Capital (Jonathan Soros), Prime Venture Partners,
and Capricorn Ventures (Jeff Skoll Group).
About Verifone
Verifone is transforming every day transactions into new and engaging
opportunities for merchants and consumers at the last inch of payments
and commerce. Powered by a growing footprint of more than 30 million
devices in more than 150 countries, our people are trusted experts
working with the world’s best-known retail brands, financial
institutions, and payment providers. Verifone is connecting more
products to an integrated solutions platform to better meet the evolving
needs of our clients and partners. Built on a 35-year history of
uncompromised security, we are committed to consistently solving the
most complex payment challenges. Verifone.com
| (NYSE: PAY) | @verifone.
